Blue Devils not fazed by last-second Indiana contest
BISMARCK — Facing Indiana high school teams is not a foreign concept to Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin student-athletes and coaches. The school is fewer than 10 miles from the Illinois-Indiana border.
Even so, last week marked a unique instance of this out-of-state occurrence.
Mark Dodd’s BHRA football team suddenly needed a Week 2 opponent after Dwight forfeited its scheduled matchup with the Blue Devils barely 24 hours before opening kickoff.
“We got a call right in the middle of practice on Thursday saying we didn’t have an opponent,” Dodd said. “Literally we were on the phone and on social media and every avenue we could use to find someone who would be willing to play. Our options weren’t real good.”
Until South Vermillion (Ind.) officials stepped up and offered BHRA a Friday night road matchup.
“We worked it out Friday morning,” Dodd said. “Anything can happen at any moment. You just can’t put too much (thought) into that. Focus on our games, and hopefully we’ll stay healthy and COVID-free and our opponents will, too.”
Even better news for BHRA: The Blue Devils returned to Illinois with a 61-43 win that improved them to 2-0 on the season.
“Offensively, we were just very, very sharp,” said Dodd, who’s in his 15th season overseeing the program. “Penalties took us out of one drive, but other than that, we scored every time. We didn’t punt. Just a real efficient game up front for us.”
South Vermillion is no pushover, either, though the Wildcats fell to 1-2 on their campaign with the loss to BHRA. South Vermillion lost 62-56 to Covington (Ind.) in its season opener before beating North Vermillion (Ind.) 50-36.
The Wildcats are led by senior quarterback Anthony Garzolini, who has thrown for 963 yards and 10 touchdowns across South Vermillion’s first three games.
“We saw an excellent quarterback,” Dodd said. “We watched them play Seeger last year and saw the quality of athlete he is. It’s good to play against the best.”
BHRA is trying to prove it’s the best the Vermilion Valley Conference Football Alliance has to offer this season. Its next opportunity to do so comes 1 p.m. Saturday when the Blue Devils host Watseka (1-1) in a North-South crossover game.
With BHRA averaging nearly 49 points per game and the Warriors coming off a 38-6 loss to Westville, the Blue Devils’ offense should look to feast.
Senior quarterback Dawson Dodd has thrown for 373 yards and five touchdowns while also rushing for three scores. Senior Rhett Harper amassed 239 yards and three touchdowns on the ground solely versus South Vermillion.
Senior Mason Hackman and junior Michael Hackman have combined for three rushing scores and three receiving scores through two games, as well.
“We present a problem for a lot of teams, because we have the ability to run and throw,” said Mark Dodd, Dawson’s father. “Rhett Harper was just fantastic carrying the load on the ground (last week). ... That was great for a kid like him.”
BHRA’s defense overcame a few quarantine issues in Week 2. Sophomores Enrique Rangel and Dane Dillon jumped into the secondary and fared well, and sophomore Ayden Ingram filled in for Mason Hackman at defensive back when the latter suffered from cramping.
“Our kids are playing hard, and they’re learning and getting better,” Mark Dodd said. “They’re doing a really nice job of picking things up quickly.”
Raiders seeking to make recent history versus Buffaloes
GILMAN — Clayton Leonard’s blunt response to a seemingly innocuous question exposed a harsh reality for Iroquois West football entering the 2021 fall season.
The senior lineman and Illinois commit was asked for his favorite varsity game with the Raiders in his first three seasons.
“I don’t have one yet,” Leonard told The News-Gazette in August. “I’m waiting for that game that our team just has fun. Losing hasn’t been fun lately, and I hate it.”
Coach Jason Thiele’s IW team certainly is having fun now.
The Raiders have started a season 2-0 for the first time since 2012, and an even more meaningful mark may reside on the horizon when IW hosts Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman (0-2) at 7 p.m. Friday in a Vermilion Valley Conference Football Alliance crossover game.
“We’ve looked back, and I don’t know if Iroquois West has ever started 3-0. Our state championship year, we were 2-1 after three weeks,” said Thiele, a senior member of the 2003 Raiders outfit that defeated Carthage 32-14 in the Class 2A state title game. “These guys are excited for these chances to go out and make a name for themselves. They’re having fun but are taking a businesslike approach to all of this.”
