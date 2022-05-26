DECATUR — Hayden Brazelton collected three hits and scored three runs to key the St. Joseph-Ogden baseball team to a 4-3 victory against Pontiac in a Class 2A sectional semifinal on Wednesday night.
While the Spartans (35-2) defeated Pontiac 7-1 on April 21, the rematch between the Illini Prairie Conference foes left little room for comfort.
The Spartans found the scoreboard first as Brazelton scored on an Adam Price single in the top of the first inning.
They would never pull away, however, as the realities of a sectional semifinal set in.
“It was a high-level baseball game between two good clubs,” SJ-O head coach Josh Haley said. “There were a lot of college baseball players on that field (Wednesday night).”
Two insurance runs helped the Spartans in the top of the third inning, but Pontiac stayed the course and plated a run in the bottom of the fourth. SJ-O countered when senior pitcher Tyler Altenbaumer singled in a run in the top of the fifth inning.
While Pontiac drew within a run in the bottom of the fifth, it was as close as they were able to get. Altenbaumer remained cool under pressure as he allowed five hits and two earned runs in a complete game win.
“He didn’t miss much,” Haley said. “He worked both sides of the plate, his slider was effective, he really just stuck to the game plan ... he was really good tonight.”
With the triumph, the Spartans tied a program record for most wins in a season set in 2016. That year’s team finished 35-4 and ended up one win shy of the state championship, becoming the first of two consecutive Spartans teams to end their season in the state title game.
“Any time you win 35 games, it just means that these guys bring it every single day. They bring it every single day with their best effort, you can’t do that if kids aren’t dialed in every day. No days off, they treat every day like its the postseason and now that we’re in the postseason, it doesn’t seem any different.”
The Spartans will face the winner of Thursday’s matchup between Eureka and Monticello in the sectional championship at 11 a.m. on Saturday.
Class 3A Mahomet-Seymour baseball regionalBloomington-Danville game postponed. The Purple Raiders and Vikings (1-15) will square off at 4 p.m. on Thursday after rain washed out the regional semifinal. The winner advances to Saturday’s regional final and will meet against the winner of host Mahomet-Seymour (22-4) and Centennial (6-13), who will play Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
Class 3A Normal West baseball regionalNormal U-High 10, Rantoul 0. The Eagles were no-hit by the Pioneers in a five-inning semifinal loss.
Ross Gawenda drew two walks for Rantoul (3-17), which received one walk apiece from Rennick Riddle, Alex Warner and Holden Cargo. Bryce Sjoken struck out seven opponents in 4 2/3 innings pitched for the Eagles.
Class 3A Mahomet-Seymour softball regionalMahomet-Seymour 15, Rantoul 0. Karley Yergler tossed a four-inning no-hitter as the Bulldogs romped past the Eagles in a semifinal matchup.
It was a good momentum-building game for M-S (23-5), which lost three of its last regular-season tilts before dispatching Rantoul (8-19).
“It was really important to get off to a strong start for our postseason,” Bulldogs coach James Heinold said. “We’re starting over from scratch, and we’ve got to get off to a strong start and make a statement. I think the girls did that.”
Yergler struck out eight batters, and the only baserunner against her reached via fielding error.
A five-run first inning and a nine-run fourth frame from the M-S offense against Eagles junior pitcher Caya Flesner provided Yergler more than enough support.
Madeleine Cortez smacked a three-run triple in the first inning and finished with four RBI on the day. Cortez’s big hit came after Yergler was intentionally walked — for the first of four times — to load the bases.
M-S moves on to Friday’s 4:30 p.m. regional championship game versus Danville (12-11), which defeated Champaign Central in walk-off fashion during a Monday semifinal.
“When we played Danville before (on May 16), it was a 6-0 game. It wasn’t a blowout or anything like that,” said Heinold, whose team won that contest. “We’ve got to make sure we come in with everyone in the lineup hitting the ball well, putting the ball in play and keeping our situational hitting going.”