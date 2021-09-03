DANVILLE (1-0) AT CENTENNIAL (1-0),
7 P.M. FRIDAY
➜ The rundown: After each team pulled off a lopsided Week 1 victory against a local Big 12 Conference rival — the Vikings against Champaign Central (49-7), the Chargers versus Urbana (65-0) — they’ll now strut their stuff against one another at Tommy Stewart Field. Last spring’s meeting didn’t produce much offense, with Danville prevailing 13-0. Based on what happened last week, it’s safe to assume more points will be scored this time around. Vikings quarterbacks J.J. Miles and Micah McGuire are dangerous with their legs and combined for 146 yards, three touchdowns and a pair of two-point conversions on the ground in Week 1. Brandon Harvey and Braylon Peacock provided similar rushing power for Centennial during its opener, with each bagging two touchdowns.
➜ Colin’s pick: Centennial, 44-36.
Gibson city-melvin-sibley (0-1)
at fisher (0-1), 7 P.M. FRIDAY
➜ The rundown: Neither Heart of Illinois Conference squad was celebrating in Week 1, as GCMS stumbled against Carlinville and Fisher dropped a close one with Villa Grove. The Falcons should regain the services of senior standouts Braylen Kean and Awstace Grauer, and they’ll hope Illinois commit Aidan Laughery is healthy after taking a helmet to the knee last Saturday. Bunnies quarterback Blake Terven and fullback Jaylin White paced the offense last week but will need to do even more — especially if Laughery is full-go in the backfield. GCMS’s defensive line looked especially potent in the team’s opener, so Fisher’s offensive line will need to work hard to create space.
➜ Colin’s pick: GCMS, 28-7.
St. joseph-ogden (0-1)
at unity (1-0), 7 P.M. FRIDAY
➜ The rundown: The Spartans are in the midst of an especially challenging time, both on and off the field. The deaths of Hall of Fame coach Dick Duval and team parent Jim Cotter, plus a brutal opening four-game stretch, have SJ-O seeking some positive momentum. Evan Ingram, Keaton Nolan, Isaiah Moore, Alex Funk and others will be tasked with making that a reality. The Rockets looked strong in taking down Prairie Central last week. Matt Brown has stepped up as Unity’s new top rusher, and the Blake Kimball-to-Dillon Rutledge pass-catch connection should pay dividends all season long.
➜ Colin’s pick: Unity, 42-14.
westville (1-0) at watseka (1-0),
7 p.m. friday
➜ The rundown: The Tigers are wrapping up a multi-year road trip brought on by renovations to their home facility. They last hosted a game in 2019. Will Terry and Andre Johnson fueled a solid Westville run game in an opening victory versus Seneca, while Eastern Illinois commit Bryce Burnett and Rylee Edwards led a veteran defense. The Warriors gained a forfeit win in Week 1 and will play their first game minus several crucial players who graduated earlier this year. It’s a chance for new coach Stephen Rigsby to snare his first win as well.
➜ Colin’s pick: Westville, 28-21.
TUSCOLA (1-0) at
cumberland (1-0), 1 p.m. saturday
➜ The rundown: A battle between Class 1A No. 6 (Tuscola) and 1A No. 8 (Cumberland), as decided by Associated Press voters earlier this week. The Warriors looked motivated in beating rival Arcola during Week 1, and they’ll want to enter Central Illinois Conference play with an unblemished record. Peyton Armstrong and Patrick Pierce will be important to that mission on offense, as will guys like Pierce, Ben Hornaday and Jordan Quinn on defense. The Pirates’ Galen Martinez rushed for 200 yards in Week 1 against Shelbyville, and teammate Logan Thilker threw for just shy of that.
➜ Colin’s pick: Tuscola, 30-28.