Thiele’s first season guiding his alma mater’s football program — the 2021 spring campaign — ended with IW going 1-5.
That continued a frustrating trend for the Raiders, who haven’t won more than two games in a season since 2007.
IW disposed of Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac 31-14 in Week 1, then stunned Oakwood 33-32 in overtime at Fithian last Friday night.
The Raiders trailed the Comets 26-15 with nine minutes remaining in regulation, but a touchdown run by junior Trystyn Schacht and a last-minute, 45-yard field goal by junior Damian Melgoza forced overtime.
“The kids’ massive hearts and desire to win kept them in the game the entire time,” Thiele said. “The kids were like, ‘OK, we got this.’”
The leadership of Leonard and his junior brother, fellow lineman Cannon, is among the main reasons for the Raiders’ boost.
“I don’t know if we run the ball as well if we don’t have those two on the line,” Thiele said. “Those guys know every position. I could put them at running back.”
No need, because IW boasts plenty of stout rushing options already.
Schacht has rushed for 376 yards and three touchdowns. Junior John Ahlden has accounted for 102 yards and two scores. And senior Auston Miller has put up 142 yards and one touchdown, with junior quarterback Sam McMillan capable of carrying or throwing the ball.
“Trystyn runs the ball hard all the time,” Thiele said. “Our backs know one speed and one direction, and that’s forward as hard as they can.”
Melgoza is a legitimate kicker who allows the Raiders to avoid short punts or potentially costly fourth-down attempts.
“That kick would’ve been good from 55 (yards) on Friday,” Thiele said.
Melgoza actually is IW’s leading tackler from the linebacker position. He, the Leonard brothers and senior lineman Luke Villagomez each have one sack through two weeks. Schacht, Ahlden, Miller, senior Gabriel Alvarez and junior Yahir Perez have also contributed on defense.
The Raiders don’t want to overlook G-RF/C this week, but Thiele also is keeping an eye on two future matchups: Week 4 at Salt Fork (2-0) and Week 7 versus Clifton Central (1-1).
“If we win (the Salt Fork) game, the sky’s the limit for us,” Thiele said. “Clifton is a huge one for us. ... I feel very confident that we can end this 14-year drought for the playoffs.”
Sabers shrug off forfeit, aim for first victory in road game
CHAMPAIGN — Nathan Watson has found himself firmly planted on a high school football sideline for many fall mornings, afternoons and nights.
He was unable to join his St. Thomas More athletes and assistant coaches in that capacity last Saturday when the Sabers came up short against Orangeville 26-18 in 8-Man Association action at Dan Hennessey Field.
Watson, in his fifth season coaching STM, was suspended one game via an IHSA ruling on Watson’s use of an ineligible player for one drive during the team’s Week 1 win over Milford/Cissna Park. The Sabers (0-2) subsequently forfeited that 34-0 result.
“Our kids carry themselves a different way,” Watson said. “They understood what went down, and they understand people make mistakes. And, honestly, I feel like it was over within about five minutes.”
Watson watched the STM-Orangeville game on a video stream. He felt his players weren’t hampered by the forfeit despite suffering their first true loss since joining 8-man football prior to the 2021 spring season.
“(Orangeville is) a very good team,” Watson said. “They were all business and ready to play. ... When you play a team like that, any bad habits you develop come back to haunt you, and I think we saw that on film.”
STM has experienced plenty of strong performances prior to Friday’s 7 p.m. road matchup with Blue Ridge (0-2).
Senior running back Adonai Bumba has rushed for 213 yards and three touchdowns, caught two scoring passes and intercepted an opposing pass at defensive back.
“He’s doing a great job, and he’s exactly what you expect from a two-way, all-state player,” Watson said of Bumba, who has been offered by Drake and took an unofficial visit to Illinois last weekend. “I’m glad he’s on our team.”
Senior quarterback Justen Green has thrown for 284 yards and four touchdowns against one interception and also has intercepted a pass on defense.
Senior receiver/defensive lineman Patrick Quarnstrom played “probably the best game of his career” against Orangeville (three catches for 66 yards and one touchdown), and sophomore running back/linebacker Peace Bumba — Adonai’s brother — is set to return from injury at Farmer City and occasionally relieve Adonai in the backfield.
“We’ve worked out all the kinks,” Watson said. “We’ve just got to (execute) on Friday.”