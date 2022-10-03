Each week during the 2022 Illinois football season beat writer Scott Richey will deliver items of note from Bret Bielema’s weekly press conference:
Hungry defense
Bielema is quick to credit defensive coordinator Ryan Walters for what his unit has accomplished through five games this season. The base numbers are impressive. Illinois ranks second nationally in scoring defense and fourth in total defense, with the latter buoyed by a fourth-ranked rushing defense that gave up exactly 2 yards to Wisconsin. But Bielema made sure to make it clear the Illini defensive players were equally as responsible for that success because of their execution of Walters' game plan.
"They're taking coaching and they're applying it to the practice field," Bielema said. "When they apply it to the practice field, practice habits become game day reality and game day reality gives you game day results and game day results are what we're looking for. ... Our kids, it's like they're at a Golden Corral 24/7. They just want to eat. They love the knowledge."
Injury update
Bielema meets with the team medical staff every Sunday for an update heading into a new week of game preparation. The verdict from Saturday's 34-10 win at Wisconsin was positive. No injury news of note. That included sophomore wide receiver Pat Bryant, who exited the game in the second half after pulling up short with what looked like an issue with his leg.
"I think he realized when we were up 24 points that the opportunities for the throw game had significantly decreased and made the executive decision to pop out," Bielema said. "He was very gifted with dance moves in the locker room."
There was equally as positive news back in Champaign with sophomore running back Josh McCray continuing to progress in his recovery from a Week 0 knee injury.
"(The doctors) were happy with where his running was on Sunday," Bielema said. "We'll wait and see where that goes. It's going in the right direction. I know he's excited, but we want to make sure. We think Josh has a very bright career for not only this time in front of us, but for the future. It's in the doctors' hands and Josh's recovery."
Multi-kicker approach
Caleb Griffin made both of the field goals he attempted in Saturday's win at Wisconsin, connecting from 44 and 31 yards. The Illinois kicker also converted all four of his PAT attempts. But the Illini didn't have their biggest leg on kickoffs, as first Fabrizio Pinton (rather unsuccessfully) and then Will McManus (a bit better) took on those duties against the Badgers. A lingering leg injury for Griffin could put that same scenario on the table for the coming game against Iowa.
"I think it was two or three weeks ago he got a little bit sore with a lower leg injury, so we've been trying to work our way through that," Bielema said of Griffin. "We just felt the best chance for him to be able to help us win and do what he could without putting him in jeopardy of harming it further was to stick with him on PATs and field goals. Caleb is our guy we'd like to handle both of them, but if he can't will do the same thing this week."