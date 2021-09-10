Mt. Zion (2-0) at Mahomet-Seymour (2-0) 7 p.m. Friday
➜ This is a big proving-ground game for the Bulldogs, as well as their home opener. Jon Adkins’ team is trying to show it’s the new Apollo Conference leader. Wyatt Bohm has been solid at quarterback for M-S, and Nick Golden paced a defense that nearly shut out Effingham last week. The Braves are ranked seventh in the Associated Press Class 4A poll.
➜ Colin’s pick: M-S, 29-28.
Normal West (1-1) at Centennial (2-0)
7 p.m. Friday➜ Speaking of games in which a team has a chance to prove something, the Chargers experienced one last week and defeated Danville. This is more of the same, as Normal schools typically are tough to handle. Brady Boatright, Brandon Harvey and Montez DuBose fuel the Centennial offense. Jemir Hall and Jack Barnhart power the defense.
➜ Colin’s pick: Centennial, 21-17.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda (2-0) at Bloomington CC (2-0)
7 p.m. Friday➜ Is this list of games on repeat? Because Josh Pritchard’s Panthers have an opportunity to prove themselves in the Illini Prairie Conference. PBL acquired the AP Class 3A No. 10 spot in the most recent poll. Tyler Smith has the Panthers’ ground game firing on all cylinders, Mason Bruns looks good at quarterback and Kayden Snelling is a force on both sides of the ball.
➜ Colin’s pick: PBL, 35-14.
Prairie Central (1-1) at St. Joseph-Ogden (0-2)
7 p.m. Friday➜ The Hawks have won each of the first three matchups between these teams since they became Illini Prairie cohorts. It’s time to renew pleasantries. Andrew Quain’s Prairie Central crew was led by running back Drew Fehr in a 20-2 win against Pontiac last week, while Shawn Skinner’s SJ-O squad was paced by rusher Coby Miller in a Week 2 loss to Unity.
➜ Colin’s pick: Prairie Central, 21-14.
Tri-County (1-1) at Arcola (0-2)
7 p.m. Friday➜ It’s likely neither Mark Ambrose’s Titans nor Nick Lindsey’s Purple Riders were happy after their Week 2 losses. Tri-County fell 49-0, and Arcola slipped 56-34. This Lincoln Prairie Conference opener, therefore, holds a little extra meaning. Titans Payton Bell and John Kibler will try to rack up ground yards. Riders Beau Edwards and Jed Jones will need their athleticism to shine through.
➜ Colin’s pick: Arcola, 42-21.