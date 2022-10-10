Each week during the 2022 Illinois football season beat writer Scott Richey will deliver items of note from Bret Bielema’s weekly press conference:
Houser 'gets it'
Bielema went down an atypical path during his opening statement Monday afternoon at Memorial Stadium. He acknowledged he might be the "only head coach in the country that says this type of thing" when he shouted out Barry Houser. That the director of the Marching Illini and Illinois' athletic bands "gets it."
Bielema's foray into the football/marching band crossover came with a purpose. Illinois kicked off to start the second half and had the option to choose which direction. The wind was a push — swirling in both end zones. So Bielema made sure any late game scenario for his team would be in front of the band and student section and that a backed up Iowa offense would face the same.
"That literally affected our game because of our student section and our band," the Illinois coach said.
Speed rush
Illinois' starting outside linebackers last season were a complementary pair. Owen Carney Jr. had the power to win matchups at the line of scrimmage. Isaiah Gay was the speed rush option. Bielema considers current starter Seth Coleman "a combo platter of both."
Coleman led Illinois with two sacks and four quarterback hurries in Saturday's 9-6 win against Iowa. The 6-foot-5, 240-pound edge rusher trails only Keith Randolph Jr. — by a half sack — for the team lead.
"He's tall, but he's not too tall," Bielema said. "He's extremely long in his levers. ... It's been fun to watch Seth grow with his football IQ and awareness on the edge. Seth recognizes when he's got speed on a tackle, but he also recognizes when he has power. And in the run game, he's been really good on the edge."
Bowl hunt
Several bowl game executives got perhaps an unexpected look at Illinois in Madison, Wis. The No. 24 Illini will only draw more eyes from that group with a 5-1 record and six games to play this season. A win Saturday against Minnesota, of course, would make it official. Then all that's left is playing for a better bowl bid. Bielema isn't shying away from that fact with his team even as much as the focus is on the Gophers as a Big Ten West rival and the next game on the schedule.
"I do think it's being talked about to them, so I'm not going to ignore that," Bielema said, adding he also addressed is tema's new AP Top 25 ranking and place atop the Big Ten standings this weekend. " I would much rather be up front and forward and honest and open about it. We just deal with the moment as it comes."