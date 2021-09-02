Spartans dealing with another loss in the family
ST. JOSEPH — Shawn Skinner can’t mince words when describing what his St. Joseph-Ogden football team has gone through over the last two-plus weeks.
An emotional ceremony on Aug. 20 recognizing Hall of Fame coach Dick Duval, who battled pancreatic cancer for more than a year.
Followed six days later by Duval’s death at 64 years old.
Less than 48 hours later, the Spartans played their Week 1 game at home against Monticello and lost 43-8.
Then, more tragic news arrived Monday morning in the form of team parent Jim Cotter’s sudden death. He was 55.
Cotter’s oldest son, Austin, is an SJ-O senior lineman, and Jim Cotter was a staple of the community as a youth coach and writer who covered high school and University of Illinois athletics.
“We’re mentally and emotionally drained. I think that’s the easiest way to say it,” Skinner said. “As a program, we’ve had some things hit us this year and (lost) people that mattered to us, and we just need to find an opportunity to catch our breath and focus on good things.”
Also on SJ-O’s horizon is a 7 p.m. Friday road kickoff at Hicks Field in Tolono against rival Unity (1-0), Class 3A’s fourth-ranked team.
“Unity reached out and talked about if they wanted to do something before the game,” Skinner said. “We’re very fortunate to have these two men associated with our program that meant a lot to football and sports in general in the area.”
Piling onto the Spartans last week were a series of football-based misfortunes.
Junior Alex Funk, the team’s starting middle linebacker and backup quarterback, became unavailable for the matchup with Monticello after Skinner and his staff installed several Funk-related aspects in their game plan.
“Our whole plan was to run an entire set of offensive plays last week and this week against Monticello and Unity that they’d never seen,” Skinner said. “And it got wiped out.”
Funk’s defensive replacement was a sophomore. A plethora of in-game injuries, including to sophomore defensive lineman Aidan McCorkle and junior defensive back Tyler Burch, eventually had SJ-O deploying a less-experienced defensive unit versus a Sages team that generated nearly 35 points per game last spring.
“Six sophomores that played four freshman football games in the spring and that’s it,” Skinner said. “So you’re asking six sophomores to go out there and go against a pretty high-octane offense, where if you’re not on point with your alignments and with your assignments, you’ll get exposed. But we can’t question their effort and their heart.”
As the Spartans’ defense looks to get healthy, SJ-O’s offense will need big performances from guys like a returning Funk, senior quarterback Evan Ingram and senior running backs Coby Miller and Isaiah Moore — the latter of whom scored the team’s only touchdown last week.
The Spartans’ schedule certainly isn’t doing them any favors. After Week 2 versus Unity, SJ-O will host a Prairie Central program that’s receiving votes in the Class 3A state rankings.
“We couldn’t ask our kids to be more engaged or do much more than what they’ve done,” Skinner said. “The kids that were on that field gave us a solid effort. They played hard. We haven’t doubted that in practice from Day 1.”
Skinner instead is keying in on fixable problems in the Spartans’ execution.
“Everything that went wrong ... were things we can control,” Skinner said, “whether it’s our mental preparation, our attention to detail (or) our physical conditioning. Those are things we can correct.”
Vikings’ coach, athletes thrive in emotional opener
DANVILLE — Marcus Forrest worked his way through an important moment last week when his Danville football team hosted Champaign Central in Big 12 Conference action.
“Kind of emotional for me, to the point where before the game I kind of went back and forth from the field to the locker room, just by myself a couple times,” Forrest said. “I hadn’t really been on the sidelines (coaching) for an actual game in pretty much two years.”
That’s because Forrest underwent successful heart transplant surgery last February.
Danville’s Class 6A first-round playoff game at Chatham Glenwood on Nov. 2, 2019, marked the last time Forrest directed the Vikings.
Before last Friday’s 49-7 thumping of the rival Maroons.
“Thinking about that during the time last week was emotional,” Forrest said, “but (also) kind of special for me.”
On top of that, Thursday marks the one-year anniversary of Forrest being given the congestive heart failure diagnosis that led to his necessary transplant.
“You kind of look back on it, and it’s amazing how much has gone on in just a year,” Forrest said. “I’m here. It’s really a blessing.”
Forrest’s athletes blessed his competitive return with a lopsided victory. Though it didn’t start off looking like that would be the result.
