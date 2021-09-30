Storm hoping to take next step versus tough VVC foes
CATLIN — Joe Hageman’s Salt Fork football team is eligible for the playoffs. The Storm ensured that with a 54-0 shutout of Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, running its record to 5-0 in the process.
The previous four wins all came against teams from the North division of the Vermilion Valley Conference Football Alliance.
“You’re not exactly sure what you’re going to get,” said Hageman, Salt Fork’s third-year coach. “We talked to the kids about how tough the south half of the VVC is and how important it was to get off to a good start and to get playoff eligible.”
Now? Trying to clinch a playoff berth. The first chance comes Friday night when the Storm visit 5-0 Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin — ranked fifth in the latest Associated Press Class 2A poll.
Westville (4-1), Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac (2-3) and Oakwood (1-4) are the final three games for the Storm. The Westville and HA/A-P games are road games to boot.
Hageman pointed out 15th-year BHRA coach Mark Dodd and 28th-year Westville coach Guy Goodlove “have been around the whole time” that Hageman’s own athletes have competed in high school, so “there’s not going to be surprises” when those games commence.
“I want to see our kids continue to impress, to step up and continue to compete,” Hageman said. “Our kids need to make that progress, make that next step and rise to the challenge.”
Some of Hageman’s players are especially familiar with coming up clutch in big-time high school sports situations.
Juniors Ethan McLain, Nathan Kirby, Ben Jessup and Garrett Taylor helped Salt Fork boys’ track and field claim the runner-up team trophy at Class 1A state meet in mid-June. McLain, Kirby and Jessup were part of a title-winning 800-meter relay unit, and Taylor won a state title in discus.
“It’s great when kids show up and lift, but I don’t think you can replicate the experience ... of running in the state track meet to earn yourself a state medal or help your team earn a trophy,” Hageman said. “That experience has allowed them to excel in football.”
Jessup leads Salt Fork in rushing yards (578) and touchdowns (11). McLain has contributed 242 rushing yards and six scores. Taylor has caught a team-best seven passes for 178 yards and four touchdowns, while Kirby has contributed a receiving score.
“We had a lot of kids coming back to create explosive plays with our speed,” Hageman said. “Our kids up front have responded, and we’ve progressed really well up front.”
Add senior quarterback Colden Earles (six all-purpose touchdowns) and junior running back Ethan Davis (330 rushing yards, four scores) to the mix and it’s easy to understand why Salt Fork’s offense averages nearly 48 points.
All four of those big-time track and field athletes are key defensive presences as well. Taylor boasts 40 tackles at linebacker, McLain has made 18 tackles and intercepted a pass at defensive back, Kirby has chipped in 11 tackles at defensive back and Jessup has provided 10 tackles at linebacker.
Hageman said Davis, a linebacker, and junior defensive lineman Hayden Prunkard also have performed well.
Looking back at the Storm’s 5-0 start, Hageman feels the 28-14 home win over Iroquois West in Week 4 gives his athletes an idea of what to expect starting Friday.
“We hope that we got our kids ready to understand how hard they’re going to have to play,” he said, “and how physical the next two weeks are going to be.”
Eagles showing growth despite winless record
RANTOUL — Tom Hess now is in his fifth season overseeing Rantoul football. His fourth was perhaps the most challenging.
The Eagles lost three of their six allotted games in the spring to some combination of COVID-19 issues and low athlete turnout. The three games Rantoul did play, opponents outscored the Eagles 129-0.
“Last year was such a bad experience. I didn’t know if we were going to be able to put together a team this year,” Hess said. “There was a moment in the summer I thought we were going to be one of those teams that was going to have to cancel.”
But Rantoul is persevering.
While the Eagles (0-5) still are searching for their first win heading into Friday’s daunting 7 p.m. showdown with Monticello (5-0), they’re also showing signs of turning around the program’s struggles.
Rantoul nearly beat Olympia in Week 1 before suffering a 28-26 overtime defeat. The Eagles lost 20-14 at Pontiac in Week 3 and trailed Paxton-Buckley-Loda by less than than 10 points entering halftime last Friday night at Bill Walsh Field.
Through five games this season, they’re being outscored by an imperfect, but far less troublesome 160-66 margin.
“It’s just a huge, marked improvement from last year,” Hess said. “Now the guys are competing pretty hard and making some big plays. We just still have a lot of mistakes, and our depth is tough.”
