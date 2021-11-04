Panthers seek to flip script, gain revenge versus Rockets
PAXTON — Josh Pritchard’s first Paxton-Buckley-Loda football team didn’t need to pull any major upsets en route to the 2019 Class 3A state quarterfinals.
As a No. 5 seed, the Panthers handled 12th-seeded Chicago Carver before eclipsing fourth-seeded Farmington. PBL’s run was ended by a No. 1 seed, Princeton.
Pritchard and his Panthers hope history doesn’t repeat itself this weekend.
The eighth-seeded Panthers (7-3) will make a trip south to Tolono on Saturday for a 2 p.m. Class 3A second-round matchup with top-seeded Unity (10-0).
Scott Hamilton’s Rockets won the Illini Prairie Conference regular-season game between the teams — also played at Unity’s Hicks Field — by a 35-0 margin on Oct. 15.
“That’s their home turf. They’re used to it a lot more than we are,” Pritchard said. “You hope they underestimate us a little bit, but I highly doubt their coach is going to allow them to do that.
“Our kids are eager to ... do things differently and show Week 8 was kind of an aberration.”
Week 8 saw Unity completely bottle up a PBL offense that’s currently averaging 23 points per game.
The Panthers mustered just 88 yards of total offense, as junior linebacker Haidyn Hendricks (nine tackles and one sack), senior defensive back Nat Nosler (10 tackles) and junior defensive lineman Nick Nosler (nine tackles) keyed the Unity defense that night.
“We know how big they are, how physical they can be,” Pritchard said. “It definitely starts up front. We have to move some of the big bodies they have.”
PBL senior running back Tyler Smith will need to channel his performance from the Panthers’ first-round victory over Eureka last weekend.
Smith carried the ball 19 times for 257 yards in a 24-6 victory that allowed PBL to reach the second round. But Unity is one of two teams that has held Smith below 100 yards rushing this fall.
“I don’t want to say that nobody can stop him, but everybody knows we’re going to feed him the football,” Pritchard said. “That’s our dude.”
Senior quarterback Mason Bruns actually accounted for two rushing touchdowns to Smith’s one last week, which Pritchard said is a byproduct of opponents focusing on the oft-used Smith.
“He helps create plays for other people,” Pritchard said. “Late in the season, Mason running the ball has really benefited from that.”
The Panthers will look to stop Rockets athletes such as junior running back Matt Brown, senior quarterback Blake Kimball and senior receiver Dillon Rutledge.
Brown in particular went off in the last game with PBL, amassing 208 rushing yards and two scores on 29 carries. Kimball added 171 yards of offense and three total touchdowns.
“They ran all over us, and I think our kids were pretty upset about that,” Pritchard said. “Hopefully, that helps us put a better plan together.
“(Brown) definitely has got a little bit of size. He’s definitely got speed when he gets in the open field. He’s going to be tough to take down.”
Smith, senior Garrett Sanders and junior Kayden Snelling — all linebackers — will need to be in top form for the Panthers to produce a better defensive outcome versus a Rockets offense that averages nearly 42 points per game.
Pritchard noted poor weather back in Week 8 understandably limited attendance from Panthers fans in Champaign County. He expects that to change come Saturday afternoon.
“It may be a little chilly,” he said, “but nothing a blanket and a hot chocolate can’t fix.”
Blue Devils trying to clear second-round hurdle
BISMARCK — Mark Dodd doesn’t need to be reminded of Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin football’s recent troubles in the second round of the playoffs.
The 15th-year Blue Devils coach watched his 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016 and 2015 squads each meet the same fate.
A second-round playoff loss.
The most recent defeat on that list came against Nashville.
And wouldn’t you know it, third-seeded BHRA (10-0) is hosting sixth-seeded Nashville (9-1) at 1 p.m. Saturday in yet-another Class 2A second-round game.
“I don’t like to focus on (the past) too much, because we just have to play good football,” Dodd said. “Two years ago, we lost to Nashville, and I thought that was one of the best teams we ever faced and they ended up making it to the state championship game.
“For me, it’s not a matter of (the second round) being a stumbling block. It’s just a matter of having to play your best against the best to have a chance.”
One chief difference between these Blue Devils and those other five groups is the current BHRA team’s unbeaten record.
BHRA is averaging nearly 46 points per game and only once has been kept to a single-digit lead by the end of the fourth quarter — during a 19-13 win over Westville on Oct. 15.
