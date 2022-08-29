Each week during the 2022 Illinois football season beat writer Scott Richey will deliver items of note from Bret Bielema's weekly press conference:
Injury report
Illinois made it through its season-opening win against Wyoming relatively unscathed on the health front. Isaiah Williams' third quarter exit was related to some cramping issues, and the sophomore wide receiver could have returned to the field Saturday if the situation was warranted. The news for sophomore running back Josh McCray and freshman wide receiver Shawn Miller wasn't quite as good Monday.
"Josh McCray, I know that he won't be with us this week," Bielema said. McCray suffered an apparent right knee injury against the Cowboys. "I just don't know the long-term prognosis to where he's at. Shawn Miller has an appointment (Monday) at 5 o'clock that we should gather some information. Those two guys are really the only two that will be out prolonged in that they won't be with us this week."
Opportunity coming
Freshman running back Aidan Laughery didn't dress for Saturday's win against Wyoming. Bielema chose to keep the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley graduate on the sideline. But Laughery could find his way onto the field Friday at Indiana, and he might not be the only true freshman that didn't get a shot beyond special teams that Bielema sends out against the Hoosiers.
"I didn't think he was quite there last week," Bielema said of Laughery. "Aidan, I think his speed is going to be a factor. I'd be excited to see Aidan possibly get out there. ... The only guy defensively that didn't see the line of scrimmage was James Kreutz. James will get in there as much as I can get him in there. The head coach really likes James Kreutz in there. That news has spread in the building."
Keep him upright
Bielema distinctly remembers sitting in Tommy DeVito's basement pitching the transfer quarterback on Illinois when he heard just how often DeVito got sacked playing at Syracuse. Like 86 times in his two seasons as the Orange's No. 1 quarterback. So DeVito avoiding any sacks and hitting the ground just once Saturday against Wyoming was significantly better.
"I think when you keep a quarterback on his feet, there's a lot of good things that can happen," Bielema said. "I made a big issue to him and said it in front of the team. Let's keep our quarterback upright. That's got to be a big deal and will be a key factor in this (Indiana) game. ... Some of the best things he did Saturday are actually negatives on stat sheet. He got rid of ball when he was in trouble rather than taking a sack. He did some things that he didn't force the ball into."
Preparation for Indiana
It's not really a short week of preparation for Friday's game in Bloomington, Ind. The typical Sunday schedule was changed to minimize the transition time from beating Wyoming to preparing for Indiana. The team also practiced Monday in what is typically its NCAA-mandated day off, which will be moved to Saturday. All that doesn't even include the effort spent on the Hoosiers during spring practices and training camp.
"Even though it's a short week by theory because we're playing on Friday, it hasn't shortened our preparation," Bielema said. "A couple days of spring preparation. We had three days of fall preparation on Indiana. We're actually walking into a Tuesday at practice ahead of where we would be in a big way — by multiple days in our preparation. Hopefully that is going to pay dividends."