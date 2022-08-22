Each week during the 2022 Illinois football season beat writer Scott Richey will deliver items of note from coach Bret Bielema's weekly press conference:
It's a secret
Want to know who will start at quarterback for Illinois in Saturday's season opener against Wyoming? Show up at Memorial Stadium ahead of the 3 p.m. kickoff. For now, Bielema is keeping his decision — and he's made one between Syracuse transfer Tommy DeVito and returning part-time starter Art Sitkowski — close to the vest.
"I think our guys understand the value of these first games and what it allows us to do," Bielema said. "I think we learned it last year first hand that sometimes to show up on gameday and let everybody see the University of Illinois unfolded for the first time in reality is a good thing. We'll stick to that messaging."
Back in the saddle
Luke Ford was removed from Illinois' 110-man roster for the final week of training camp for an undisclosed reason. The veteran tight end wasn't the only one. Freshman quarterback Donovan Leary was also replaced for a brief time last week when he underwent a "small procedure" so the Illini could stay at that 110 max. Saturday marked a return to the full 118-man roster, and Ford was back.
"By NCAA rules, we took him out of the 110," Bielema said. "It's just kind of standard process when a guy can't participate. (Sunday) night was kind of a modified early down practice, but it was 12 periods, and he was there the whole time and didn't have any problems and didn't have any issues."
Healthy start
Illinois will enter its season opener from a strong point health-wise. Only two players were limited when training camp began — freshman wide receiver Shawn Miller and redshirt freshman defensive lineman TeRah Edwards. Miller was cleared relatively early during camp and tested his healed shoulder with some solid blows during the scrimmages. Edwards was cleared later, but projects as available for Wyoming.
"Just met with the docs (Sunday) and have been very impressed not just with our overall health, but our ability to handle the moments that have popped up," Bielema said after knocking on wood. "We had a couple soft tissue (injuries) and a couple guys with concussions that worked their way through it. ... We're 100 percent sitting on ready. There's a couple guys with soft tissue that I think will be cleared by mid-week."
Appeals process
Targeting penalties are still on the books in college football. It's still a 15-yard penalty, and the player flagged is ejected. The only change to the rule this season is that conference offices request a review of targeting penalties flagged in the second half of games by the national coordinator of officials. If a player was wrongly flagged, his first-half suspension for the next game will be voided. Other than that, targeting is targeting, and Bielema is mostly OK with it save for the truly unintentional targeting play being penalized the same way.
"The No. 1 reason we wanted to install a targeting rule was to change the demeanor and attitude of our game," Bielema said. "To take kids and teach them that their helmets shouldn't be involved. I don't think there's anybody in college football that's been in college football the last five years that can tell you the targeting rule has not changed the demeanor of our players. It's a safer game, and I think the players are conscientious and aware of it."