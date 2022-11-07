Each week during the 2022 Illinois football season beat writer Scott Richey will deliver items of note from Bret Bielema’s weekly press conference:
Still title chasing
Bielema didn't change Sunday's schedule after losing to Michigan State. It might not be a full practice day, but there was the typical film review followed by a pivot to the beginnings of the prep work for the coming game against Purdue. Bielema also kept up his routine of keeping his team informed of where it stands in the Big Ten and nationally. It's something he knows the players will hear anyway, making hearing it from his voice first a priority. That conversation still included the goals that are still in front of the Illini despite the loss to the Spartans.
"I call it 'Where are we at with college football?'" Bielema said. "this week it's all about Purdue. It's about an opportunity to play a trophy game. It's about an opportunity to be in the Big Ten West title race. Fortunately for us, we're a 4-2 team in our league. The next three teams behind us all have three wins. If they win their last three, they get to six. If we win two of our last three, we get to six, and if it's against the right opponents you have six wins with a tiebreaker advantage against everybody except for Purdue since we haven't played them. Those things are very relevant."
Renewed emphasis
Red zone offense has been a concern Illinois has tried to address throughout the season. Enough so that it was one of the major points of emphasis during the Illini's second bye week. Saturday's loss at Michigan State kept it a priority, with Illinois converting just 1 of 4 red zone scoring opportunities. The Illini are now tied for 111th nationally converting 75 percent of their red zone chances with 16 touchdowns and 14 field goals. Only Georgia has kicked more field goals in the red zone with 15, but the top-ranked Bulldogs have also scored 25 red zone touchdowns.
"I'm excited to see what (offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr.) and his staff come up with," Bielema said. "Monday is all game planning. ... I have moved up and accelerated offensively. We'll work (red zone offense) earlier in the week than we ever have and put more emphasis on it in practice. That's one thing I do know that's constant. The more you practice, hopefully the better you prepare."
Civic duty
Classes are canceled at Illinois on Tuesday. While football practice is not, Bielema has pushed back the start time a couple hours to maximize the rest his team can garner in conjunction with Monday's off day before the real preparation for Saturday's game against Purdue. Even with a delayed practice, though, Bielema is still giving the players who choose to vote in the midterm elections time to do so. But that's as far as the Illini coach is going in the political sphere.
"That's a delicate thing, right?" Bielema said. "As a head coach, you have to make them aware of it. I, personally, have never spoken a political view in my life to anybody other than maybe an occasional conversation with my wife. I'm just never wired in that topic. I let everybody handle their own. ... They don't have a class schedule, so they'll have plenty of time, if those that want to do it, to exercise their right."