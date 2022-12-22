In boys’ basketball
Heyworth Holiday Tournament
➜ St. Thomas More 53, Normal Calvary 32. Owen Yeager threw down 17 points for the Sabers (9-5), who finished 2-0 in pool play to qualify for the tournament title game. Peace Bumba’s 13 points and Wilson Kirby’s nine points also aided STM, which is scheduled to face host Heyworth at 7 p.m. Friday.
Decatur St. Teresa Holiday Tournament
➜ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 70, Judah Christian 39. Jayce Parsons recorded a 22-point, 11-rebound double-double to help the Knights (6-5) defeat the Tribe (3-7) in a tournament opener. Connor Nettles (21 points, three assists) and Wyatt Hilligoss (19 points, seven rebounds) also stood out for ALAH. Aidyn Beck provided 15 points for Judah, which acquired nine points from Tucker Bailey.
Nontournament
➜ Danville 69, Galesburg 59. O’Shawn Jones-Winslow bucketed 19 points for the visiting Vikings (5-6) in their nonconference win over the Silver Streaks. Diddy Robinson’s 15 points and Bryson Hinton-Perez’s 12 points also keyed Danville to victory.
In girls’ basketball
ALAH Knights Holiday Classic
➜ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 43, Decatur Eisenhower 42. Despite being outscored in three of four quarters, the host Knights rode a 19-5 first-quarter edge to a narrow tournament-opening win. Claire Seal (19 points, 15 rebounds) and Charley Condill (10 points, 17 rebounds) each logged a double-double for ALAH, which added seven points and four steals from Kailee Otto.
➜ Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 48, Heritage 12. The Hawks were unable to keep up with the Hatchets in each team’s tournament debut.
➜ Cumberland 56, Chrisman 24. The Cardinals suffered a loss to the Pirates in each squad’s tournament opener.
➜ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 41, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 33. The host Knights (10-4) finished 2-0 in the tournament’s first day by holding off the Hatchets.
➜ Decatur Eisenhower 68, Heritage 26. The Hawks (0-9) came up short in their second tournament game.
➜ Shelbyville 52, Chrisman 10. The Cardinals (2-13) were stymied by the Rams in Chrisman’s second tournament game.
Ottawa Holiday Tournament
➜ Metamora 46, Prairie Central 30. The Hawks (9-5) watched a five-game win streak end in the gold bracket semifinals. Prairie Central wil face Canton in the bracket’s third-place game.
Nontournament
➜ Iroquois West 49, Schlarman 13. Ilyana Nambo’s 11 points and Jesse Rodriguez’s nine points paved the way for the host Raiders (9-7) to eclipse the Hilltoppers (0-4) in a Vermilion Valley Conference event.
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 57, Rantoul 18. Chloe Pruitt turned in a near double-double of 14 points and nine rebounds, keying the visiting Bulldogs (10-3) to a non-league win over the Eagles (1-9). Ellie Dallas and Kylie Waldinger each tallied 10 points for M-S, which picked up seven points and four steals from Durbin Thomas plus five steals and three blocked shots from Abby Bunting. Aniyah Emery’s nine points and Tashay Jackson-Roper’s seven points made up most of Rantoul’s scoring.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 56, Oakwood 23. Addison Frick banked five three-point baskets for the visiting Spartans (6-7) in their nonconference triumph versus the Comets (7-7). Frick finished with 20 points for SJ-O to go with 10 points from Addie Seggebruch and six points from Taylor Hug. Addie Wright paced Oakwood with eight points, followed closely by Jaydah Arrowsmith with six points.
COLIN LIKAS