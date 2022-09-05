Each week during the 2022 Illinois football season beat writer Scott Richey will deliver items of note from Bret Bielema's weekly press conference:
Injury update
There was some expectation that freshman wide receiver Shawn Miller — even after missing most of the spring with a collarbone injury — would still find a way into the rotation this season. Miller was fully cleared during training camp and played in the season opener against Wyoming, but the 6-foot-1, 195-pound receiver will miss the rest of the year with an undisclosed injury that will necessitate season-ending surgery.
“Unfortunately he won’t be with us the rest of this year,” Illinois coach Bret Bielema said. “They haven’t nailed down exactly how it’s at, but it’s obviously something that will take him out for the rest of this year.”
Bielema also said Illinois left tackle Julian Pearl, who was a late scratch ahead of Friday’s loss at Indiana, could return for Saturday’s game against Virginia. The Illini staff is being cautious with Pearl, however, as not to put him at risk for a longer-term injury.
Another receiver option
Miller’s season-ending injury doesn’t mean Illinois will be without a true freshman in its wide receiver rotation. Former Rochester star Hank Beatty has already appeared in both games this season and had matching 8-yard receptions against Wyoming and Indiana. Beatty is one of a few true freshmen already into key backup roles along with outside linebacker Gabe Jacas (as a pass rusher on third down) and running back Aidan Laughery (could make his debut Saturday).
“I think Hank backing up (slot receiver Isaiah Williams) is a really ideal thing,” Bielema said. “They have very, very similar skill sets. Both of them are great catch-and-run guys. Both of them, in my opinion, (have high) football IQs. They both played quarterback. There’s some great carryover there.”
Trying to clarify
Bielema sent eight clips of plays to the Big Ten office after Illinois’ win against Wyoming where he was seeking clarification on a call. It was eight more after Friday’s loss at Indiana, including Brian Hightower’s first-half play in the end zone that was initially ruled an incompletion and stayed an incompletion after a replay review.
“Part of our agreement with the Big Ten is we all want to try to get better,” Bielema said. “I don’t really make public what they say or what we do. I would say there isn’t anything we did during the course of the game that would cause me to rethink what we do moving forward. I thought our guys handled the moment. There were some moments that went against us — some bang-bang plays. … I know Brian went up and competed for that ball not only once, twice, but some would argue three times, and I think he had positive results.”