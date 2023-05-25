CHAMPAIGN — A longtime fixture with the Champaign Central boys’ basketball program will now get the chance to lead the program he once played for.
Pending Unit 4 school board approval at its meeting next month, the Maroons will turn to P.J. Keaton as its next head coach.
Champaign Central athletic director Jane Stillman announced the move on Wednesday night.
Keaton is a 2005 Central graduate who played in college at Lincoln College and Arkansas State before returning to assist the Maroons, working alongside previous Central coaches like LeConte Nix, Jeff Finke and Wayne McClain in the past decade-plus.
Keaton will replace Nix, who stepped aside after two seasons in late March because of health reasons after leading Central to a 10-42 record.
In baseball
Crawford shines for Central. Champaign Central advanced to a Class 3A regional title game on Saturday, with the second-seeded Maroons defeating sixth-seeded Normal West 6-2 on Wednesday evening in a regional semifinal game in Bloomington.
Kendall Crawford led Central (23-10) by throwing a complete game and also contributing two hits at the plate. Charlie Hobbs and Luke McClure each added two hits, while Mitchell Crompton scored two runs. Central will vie for its third straight regional title at 11 a.m. Saturday in Bloomington against either third-seeded Bloomington or fifth-seeded Normal U-High. Those two teams meet at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in the other regional semifinal game.
Bulldogs set record. Top-seeded Mahomet-Seymour hit the 30-win plateau for the first time in school history after overwhelming ninth-seeded Danville 19-1 in four innings on Wednesday night in a Class 3A regional semifinal game in Mahomet.
The Bulldogs (30-5) will play either fourth-seeded Lincoln or seventh-seeded Centennial at 2 p.m. Saturday in the regional title game. Those two teams meet at 7 p.m. Thursday in the other regional semifinal game.
M-S wasted little time getting by Danville (4-19), scoring six runs in the bottom of the first to take a 6-1 lead before adding six more runs in the second and seven more runs in the third. Mateo Casillas went 2 for 2 with a home run, a double, four RBI and three runs scored to pace the Bulldogs’ offensive efforts.
Alex McHale went 1 for 4 with three RBI out of the leadoff spot for the Bulldogs, and Blake Wolters (2 for 3, two doubles, RBI, three runs scored), Carter Johnson (1 for 3, two RBI), Carter Selk (1 for 1, RBI, two walks, three runs scored) and Cade Starrick (1 for 1, triple, RBI, two runs scored) also contributed.
Casillas started and went three innings, striking out six and only allowing one hit.
Ryan Jaruseski had the lone hit for Danville.
Arcola’s run ends. Playing in its first sectional game in almost 40 years, Arcola lost 2-0 to South Central on Wednesday evening in a Class 1A Altamont Sectional semifinal game.
South Central led 1-0 after two innings and made it 2-0 with another run in the fourth, as the Purple Riders — who won the program’s second regional title and first since 1984 this past Saturday — could not respond. Arcola finishes the season with a 14-5 record.
In softball
Logsdon stars. Third-seeded Mahomet-Seymour never trailed en route to a 14-7 win against sixth-seeded Danville on Wednesday evening in a Class 3A regional semifinal game in Mahomet. The Bulldogs (12-18) advance to play Rantoul (10-14) at 11 a.m. Saturday in the regional title game, with the winner moving on to next week’s Chatham Glenwood Sectional.
Maddie Logsdon had a big game for M-S, going 4 for 5 with a double and a whopping eight RBI. Madeleine Cortez also came through, going 2 for 4 with a double, a triple, two RBI and four runs scored.
Ava Henderson recorded the win, scattering seven hits in five innings. She gave up six runs (three earned) while walking two and striking out two.
Anna Houpt went 3 for 4 with two RBI and Emmalee Trover was 2 for 4 with a double and three runs scored to pace Danville (6-16).