Rockets relying on depth with playoff berth in sight
TOLONO — Two-way athletes often are a necessity for small-school high school football programs.
Class 1A, 2A and 3A teams usually have fewer player options than Class 6A, 7A and 8A squads. It’s a fact of life.
Scott Hamilton’s Unity team gives off a different vibe despite competing at the 3A level.
“We’re very fortunate for a school our size (because of) a commitment we made a long time ago — back in probably ’04, ’05 — that we were going to play a lot of guys,” Hamilton said. “We start 22 different players. ... That philosophy we put in many, many years ago has continued to pay off, and I think it keeps our kids out for football.”
This depth also allows Hamilton to keep his kids a bit better rested during grueling Illini Prairie Conference games.
That plus Unity’s long-standing mentality of success has the Rockets surging toward a postseason berth once more.
Unity (4-0) heads into Friday’s road contest with Bloomington Central Catholic (3-1) needing just one victory to ensure IHSA playoff involvement for the 26th time in Hamilton’s 28 seasons at the helm.
“We really don’t talk much about those types of things,” Hamilton said. “It’s just a matter of trying to play better each week. So I’ve been really happy with our kids’ effort.”
That effort has resulted in the Rockets averaging more than 41 points per game, and no fewer than 33 in each of their first four games.
Senior quarterback Blake Kimball and senior receiver Dillon Rutledge form a potent pass-receive connection that’s given Unity’s offense plenty of life.
But also giving opponents trouble is junior running back Matt Brown, who replaced former News-Gazette All-Area Player of the Year Lane Innes as the Rockets’ top backfield option.
Brown has rushed for 467 yards and eight touchdowns thus far. His lowest single-game ground output came last week versus Olympia, but his 85 yards still included two trips to the end zone.
“Early on, it’s been trying to figure out how to play full-speed at the varsity level,” Hamilton said of Brown, who backed up Innes last spring. “One day last week ... he was actually coaching the second-string running back on things we’ve been trying to coach him on. And it’s like, ‘Wow, the light bulb’s clicking on a little bit back there for him.’”
The Rockets knew they’d have to replace Innes, receiver Nate Drennan and their entire offensive line this fall after posting a 5-0 record during the shortened spring season. But Hamilton’s defense had far fewer major gaps to fill.
That’s shown in Unity allowing 21 or fewer points to each of their last three opponents after giving up 28 in Week 1 to a Prairie Central team that hasn’t lost since.
Hamilton shouted out senior linebacker Grant Albaugh, senior linemen Austin McDaniel and Oran Varela, senior safety Nat Nosler and junior safety Will Cowan for leading the defensive lockdown.
Those guys and others will need to be on point when the Rockets visit BCC. The Saints hung 27 points on Monticello last week after coach Cully Welter’s Sages allowed 36 points in their first three games.
“Watching the Monticello-BCC game from last week kind of made your head spin with all the different formations and motions and shifts,” Hamilton said. “I felt like I was watching Cully 2.0 as I prepare for these guys.
“They put a lot of pressure on you out there. ... They’re good up front. It’ll be a really good challenge for us.”
Comets respond to
challenge for first victory
FITHIAN — Al Craig’s Oakwood football club found itself staring down the barrel of an 0-4 start to the season.
The Comets trailed Dwight 22-0 in the second quarter of last week’s Vermilion Valley Conference crossover game following three previous defeats.
So after Oakwood entered halftime versus Dwight losing 22-8, Craig and his assistants tried to motivate their athletes.
“It kind of became a point where we as coaches challenged the kids,” Craig said. “We’re like, ‘Your season’s on the line here. We can either fall apart and roll over and be done or fight back and make a run at this.’ Kudos to the kids for choosing the latter.”
The Comets rallied for a 30-22 victory and finally have some winning vibes this fall. They’ll certainly need them in Week 5 as Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin (4-0) comes to town.
The Blue Devils are rated sixth in the Associated Press Class 2A poll.
“You always look forward to a big game with Bismarck,” Craig said. “They’ve been the top dog, and we’ve been right there with them for the last three years. So we relish that opportunity ... to kind of really turn our season around with a win.”
