Chargers feeling confident ahead of top-tier test
CHAMPAIGN — Kyle Jackson’s Centennial football team would’ve preferred to win its Week 3 matchup versus Normal West.
The Chargers left Tommy Stewart Field last Friday with a 21-0 defeat, which dropped Centennial to 2-1 on the season.
Context is important, though.
Centennial’s last matchup with the Wildcats prior to this year occurred in 2017. Normal West won 48-7.
“That’s what we’ve been talking to the kids about all week is not only have we made progress from the previous years, but even from the previous week,” Jackson said. “We made fewer mistakes than we did (Week 2) against Danville, but we didn’t make fewer mistakes than Normal West did.”
That’s life in the Big 12 Conference sometimes.
The Chargers, however, won’t face a league opponent this week. Instead, they’ll travel for a 7 p.m. Friday kickoff versus Class 6A No. 2 Kankakee (3-0), which has outscored its first three opponents 111-40.
“We told them from the get-go our schedule is not an easy one,” Jackson said. “We welcome these games because win, lose or draw, it’s a measure, it’s a gauge.
“Let’s go play the number two team in the state and see where we stack up. If we come out on top, awesome. We do think we’re capable of that. And if we don’t, we go back to the film and the drawing board and see what we need to get better at.”
One area in which Centennial has fared plenty well is on the defensive side of the ball. The Chargers have permitted just 27 points through their first three matchups, allowing six points to a Danville team that has scored 49 and 36 points in its other two games.
“It’s really a team effort,” Jackson said. “I don’t know how to give even a few individuals (all the credit). ... It’s a swarming defense that’s going to sock you in the mouth, and that’s the attitude we’re preaching.”
Senior Gabe Byrne, junior Jemir Hall and sophomore Jack Barnhart get things started on the defensive line.
The next wave typically includes seniors Montez DuBose, Jack Young Jr. and David Navarra and junior Brandon Harvey at linebacker. And the secondary is paced by senior Braylon Peacock at safety.
“We preach a lot about we need seven, eight, nine, 10, 11 hats to the ball,” Jackson said, “and they’re doing an excellent job of being physical, hitting opponents as hard as they can and swarming to the ball.”
One piece of that puzzle is absent “indefinitely,” according to Jackson.
DuBose suffered an ankle injury late in last week’s loss, and it left his teammates distraught as they tried to close out the contest.
“It was pretty devastating for them to see Montez go down,” Jackson said. “At first they were kind of shocked, frightened, scared. But as we finished the game that night I said, ‘Guys, we’ve got a game to finish. ... Montez wants us to finish this game.’”
The Chargers certainly will have DuBose’s support from afar while he’s sidelined.
Support has been easy for Centennial to come by early in the season. After opening with a short trip to Urbana, the Chargers hosted their next two games and drew bleachers-packing audiences.
“Our seniors, about all of whom started as sophomores three years ago ... we didn’t have that,” Jackson said. “The support from the student body, from families, from the community has been huge in terms of boosting our confidence. ... We want to make them proud.”
Bulldogs fired up after perceived poll snub
MAHOMET — Jon Adkins’ Mahomet-Seymour crew headed into last Friday’s Apollo Conference contest against Mt. Zion as the recipient of four voting points in the pre-Week 3 Associated Press Class 5A poll.
Not enough to rise into the top 10. Just enough to know the Bulldogs were on the edge.
And enough to know that a win over the Class 4A No. 7 Braves could propel M-S inside that 5A top 10.
The Bulldogs gained their win, 35-27 at Frank Dutton Field. But a top-10 slot did not come with the victory.
In fact, M-S lost two voting points when the latest poll was unveiled Tuesday.
“You better believe it,” Adkins said when asked if the Bulldogs (3-0) were using this perceived slight as motivation heading into Friday’s 7 p.m. homecoming showdown versus Lincoln (2-1).
“Our kids were upset,” the third-year coach Adkins continued. “And I tried to play it off ... but they’ve actually used it as motivation. So far (this week), we’ve had a couple of the best practices we’ve had all season.”
M-S wants its early efforts to be recognized on a statewide level. It makes sense given the Bulldogs haven’t started a season 3-0 since 2013, when they began that campaign 7-0.
“They want to see their name in that top 10,” Adkins said. “To not get to see that, I would’ve worried about it possibly crushing them mentally. But it’s actually done the exact opposite.”
Perhaps a victory versus the Railers will get M-S where it wants to be.
Lincoln doesn’t possess a historically strong football program, having not qualified for the IHSA postseason since 1984. Still, it’s hard to ignore the Railers being above .500 entering Week 4.
For the Bulldogs, it’s also difficult to ignore that Lincoln dealt M-S a critical fifth loss back in 2019, ensuring the Bulldogs wouldn’t make the playoffs themselves.
M-S followed that loss with three consecutive wins to finish 4-5.
“Now (our kids) have kind of got a little grit to them and a little motivation,” Adkins said. “So far we’ve had a great week, and we look to continue that all the way up until this homecoming game.”
Purple Riders finding footing after tough start
ARCOLA — Nick Lindsey’s fifth Arcola football team entered the 2021 fall season with soaring expectations.
At least in the eyes of Associated Press voters, who placed the Purple Riders fifth in the preseason Class 1A rankings.
But Arcola found tough sledding in its first two weeks, falling to rival Tuscola 20-7 and 3A opponent Reed-Custer 56-34.
The Purple Riders secured their first win of the season last Friday when they dumped Tri-County 49-13 to open Lincoln Prairie Conference play.
“More than anything, I think it helps starting conference play getting a big win,” Lindsey said, “and playing well on top of it.”
Arcola’s next challenge is a serious one — against a Lincoln Prairie team that essentially took the Purple Riders’ spot in the Class 1A poll.
No. 4 Cumberland (3-0) hosts Arcola at 7 p.m. Friday.
“We’re definitely going to approach it as a big game,” Lindsey said. “It’ll be a good environment. It’s always tough to go down there and play, especially as talented as they are.”
The Purple Riders boast plenty of their own talent. Their main problem in the early going was a spate of injuries. For example, Arcola lost three running backs during the Week 1 bout with Tuscola.
“We’re going to be as healthy as we have been,” Lindsey said. “We’re in pretty good shape right now.”
Senior Jed Jones is the Purple Riders’ leading rusher. He showed that versus Tri-County, gaining 145 yards and three touchdowns on just nine carries.
“He’s finally back healthy,” Lindsey said. “He’s such a physical kid. He just has a knack for offensively being a hard runner.”
Senior Beau Edwards also is finding more comfort in his first-year quarterback role. He threw for 123 yards and three scores in the Week 3 triumph.
“Our playbook has opened up a little bit more for him,” Lindsey said. “He’s definitely settling into that spot and becoming a leader back there.”
Lindsey said freshman receiver Tanner Thomas, who hauled in three catches for 102 yards and two scores last week, has really impressed in some of his first varsity moments.
The offensive line also is tightening up, and a defense paced by Edwards at safety, junior Grant Wilson at cornerback, a pair of linebackers in senior Zach Butler and junior Michael Gauna and two linemen in senior Mark Truex and junior Landon Schellenberg made Tri-County’s offense largely ineffective.
“At Reed-Custer, playing a bigger school who was obviously talented, I think that was great for our mindset,” Lindsey said. “If we’re luck enough to get into the playoffs, it’ll serve us well.”