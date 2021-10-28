Tigers preparing for latest game with Maroa-Forsyth
WESTVILLE — Guy Goodlove has been around for each of the previous three times Westville and Maroa-Forsyth have met for playoff football games.
➜ A 44-23 Trojans victory in the 2006 Class 2A state championship game.
➜ A 32-30 Tigers win in the 2007 Class 2A quarterfinals.
➜ And a 49-8 Maroa-Forsyth rout in the 2010 2A second round.
“We’re excited about being back in the playoffs,” said Goodlove, who is in his 28th season guiding Westville. “Maroa and Westville have crossed paths quite a bit, and it’s unfortunate we can never seem to get them at our place.”
The seventh-seeded Trojans (7-2) will host the 10th-seeded Tigers (7-2) in a 1 p.m. Saturday kickoff as part of the 2A postseason’s first round.
This marks Goodlove’s 14th playoff appearance overseeing Westville. Is there a chance it also could be his last?
Goodlove is retiring from his job as Westville High’s principal after this school year.
“I’ll take it one game at a time,” Goodlove said when asked if that retirement extends to the football field. “That’s something, after this season is over, I’m going to have to evaluate and see where I’m at. I’ve got 11 grandkids, and they all want their grandpa around. I’m at a stage in my life where certainly I want to keep coaching, but there’s some other factors that apply into it.”
If the Tigers come out ahead of Saturday’s showdown with the Trojans, Goodlove will get even more time to hold off on that retirement consideration.
In fact, each of the other three playoff meetings between Westville and Maroa-Forsyth resulted in the victor either capturing a state championship or eventually qualifying for a state title game.
The 2006 game obviously gave the Trojans that year’s 2A crown. Westville went on to take the 2007 2A runner-up trophy after knocking off Maroa-Forsyth, while the Trojans did the same in 2010 after handling the Tigers earlier in the playoffs.
“Last year, we were wondering if we were ever going to play football again,” Goodlove said. “We want a good following down to Maroa, which in years past, we’ve always had a great following.”
Westville is coming off an impromptu bye week after Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman forfeited the teams’ Week 9 Coal Bucket tilt to the Tigers.
Goodlove said he isn’t concerned about any potential in-game rust among his athletes.
“It was practice as usual for us. We don’t have a game, we practice,” Goodlove said. “Anybody that had any bumps and bruises had a chance to heal up.”
Goodlove said his roster’s only major injury is senior Kaeden Russell, who suffered a torn ACL during a Week 6 win over Oakwood. Russell was a starting defensive back, and that role has been taken by fellow senior Andre Johnson, while junior Landen Haurez and senior Julian Ledesma have shifted within the defense, as well, to compensate for Russell’s absence.
Offensively, the Tigers have thrived with a multi-pronged running attack. Johnson, seniors Will Terry and Levi Pratt, juniors Houston Bryant and Craig Johnson and sophomore Trent McMasters all are capable of piling up yardage on the ground.
“(Maroa-Forsyth has) two losses, and in those losses, teams were able to run the ball,” Goodlove said. “We’re going to have to establish a ground game if we want to have any success.”
Ledesma is plenty capable of throwing the ball at quarterback for Westville, but Goodlove said he’s not interested in starting a passing competition between Ledesma and Trojans sophomore Kaiden Maurer (1,597 passing yards, 22 touchdowns).
“It all starts with their quarterback,” Goodlove said. “He’s not a very big kid, but boy is he fast. And we’re going to have to do a great job of making sure we keep him under control.”
Westville is one of seven Vermilion Valley Conference teams in this year’s playoffs, joining Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Clifton Central, Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac, Iroquois West, Momence and Salt Fork.
Goodlove hopes regular-season experiences gained versus such quality competition will serve the Tigers well now.
“We feel like we’ve been battle-tested,” Goodlove said. “It’s just a matter of going out on the field Saturday afternoon and executing the game plan we’re familiar with.”
Sabers hoping to turn things around in Blue Streaks rematchCHAMPAIGN — Everything was going right for Nathan Watson’s St. Thomas More football team across Weeks 3 through 7. The Sabers accumulated five wins by a combined score of 314-34.
