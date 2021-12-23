MAHOMET — Chloe Pruitt's 18 points led a quartet of Mahomet-Seymour girls' basketball players in double figures scoring as they dispatched Rantoul 74-17 on Wednesday in nonconference action.
Cayla Koerner (16 points), Ivie Juarez (14 points) and Savannah Orgeron (13 points) all reached that plateau as well for the Bulldogs (12-1), and Pruitt added a team-best six rebounds.
Blue Devils pull away
SEEGER, Ind. — Brett Meidel bucketed 13 points as the Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin boys' basketball team trumped Seeger (Ind.) 49-37 on Wednesday.
Amani Stanford potted eight points for the Blue Devils (7-5), who added seven points from Hayden Rice and six points apiece Braden Sackett and Ned Hill.
Knights grab tournament win
DECATUR — Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond boys' basketball cruised past Hartsburg-Emden 60-31 on Wednesday in a St. Teresa Christmas Tournament pool-play game.
The Knights (6-5) ended a three-game skid with the victory and also improved to 1-1 in tournament play.
ALAH girls win fourth straight
ARTHUR — Claire Seal turned in a 19-point, 10-rebound double-double as the Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond girls' basketball team defeated Sullivan 52-25 on Wednesday in an ALAH Knights Classic pool-play game.
Alexa Miller's 10 points and eight assists aided the Knights (13-1), who claimed 10 rebounds from Charley Condill.
BHRA girls come up short
SEEGER, Ind. — Sophia Rome produced 10 points for the Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin girls' basketball team, which suffered a 46-18 loss to Seeger (Ind.) on Wednesday. The Blue Devils fell to 2-8 on the season.
Maroons roll past Knights
CLINTON — The Clinton boys' basketball team picked up its second consecutive win on Wednesday, besting Blue Ridge 69-18 in nonconference action.
The Maroons improved to 4-7 on the season, while the Knights fell to 2-8 overall.