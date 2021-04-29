M-S baseball rolls by Champaign Central
MAHOMET — Staked to a big lead thanks to a big first inning, the Mahomet-Seymour baseball team didn’t let up in a 21-1 nonconference home win in four innings against Champaign Central on Wednesday.
Will Sampson (2 for 4, five RBI) and Nate McFall (1 for 1, four RBI) led the offensive output by M-S (3-3), with Evan Ruzich adding three RBI for the Bulldogs as they enjoyed a 9-1 lead after the first inning.
Jake Munroe hit a solo home run in the top of the first to account for the only run for the Maroons (2-4).
Henry shines as Unity softball cruises
RANTOUL — Taylor Henry had an afternoon to remember in the pitcher’s circle and the batter’s box, lifting Unity softball to an 11-0 win in six innings on Wednesday against Rantoul in Illini Prairie Conference play.
Henry, a junior for the Rockets, struck out 13 in throwing a three-hit shutout as Unity (3-0) kept its unbeaten start intact. Henry also added two RBI, with Taylor Joop (3 for 3, two RBI), Ruby Tarr (2 for 3, two RBI), Grace Frye (two-run home run) and Hailey Flesch (two hits, RBI) also contributing for Unity.
Kianna Berlatsky, Bella Shields and Madison Palmer each had a hit for the Eagles (1-2).
Central track teams win home meets
CHAMPAIGN — In their first meet at McKinley Field, the Champaign Central boys’ and girls’ track and field teams took home first place on Wednesday afternoon.
In the boys’ meet, the Maroons compiled 65 points compared to 45 from Academy High and nine from St. Thomas More. In the girls’ meet, Central finished with 801/2 points to top Centennial (68), St. Thomas More (31) and Academy High (81/2).
Tim Ngugi won the 100-meter dash in 12.1 seconds for the Maroons’ boys’ team, while Jong Min-Philiph of Academy High won the 200 (24.8) and the 400 (55.0). Cabott Craft of St. Thomas More established a new school record in the long jump for the Sabers with a leap of 22 feet, 21/2 inches.
On the girls’ side, Kira Canales won the 400 in 1:09.5, while teammate Maaike Niekerk won the 1,600 in 6:01.4. Annabel Thorstenson won both the shot put (331/2) and the discus (101-61/2) for Centennial.
Wyant throws no-hitter for Hawks
FARMER CITY — Mason Wyant was unhittable on Wednesday, with the Villa Grove/Heritage baseball pitcher throwing a four-inning no-hitter as the Hawks cruised to a 15-0 win against Blue Ridge in Lincoln Prairie Conference play. Wyant only walked three and struck out seven in needing 67 pitches to complete the no-hitter.
Noah Davison (2 for 2, four RBI) and Carson Howard (2 for 2, three RBI) powered the offense for VG/H (4-1) against the Knights (0-2).
Place shines as Blue Ridge wins at home
FARMER CITY — Avery Place threw a four-inning shutout and drove in seven runs to lead Blue Ridge softball to an 18-0 home win against Heritage on Wednesday afternoon in Lincoln Prairie Conference action.
Place struck out nine and went 4 for 4 with two doubles to spark the Knights (2-1) against the Hawks (0-4). Ashlyn Voyles also contributed with a grand slam.
Malani Smithenry, Adena Paul and Destanee Morgan all had a hit for Heritage.
Blue Devils’ offense shines in road win
GILMAN — Aniston Myers fell a double shy of hitting for the cycle as she led the Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin softball team to a 16-3 nonconference road win against Iroquois West in five innings on Wednesday, BHRA’s first victory this season.
Myers finished 3 for 4 with three RBI, hitting a triple and a home run for the Blue Devils (1-1). Mikayla Cox also went 3 for 4, with all three of her hits resulting in doubles, and added four RBI for BHRA.
Shelby Johnson hit a three-run home run to account for all the runs by the Raiders (0-1) in their season opener.
Westville softball powers its way to first win
WESTVILLE — Home runs from Kierra Cox, Desi Darnell and Ariel Clarkston led Westville softball to a 13-1 home nonconfrence win against Danville in five innings on Wednesday afternoon.
Cox finished with a game-high four RBI for the Tigers (1-2), with Clarkston and Abby Sabalskey each driving in three runs. Sabalskey joined the extra-hit parade for Westville with a triple and two doubles to account for three RBI.
Sabalskey also thrived in the pitcher's circle, throwing all five innings for Westville and limiting Danville (2-2) to only two hits while striking out 13.
Karli Johnson tallied both of the Vikings' hits on the afternoon and drove in Danville's lone run in the top of the fifth.