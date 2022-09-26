Each week during the 2022 Illinois football season beat writer Scott Richey will deliver items of note from Bret Bielema’s weekly press conference:
Injury update
The biggest running back on the field Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis., might belong to Wisconsin. The Badgers have leaned on Braelon Allen in the run game this season, and the 6-foot-2, 235-pound sophomore has delivered with 73 carries for 497 yards and six touchdowns. It's still unclear whether or not Illinois will have its big back answer. Josh McCray, the Illini's own 6-1, 235-pound sophomore has yet to be cleared for the game. McCray suffered a knee injury in Illinois' season opener against Wyoming and hasn't played since.
"I like where we're at from a health standpoint," Bielema said Monday afternoon. "Josh McCray is kind of a work in progress. He actually started running on land and doing the things that would indicate he's getting closer to his return. I don't know if it will be this week or next week. Excited for him to continue to move in the right direction."
Settling in
Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito ranks fifth in the Big Ten in completion percentage, connecting on 69 percent of his passes through four games. The Syracuse transfer was particularly efficient running Barry Lunney Jr.'s offense in last Thursday night's win against Chattanooga, completing 24 of 32 passes for 332 yards and three touchdowns. It was the most prolific passing performance for an Illinois quarterback in nearly three years.
"I've said it every week, he just continues to impress me — his football intelligence and his acumen," Bielema said of DeVito. "He and Barry have a really special relationship. He just has bought in to what we've been selling him and what we've been preaching to him since he got here, and every week just continues to get better."
Different vibe
Bielema made a point of mentioning after the win against Chattanooga that Chase Brown's 108-yard rushing performance and Isaiah Williams and Pat Bryant both topping 100 yards receiving was a first in program history. Bielema mentioned Monday it might have been a first in his own coaching history.
"A Coach Bielema-coached team, offensively, looks a lot different than anything I've been a part of," Bielema said. (Former Iowa coach Hayden Fry) always used to say, 'Never ignore the things you know and never coach the things you don't.' This learning curve as a head coach with an uptempo offense — the way we practice, the way we game plan, the way we strategize — has been a lot of fun."