A Vikings three-and-out that included a second-down botched snap quickly led to Central grabbing a 7-0 first-quarter lead.
That was all the Maroons mustered offensively.
Senior J.J. Miles, younger brother of 2021 Danville graduate and former News-Gazette All-Area Player of the Year Devin Miles, rushed for 61 yards and two touchdowns. He shared quarterback duties with sophomore Micah McGuire, who rushed for a team-best 85 yards, one score and a pair of two-point conversions.
“We know for the most part J.J. is going to be the one that’s going to be starting,” Forrest said. “We’re looking to give both of them opportunities to get out there because they both bring different strengths to the game.”
Five different Vikings found the end zone on the ground versus the Maroons. Joining Miles and McGurie were juniors Bryson Hinton-Perez (54 yards, two TDs, one two-point conversion), Antuan Lee (30 yards, one TD) and Richlen Dandridge (14 yards, one TD). Fellow junior Tommy Harris Jr. added 69 yards rushing.
“Running backs coach Mori Williams stays on them to make sure they all are prepared,” Forrest said. “I didn’t expect as many to get (in the end zone) as we did, but I was really pleased with how hard we ran.”
Forrest said that output plays into something he preached to his players throughout the offseason.
“We’re not going to be dependent on one person,” Forrest said, “because we don’t have Devin Miles now. And before that we had Jerry Reed. Now we have a group of them, and they all have to take advantage of their opportunities.”
Danville’s defense also performed more than admirably after allowing that early Central score.
The Vikings created five Maroons turnovers — two interceptions and three lost fumbles. Miles and junior Matthew Thomas each picked off an opposing pass, while the trio of senior Semaj Taylor, junior JaMarion Clark and sophomore Caleb Robinson each contributed one fumble recovery.
Forrest seeks more of the same on both sides of the ball entering Week 2. Danville will visit Centennial (1-0) on 7 p.m. Friday at Tommy Stewart Field. The Chargers hung 65 points in Urbana in their opener.
“One thing I was pleased with was our linemen doing their jobs. We also want linebackers running free,” Forrest said. “They’re going to get tested a lot more just based off scheme.”
Panthers look strong in start with new league
PAXTON — Josh Pritchard’s first three Paxton-Buckley-Loda football teams embraced the idea of never backing down from a challenge.
It’s what allowed his first two groups of Panthers to accumulate a 12-4 record and a 2019 Class 3A postseason quarterfinals berth.
And it’s what allowed PBL to cruise to victory in its first-ever Illini Prairie Conference game, as the Panthers hit the road and defeated Chillicothe IVC 28-8 last Friday night.
PBL produced all of its points before the Grey Ghosts managed any as the visitors racked up six tackles for loss, one sack and two fumble recoveries on defense.
“The kids took it in stride,” Pritchard said of the Panthers’ all-sports conference realignment, which started this school year. “They know that the games will be much tougher, and they have to be better to compete. There aren’t any games where you can look at the schedule and figure you should win a majority of the time.”
PBL in recent years has been accustomed to drawing Ford County rival Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley in Week 1 nonconference play. But the 10-team Illini Prairie only plays a conference-only football slate.
“It was a little bittersweet,” Pritchard said. “However, playing some new schools is always exciting, especially when (our kids) play them in other sports already.”
PBL started its Illini Prairie football tenure with a bang as senior Mason Bruns hurled a 63-yard touchdown pass to junior Kayden Snelling in the first quarter.
Bruns completed 7 of 8 passes for 145 yards, but it was senior Tyler Smith who took over the Panthers’ remaining scoring duties.
Smith amassed 179 rushing yards on 22 carries and found the end zone on plunges of 7, 4 and 33 yards.
That was more than enough cushion for a PBL defense paced by six tackles apiece from Snelling and seniors Garrett Sanders, Jacob Gronsky and Charlie Pound.
“Our kids aren’t scared of anyone, and as long as they play up to their abilities we feel like we can compete with them,” Pritchard said. “We feel like we will have been battle-tested.”
The Panthers’ next challenge comes from Olympia (1-0), which treks to Paxton for a 7 p.m. Friday kickoff in Week 2.
“We can’t just walk off the bus and beat a few teams like we have been able to in the past,” Pritchard said. “There is unlikely to be a bunch of, if any, running clocks, so they have to prepare for a full 48 minutes.”