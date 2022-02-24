In boys' basketball
Class 3A Morton Regional
➜ Centennial 50, Normal West 45. Centennial picked the perfect time to have a fourth-quarter comeback as the fourth-seeded Chargers overcame a 35-28 deficit after three quarters to earn a regional semifinal win. Centennial (16-12) advances to play second-seeded Morton on Friday night in the regional title game. Jack Young scored 16 points to lead the Chargers, while Trae Warren netted nine of his 13 points in the fourth quarter. David Hubbard and Todd Makabu each finished with nine points.
Class 2A Unity Regional
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 43, Oakwood 34. Second-seeded St. Joseph-Ogden built an early lead, sustained it and held on for a regional semifinal win against seventh-seeded Oakwood at the Rocket Center in Tolono. Ty Pence dropped in a game-high 23 points to lead SJ-O (22-9). Andrew Beyers added 10 points and Coy Taylor finished with eight points to complement Pence. Josh Young accounted for half of the Comets’ offense with a team-high 17 points. Dalton Hobick also chipped in nine points for Oakwood (24-8) in its season-ending loss.
➜ Unity 46, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 42. In a close game throughout, the third-seeded Rockets held on for a regional semifinal win at the Rocket Center against the sixth-seeded Blue Devils thanks in large part from the efforts of Blake Kimball. Kimball scored a game-high 24 points on the strength of five three-pointers to lead Unity (19-9) into Friday night’s regional championship game against rival St. Joseph-Ogden. Henry Thomas, Austin Langendorf and Will Cowan all added six points for the Rockets. Brett Meidel scored a team-high 19 points for BHRA (25-8), which had its 13-game win streak snapped. Hayden Rice added eight points.
Class 2A Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Regional
➜ Monticello 53, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 30. Monticello left little doubt it deserved the top seed, shutting out the eighth-seeded Panthers 15-0 in the first quarter and building a 27-5 halftime lead in a regional semifinal victory in Gibson City. Ben Cresap and Dylan Ginalick each scored 10 points to pace the Sages (28-3), with Ginalick adding six assists and five rebounds. Joey Sprinkle (eight points, nine rebounds), Tanner Buehnerkemper (eight points, five rebounds) and Triston Foran (eight points) all chipped in for Monticello. PBL committed 20 turnovers and only shot 26 percent from the field. Mason Bruns had a team-high eight points for the Panthers (16-13).
➜ Prairie Central 53, Iroquois West 48. Fourth-seeded Prairie Central fended off the fifth-seeded Raiders to advance to Friday night’s regional championship game against Monticello following a regional semifinal win in Gibson City. Dylan Bazell scored a team-high 14 points for the Hawks (24-7), with Drew Haberkorn (13 points) and Levi Goad (10 points) also coming up with timely buckets. Cannon Leonard scored a game-high 15 points for Iroquois West (25-6), with Peyton Rhodes (12 points) and Sam McMillan (11 points) joining him in double figures.
Class 1A St. Thomas More Regional
➜ St. Thomas More 65, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 31. Second-seeded St. Thomas More relied on balanced scoring and strong defense to post a relatively easy regional semifinal win on its home court against the seventh-seeded Buffaloes. Patrick Quarnstrom scored a team-high 14 points to lead the Sabers (19-11), with Dawson Magrini contributing 12 points and Justen Green joining the duo in double figures with 11 points to help STM advance to Friday night’s regional championship game against Decatur Lutheran. Peace Bumba and Ryan Hendrickson both chipped in eight points as STM built a 40-22 halftime lead and outscored G-RF 21-4 in the third quarter. Kaden Mingee dropped in a game-high 18 points for G-RF (15-15).
➜ Decatur Lutheran 71, Salt Fork 58. Fifth-seeded Salt Fork faced a sizable first-half deficit and couldn’t make up enough ground in a regional semifinal defeat to the fourth-seeded Lions in Champaign. Garrett Taylor scored a game-high 18 points, Blake Norton wasn’t far behind with 16 points and Colden Earles registered 14 points, but the Storm (19-11) trailed 23-10 at the end of the first quarter and 40-24 at halftime.
Class 1A Arcola Regional
➜ Tuscola 54, La Salette 23. A strong start and balanced scoring carried the top-seeded Warriors into Friday night’s regional championship game following a convincing regional semifinal victory. Preston Brown and Jalen Quinn each scored 16 points to lead Tuscola (26-6), which led the 10th-seeded Lions 17-2 at the end of the first quarter. Jordan Quinn also pitched in with 11 points and a team-high seven rebounds. Steven Deister scored a team-high 14 points for La Salette (12-18).
➜ Arcola 65, Okaw Valley 57. Fifth-seeded Arcola needed two overtimes to prevail against the fourth-seeded Timberwolves in a thrilling regional semifinal game and keep their season intact. Alex Kuhns scored a team-high 21 points and made four three-pointers to spark the Purple Riders (16-10), who will meet rival Tuscola on Friday night in the regional championship game. Tanner Thomas (15 points), Beau Edwards (14 points) and Mitch Myers (13 points) were also instrumental for Arcola in the nailbiting win.
Class 1A Milford Regional
➜ Milford 38, St. Anne 36. Second-seeded Milford held off an upset bid by ninth-seeded St. Anne to post a regional semifinal win on its home court. Adin Portwood scored a team-high 12 points for the Bearcats (24-9), who will host third-seeded LeRoy on Friday night in the regional championship game. Nicholas Warren (10 points) and Sawyer Laffoon (nine points) also contributed for Milford.
Class 1A St. Teresa Regional
➜ Cerro Gordo/Bement 80, Argenta-Oreana 70. The prolific scoring of Connor Brown once again took center stage and helped the top-seeded Broncos avoid an upset with a regional semifinal victory in Decatur. Brown tossed in a game-high 40 points, with 37 of those coming in the first three quarters against the 11th-seeded Bombers, who only trailed 38-37 at halftime. Tyson Moore (11 points) and Konnor Waterhouse (nine points) complemented Brown’s big night as CG/B (27-6) moved on to play third-seeded St. Teresa on Friday night in a regional title game. Landon Lawson scored a team-high 29 points for A-O (7-21), with Jalynn Flowers recording 26 points to keep the Bombers in the game.