Centennial senior receiver/defensive back Rahmello Law and the Chargers face a stiff test in Week 4, as they visit Class 6A No. 2 Kankakee on Friday night for a nonconference game. Law has helped Centennial’s defense allow just 27 points through its first three games, including a Week 1 shutout of Urbana and just six points permitted in a Week 2 victory over Danville.