The Blue Devils stomped past 14th-seeded North Mac 35-6 in last weekend’s first round of the playoffs.
“We felt really good. It was one of our best games, start to finish,” Dodd said. “The field conditions were absolutely terrible, and I think it really affected North Mac a lot more than it affected us.”
That unblemished record affords another hosting opportunity to BHRA, which has permitted just 54 points across five home games this fall.
“I don’t know if that’s really going to be a factor at this point,” Dodd said. “We’d go anywhere to play right now. ... We’ve played a number of Saturday games throughout the season, too, so I think that helps as much as anything.”
Senior quarterback Dawson Dodd continued his stellar campaign at playcaller, throwing for 193 yards and compiling three total touchdowns throwing and rushing versus North Mac.
“He’s really taking ownership of the offense,” said Mark Dodd, Dawson’s father. “It’s good to see that from any quarterback, just having a feel for what to do and what not to do.”
Senior running back Rhett Harper and senior receiver Mason Hackman also remain prime playmakers for BHRA’s offense. But Mark Dodd acknowledged even more options may be required as this playoff run rolls along.
“We’ve seen the emergence of (sophomore) Ayden Ingram,” Dodd said. “Dawson threw him a touchdown on our first drive for our first score. (Dawson) has trust in him, and (Ingram has) really progressed throughout the season as a weapon.”
The elder Dodd highlighted the recent injury returns of senior defensive end Cameron Watson and junior defensive back Michael Hackman as especially important on the other side of the ball. Pairing them with the likes of junior linebacker Jace Waterman and senior linebacker Jakob Bozarth has made the BHRA defense even stronger.
“Those guys, surrounded by some talented secondary guys, have really finalized our roster here near the end,” Dodd said, “where we have our best players on the field.”
Purple Riders vying for second consecutive quarterfinals bid
ARCOLA — Nick Lindsey’s Arcola football team arguably earned its most important regular-season result on Sept. 17 when the Purple Riders traveled to Toledo and knocked off state-ranked Cumberland 20-14.
The win pushed Arcola to 2-2 following an 0-2 start. Now, the Purple Riders are 8-2 and boast a No. 5 seed in the Class 1A playoffs.
Cumberland held a No. 4 seed, making a second-round meeting possible between the Lincoln Prairie Conference rivals.
Instead, 13th-seeded Brown County stunned the Pirates 24-14 last weekend, while Arcola handled 12th-seeded West Central 31-12.
“You can’t really be picky when you get here,” said Lindsey, in his fifth season overseeing the Purple Riders. “That’s the fun thing about the playoffs: You get to take a trip and travel and go to a place we’ve never been before and play a good team.”
Arcola will head more than 150 miles west for a 2 p.m. Saturday second-round kickoff versus Brown County (6-4).
“They are very well-coached, and they’re going to be in the right spots and lined up correctly,” Lindsey said of the Hornets, “so we’ve got to be ready to do some unique things offensively.”
The Purple Riders utilized a good mix of offensive options in their first-round playoff victory.
Senior quarterback Beau Edwards threw for 142 yards and three touchdowns, hitting freshman Tanner Thomas on two of those and junior Austin Kutz on the other.
Edwards, senior Jed Jones and senior Caleb McMillan combined for 141 rushing yards as well.
“We knew going into it we would get 1-on-1 with our wide receivers, and it was just a matter of finding a way to get (them) the ball in open space,” Lindsey said. “We ran the ball pretty well, for the most part. We just threw it for a couple touchdowns. Any time you’ve got eight to nine (defenders) in the box, it’s going to be difficult to run the ball.”
Arcola’s defense didn’t allow any points to West Central until the fourth quarter. Edwards (nine tackles, one fumble recovery) and Jones (eight tackles, one tackle for loss, one interception return for a touchdown) fueled the Purple Riders on that side of the rock, as well.
“We wanted to force them to kind of get away from their game plan and have to throw the ball,” Lindsey said. “Their back (Lathan Barnett) ran hard and he was physical, and I thought we matched his physicality and never backed down.”
Arcola was one of just three local programs to qualify for the state quarterfinals in 2019. Brown County, meanwhile, hasn’t been that deep in the playoffs since 2011.
“I do feel like (the Class 1A south bracket) is fairly open, and it’s exciting to give these kids an opportunity,” Lindsey said. “We stay healthy and I think we have a good chance to continue to win. ... We’ve got to be clean and continue to play well.”