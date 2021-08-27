High school football is back in its more traditional form after the strange 2021 spring season that was. Preps coordinator Colin Likas highlights five area games to watch in the opening week of this new fall slate:
Tuscola at Arcola, 7 p.m. Friday
➜ The rundown: Obviously the latest version of Cola Wars makes this list. Throw past results or future projections out the window when these teams meet, as they’re always going to give one another their best shot. Nick Lindsey‘s Purple Riders will lean on the hyper-athletic Beau Edwards as their new starting quarterback and should be powered by a veteran offensive line that includes Zach Butler, Luther Yoder, Caiden Miller, Mark Truex, Harley Dewey and James Vandeveer in some capacity. Andy Romine‘s Warriors retain the services of second-year starting quarterback Peyton Armstrong — another bottle of athleticism — while junior linebacker Patrick Pierce paces the defense.
➜ Colin’s pick: Arcola, 35-28.
Monticello at St. Joseph-Ogden, 7 p.m. Friday
➜ The rundown: This likely will be a high-emotions game for the host Spartans, who will play their first game on the newly-christened Dick Duval Field less than 48 hours after the former coach’s death Thursday. Shawn Skinner‘s SJ-O program seeks its first win in this series since 2015, with any success likely fueled by running back Keaton Nolan and defensive lineman Aidan McCorkle. Cully Welter‘s Sages put together the area’s lone 6-0 record during the spring season and return second-year starting quarterback Joey Sprinkle along with star wide receiver Triston Foran and speedy rusher Jacob Tackett.
➜ Colin’s pick: Monticello, 42-21.
Prairie Central at Unity, 7 p.m. Friday
➜ The rundown: Sticking with the Illini Prairie Conference, we’ve got this battle of two of the league’s most powerful teams in the last two seasons — and that’s really saying something. Andrew Quain‘s Hawks graduated ample senior talent, but the cupboard is not barren with players like quarterback/defensive back Owen Rafferty and lineman Daniel Hawkins still around. Scott Hamilton‘s Rockets, meanwhile, return almost all of their starting defense — led by lineman Austin McDaniel and linebacker Grant Albaugh — alongside second-year starting quarterback Blake Kimball.
➜ Colin’s pick: Unity, 28-7.
Clifton Central at BHRA, 7 p.m. Friday
➜ The rundown: This is the premier Week 1 matchup in the newly-formed Vermilion Valley Conference Football Alliance, which is made up of VVC and Sangamon Valley Conference schools. Brian Spooner‘s Comets finished 6-0 in the spring and have lost just one game the last two seasons. Meanwhile, Mark Dodd‘s Blue Devils are looking to push past the IHSA postseason’s second round after five consecutive finishes at that exact spot. Second-year starting quarterback Dawson Dodd and receiver Mason Hackman should keep BHRA’s offense flying high in league play and beyond.
➜ Colin’s pick: Clifton Central, 21-18.
Milford/Cissna Park at St. Thomas More, 7 p.m. Saturday
➜ The rundown: This 8-Man Association game gets its own Saturday night spotlight in Champaign County, and it likely will prove worthy of the billing. Clint Schwartz‘s Bearcats have been among the young league’s best teams since its inception, winning the inaugural state championship in 2018. Running back/defensive back Angel Salinas and receiver/linebacker Sam Kaeb will be among those trying to keep that tradition rolling. Nathan Watson‘s first 8-man Sabers team finished 4-0 last spring, and this season’s unit returns plenty of talent in the likes of running back/defensive back Adonai Bumba, quarterback/defensive back Justen Green, receiver/defensive back Dawson Magrini and receiver/defensive lineman Patrick Quarnstrom.
➜ Colin’s pick: St. Thomas More, 60-48.