Craig and his staff have needed to get creative to get Oakwood into the win column.
Numerous Comets starters missed the opener versus Momence due to COVID-19 issues. After that were a brutal overtime defeat to Iroquois West and a closer-than-it-looked loss to Clifton Central, with junior quarterback Dalton Hobick getting injured in the latter game.
Senior Josh Young stepped up at quarterback versus Dwight, rushing for a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns.
“He knows how to lead, and the kids follow him,” Craig said of Young. “Anywhere you put him, he’s probably going to be the best at that position.”
Senior Gaven Clouse’s rushing prowess is critical to Oakwood, as well. Clouse carried the ball 27 times for 182 yards and two scores last week.
“Gaven kind of goes as our O-line goes, and our O-line had struggled,” Craig said. “Last week, they got going and were giving him some space and really opening it up.”
Young and Clouse also play big roles on the Comets’ defense alongside senior Griffin Trees, whom Craig called the quarterback of the defense at safety. Senior Xander Draper impressed in Week 4 by forcing and recovering a fumble on top of intercepting a pass.
“To come back and win, now I feel like we have a little momentum and a little steam,” Craig said. “Now, we finally have some momentum and some confidence.”
Knights won’t use youth, injuries as excuses
ARTHUR — Ryan Jefferson’s Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond football squad rosters just three seniors this fall.
Two of them presently are injured.
And Kaden Feagin, a junior athlete being targeted by Illinois and other Division I programs, was dealing with an injured ankle early in the season.
Perhaps accordingly, the Knights started with an 0-3 record.
But they blew past Tri-County 41-14 in Week 4 and have their eyes firmly set on another victory when they visit Cerro Gordo/Bement (2-2) on Friday for another Lincoln Prairie Conference matchup.
“We started looking at the bigger picture of you have to get one (win) to get five,” said Jefferson, referencing the number of victories required to qualify for the IHSA playoffs. “Now, looking forward, it’s get two.”
Quarterback Quentin Day and running back Max Allen are the two aforementioned seniors who are banged up, and Jefferson said ALAH may be down an unnamed lineman this week.
“It’s got to be next-man-up mentality,” Jefferson said. “We’re trying to get younger guys as many reps as we can. It’s been a struggle with our lower numbers, but I know some other programs are in far worse shape than we are.”
Especially true when considering very few Class 2A football teams possess the skills of a potential Power Five college player. The 6-foot-3, 220-pound Feagin has been offered by Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Missouri, Notre Dame, Purdue, Rutgers and Wisconsin.
And he put together a huge performance in the win against Tri-County, as he scored two rushing touchdowns to go with a punt-return touchdown and an interception-return touchdown.
“Through the first three games, he ended up playing eight or nine quarters (out of 12) because of the ankle injury and also cramping issues,” Jefferson said. “(Last) Friday was his first full game. He looked good, felt good, and we’re hoping that can continue.”
There’s a new element to Feagin’s on-field presence, too.
He’s being used as the quarterback when ALAH goes into shotgun formation. Sophomore Jayce Parsons takes the reins when the Knights are under center.
“(Feagin is) more than capable of running the offense,” Jefferson said. “It’s definitely a different weapon back there to defend, and he’s got the best arm on our team by far. So if we need a deep ball, he can get it there.”
The ALAH defense finally steadied itself in Week 4 after permitting between 43 and 46 points in its first three games. Granted, two of those were against opponents who are or have been ranked in the Associated Press poll (Tri-Valley and Cumberland).
Juniors Drew Cotton and Tanner Beckmier each produced 14 tackles against Tri-County. Feagin, senior Austin Abercrombie and juniors Noah Garrett and Mason Allen all chip in defensively.
Jefferson mentioning several underclassmen as key players suggests even better times may be on the horizon for the Knights, regardless of what happens the rest of this season.
“We’ve got a ton of juniors and even some sophomores and freshmen coming in to play,” Jefferson said. “This year is preparing us for a big run next year, but I’d like to get to 5-4 and get that (playoff) experience.”
COLIN LIKAS