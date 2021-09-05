CATLIN — Salt Fork football’s 60-point Week 1 offensive performance against Dwight turned out to be a sign of things to come.
Ben Jessup accounted for four touchdowns, including a 61-yard kickoff return that opened Saturday’s scoring as the Storm rumbled past Momence 46-26 in a Vermilion Valley Conference Football Alliance crossover game.
Jessup compiled 113 yards and three rushing touchdowns on just 14 carries for Salt Fork (2-0), which led 46-12 before Momence closed the gap.
Ethan McLain chipped in a 70-yard kickoff return touchdown and a 27-yard rushing score for the Storm, whose Colden Earles rounded out the team’s production with a 1-yard touchdown plunge.
Cumberland 26, Tuscola 22
TOLEDO — Host Cumberland completed a touchdown pass with 41 seconds remaining in regulation Saturday, allowing the eighth-ranked Pirates to top sixth-ranked Tuscola in a matchup of Class 1A contenders. The Warriors (1-0) trailed 19-0 at halftime of this nonconference matchup, but rallied in the second half.
Quarterback Peyton Armstrong rushed for three touchdowns as he compiled 215 rushing yards on 32 carries. Armstrong also ran in a two-point conversion with 4 minutes, 22 seconds left in the fourth quarter to give Tuscola a 22-19 edge.
Warriors linebacker Patrick Pierce turned in 17 tackles on defense, and lineman Chris Boyd added two tackles for loss among five total.
Orangeville 26, St. Thomas More 18
CHAMPAIGN — Orangeville broke an 18-all tie with a fourth-quarter touchdown run and staved off the host Sabers (0-2) in Saturday’s 8-Man Association crossover game.
STM never led as Adonai Bumba rushed for 113 yards and two scores on just 12 carries, and Justen Green hit Patrick Quarnstrom on a 41-yard touchdown throw to tie the game at 18 in the third quarter.
Aquin 44, Milford/CP 14
FREEPORT — The visiting Bearcats (1-1) fell behind 30-0 late in the second quarter and never fully recovered during this 8-Man Association crossover affair.
Sam Kaeb rushed for a touchdown and caught a scoring pass from Angel Salinas, who himself carried the ball 28 times for 136 yards from the quarterback position.
Chester 49, Tri-County 0
OAKLAND — The host Titans (1-1) fell behind 14-0 in the first quarter and 41-0 before halftime, suffering a nonconference loss in the process. Greg Reese notched eight tackles and Gaige Cox chipped in another seven tackles for Tri-County in defeat.