Weeks 8 and 9 weren’t as kind to STM, with close losses to Martinsville (30-16) and Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland (36-20).
“Obviously, we’re disappointed in the last few games,” said Watson, in his fifth season leading the Sabers. “That being said, we had the opportunities to win those games and didn’t capitalize. The focus this week is to capitalize on those opportunities.”
That starts in Saturday’s 1 p.m. first-round 8-Man Association playoff game between 11th-seeded STM (5-4) and sixth-seeded host Martinsville (7-2).
“(Mistakes in Weeks 8 and 9) definitely can be fixed,” Watson said. “When you’re playing a good team, you have to understand you can’t make mistakes like that. I feel good about our chances on Saturday.”
This is the Sabers’ first postseason berth since 2016 when former coach Dan Hennessey led them to a spot in the Class 2A playoffs.
A lot has changed on North Mattis Avenue since then, most notably STM’s transition to the 8-man game ahead of the 2020 season.
“(Our kids) have been working really hard,” Watson said. “The funny thing is it doesn’t feel any different, but it’s nice to play teams your own size.”
Blue Streaks senior Sabastian Herrera boasts 896 passing yards and 442 rushing yards this season, but the Sabers actually were successful slowing him in the teams’ Week 8 meeting. Herrera earned just 86 total yards in that game.
It instead was Martinsville sophomore Victor Herrera (104 rushing yards, 58 receiving yards, one touchdown) who proved problematic for STM.
“We explained to (our kids) how fortunate we are,” Watson said when discussing a quick rematch with the Blue Streaks. “Usually, you have to sit on something like this for a full calendar year. To get a chance at redemption so quickly, it’s a blessing.”
Hawks adjusting to new playoff experience
FAIRBURY — Prairie Central High School is far enough north in the state that its football team can be placed into some odd-looking playoff matchups.
Such as the one Andrew Quain’s Hawks find themselves in this week.
“I follow a lot of 3A and 4A football so that you’re prepared for some of these different scenarios,” said Quain, in his third season coaching Prairie Central. “I just don’t have the coaching experience against the Chicago Public League.”
Quain’s seventh-seeded Hawks (7-2) will welcome 10th-seeded Chicago King (6-3) to Fairbury at 2 p.m. Saturday for a Class 3A first-round playoff game.
King is part of a 24-team Chicago Public Schools contingent that qualified for this year’s playoffs, an all-time record.
“Trying to get something out of what they’ve done has been difficult,” Quain said. “It’s a new experience, for sure.”
Quain said he’s diving in to whatever film he comes across for the Jaguars while also emphasizing with his players some non-football aspects of King’s roster.
For example, Quain is aware King’s boys’ track and field team advanced 400- and 800-meter relay contingents to the 2A state meet in mid-June, and that senior football player Joseph Spaulding raced in the 100-meter dash at state.
“We know they’re a really fast team,” Quain said, “and that they have a lot of speed.”
In lieu of poring over statistics and information pertaining to King football, Quain instead is having his athletes focus on themselves.
“That’s always been a main focus of ours, for sure, is what do we have to do to get better,” Quain said. “Each and every week we ask our players to identify something they can do better as players, make it their goal to get better at that, then focus on some team issue we need to improve on.”
Something the Hawks hardly could get much better at these days is preventing opposing teams from putting up points.
Prairie Central has allowed just 27 points over the last five weeks, with nearly half of those coming during a 12-0 loss to Monticello in Week 8.
“They’re doing really good,” Quain said of his defense. “We’ve got a really good bend-but-don’t-break defense right now. ... We saw that in a few goal-line stands, where they tackle somebody at the 1-yard line after a big run, and we get the ball back after four downs. They’ve done a really good job of keeping teams out of the end zone.”
The Hawks are in the playoffs for the fourth time in the last five seasons, but Quain said that hasn’t diluted any excitement about Prairie Central football once again playing past Week 9.
“It means the world,” Quain said. “These guys have been here before. ... But these seniors were sophomores (during the 2019 playoffs), and there’s a lot of juniors here we’re relying on that were freshmen in 2019. They remember it, but it’s not like a normal kind where your seniors were juniors. It’s a little bit different.”