Hess saw the Olympia heartbreaker as a double-edged sword.
“It lets them know they’re capable of winning, but just the fact that they were so close to winning ... and didn’t was much more hurtful to them,” said Hess, whose program last won a game on Oct. 5, 2018. “Just because there’s a down moment doesn’t mean the next moment isn’t going to be an upward swing for us.”
Senior Keddrick Terhune has proven most capable of providing positive plays. He’s rushed for four touchdowns and thrown for two more, and he received his first defensive start against PBL at strong safety.
“We just decided to let him go,” Hess said, “and he made some hits and tackles that were unbelievable.”
Senior Rashon Allen at running back and senior Kejaun Caradine at receiver also offer an offensive spark. Senior Kishawn Donald-Wheeler did the same versus PBL when he returned a kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown. Senior linemen Cody Schluter and Tyrell Scott and junior linebacker Triston Stone have given Rantoul good repetitions defensively.
“Fatigue is definitely a factor with guys playing both ways and not having a lot of subs,” Hess said. “But we’re definitely getting better. Guys are in positions to make plays.”
Thrilling Week 5 conclusion gives Bearcats momentum
MILFORD — Milford/Cissna Park has known success since joining the 8-Man Association prior to the 2018 season.
The Bearcats were the league’s first champion that year. They finished as the state runner-up in 2019, then tacked on a 4-1 record during the condensed 2021 spring slate.
This season isn’t playing out quite the same way in Iroquois County this fall.
M/CP possessed just one victory ahead of last Saturday’s Week 5 matchup with Amboy/LaMoille. And that victory came by forfeit against St. Thomas More after the Sabers used an ineligible player during a game where STM won 34-0.
“You could tell the frustration leading into the (Amboy-LaMoille) game,” said Clint Schwartz, in his ninth season running the Bearcats’ program. “We don’t have a single kid in our program who’s played 11-man football. We don’t have any of the kids who experienced the beatings we took in 11-man.”
So the Bearcats decided they weren’t losing in Week 5. M/CP won a 48-46 back-and-forth thriller with Amboy/LaMoille. The Bearcats (2-3) trailed 40-28 early in the fourth quarter before rattling off 20 consecutive points and hanging on when the Clippers attempted one final rally.
“It was a really big moment for our kids and the attitude for our season and where we could head,” said Schwartz, whose team hosts Peoria Heights (2-3) at 1 p.m. Saturday. “Our kids refused to give up. We caught some lucky breaks, and it was an unbelievable moment for our kids.”
Junior Sawyer Laffoon stepped up as a primary hero versus Amboy-LaMoille, with the M/CP quarterback throwing for 228 yards and four touchdowns on top of two rushing scores. Laffoon hit senior Nick Warren and junior Justin Tillman on touchdown tosses and scored on a 1-yard run to account for the 20-point swing.
“He’s grown up so much this season,” Schwartz said of Laffoon. “He’s just a tough, sports-minded kid. He loves competing and hates losing as much as he enjoys winning.”
Senior Angel Salinas has served as an important part of the Bearcats’ offense through the majority of his prep career, save for the time he missed during his sophomore season with an injury.
And he’s continued to step up for M/CP this fall, even filling in for Laffoon at quarterback in Week 2. But he’s also not the front-and-center star.
“He’s had to stand on the sideline in some of our moments where we’re driving. Some kids might throw a fit,” Schwartz said. “But he was as loud as ever encouraging his teammates. He was first to meet the guys coming off the field after a score. That speaks volumes to his character.”
The Bearcats’ defense still is looking for a standout game, but Schwartz noted the unit has made their presence felt in critical moments. Like stopping the Clippers’ two-point conversion attempt with less than 30 seconds left to keep the score 48-46.
Junior linebacker Mason Blanck and junior lineman Ryan “Beans” King are key contributors on that side of the ball. Senior defensive back Kadin Randalls was credited with the official two-point conversion stop.
“That was really big,” Schwartz said. “It was fun to see (Randalls) have his moment where everyone knows it’s him.”
M/CP isn’t required to earn five wins in order to crack the 8-Man postseason field, as teams are in the IHSA playoffs. But more victories over the next four weeks certainly wouldn’t hurt.
“Going into the (Amboy/LaMoille) game,” Schwartz said, “we thought we were right on the verge of something special.”