Each week during the 2022 Illinois football season beat writer Scott Richey will deliver items of note from Bret Bielema’s weekly press conference:
Injury update
Seth Coleman is on track to be back in the Illinois lineup Saturday at No. 3 Michigan. The sophomore outside linebacker didn't clear concussion protocol soon enough last week to play against Purdue, but Bielema said he should be available against the Wolverines. The status of running backs Chase Brown and Josh McCray, wide receiver Pat Bryant and cornerback Tyler Strain, however, remains unclear.
Bryant and Strain are still in concussion protocol. McCray had his injured left ankle in a boot for the Purdue game, and Brown, who remains the nation's leading rusher, suffered a leg injury in the final minute against the Boilermakers.
"We'll continue to gather more information during the course of the week," Bielema said. "Josh McCray, Chase Brown, both those guys are trending in the right direction. Very positive and excited, but don't know where we'll be by Friday for the trip and Saturday for the game."
Injury update, Part II
Illinois will be without Taz Nicholson for the Michigan game — and the rest of the season. The 5-foot-11, 180-pound sophomore cornerback dislocated his wrist Saturday against Purdue and will be out approximately 4-6 months. He had one surgery on Saturday and will have another before the rehab and recovery process begins in earnest.
"Right before the defense took the field, (athletic trainer Jeremy Busch) and the doctors came up and said, 'We're taking Taz up for X-rays,'" Bielema said, while adding Nicholson played a few snaps after the injury. "I literally said, 'Why just now?' because it happened while the offense was on the field. Taz was trying to come up with a way he could go back in there.
"He literally had surgery on Saturday during the course of the game. I give a lot of credit to our medical staff. They called a doctor out of the stands who was here to actually go perform the surgery on Saturday afternoon."
Tunnel talk
Bielema discussed the incident in the Michigan Stadium tunnel between Michigan and Michigan State with his team after it happened a couple weeks ago. The Illinois coach hasn't broached it again — even though Saturday's game against Purdue got a little chippy with some words exchanged at the end of halftime as both teams were back on the field warming up for the second half.
"My chief of staff Mark Taurisani came from Michigan. He had been with (Jim Harbaugh) three years prior to coming here. Mark is very well versed in the operations at Michigan," Bielema said. "I really don't foresee any problems. I know they put some things in play, and I know (Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman) has had some conversations. I haven't concerned myself with those because I don't think anybody wants a head coach worrying about tunnel management. Our guys will know the protocol."