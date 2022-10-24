Each week during the 2022 Illinois football season beat writer Scott Richey will deliver items of note from Bret Bielema’s weekly press conference:
National attention
Bielema broke some award news Monday afternoon when he announced Devon Witherspoon would be named one of 12 semifinalists for the Jim Thorpe Award, which has been awarded annually since 1986 to the nation's top defensive back. Witherspoon, a 6-foot, 180-pound cornerback for the Illini, has 20 tackles, 11 pass breakups and one interception through seven games. The 11 pass breakups ranks Witherspoon second nationally behind North Texas' Ridge Texada.
Just five of the previous winners hailed from Big Ten programs, including a four-year stretch from 1997-2000 when Charles Woodson (Michigan), Antoine Winfield (Ohio State), Tyrone Carter (Minnesota) and Jamar Fletcher (Wisconsin) all won. Iowa's Desmond King was the Big Ten's other winner in 2015. Last year's winner was Cincinnati's Coby Bryant.
"To have that small of a list right now is actually a pretty big accomplishment for a guy that, preseason, probably didn't have a lot hype," Bielema said. "Based off of work and production and the way we're playing, it's another great indicator of the good things going on in our building."
Depth is coming
Illinois running back Josh McCray has missed the last six games after suffering a knee injury in the season opener against Wyoming. Eight weeks later, Bielema said he anticipates the 6-1, 235-pound sophomore being available for Saturday's game at Nebraska, but didn't go as far as to guarantee it.
The Illini's running back depth behind national rushing leader Chase Brown took more hits their last time out. Reggie Love III was injured in the first quarter of the win against Minnesota, and Chase Hayden suffered a hand contusion late in the game that affected his ability to grip the ball. Both Love and Hayden have since been cleared. McCray should be next.
"We've been very guided about how much we've let him do and where we're at," Bielema said about McCray's recovery. "We practiced a little bit (Sunday), but a lot of what see on Saturday will be a byproduct of a what we see (Monday), Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday to get to Saturday."
Bigger picture
Bielema is aware of what transpired in the Big Ten on Saturday while his team sat idle. All good results when it came to the Illini's chances at a Big Ten West title with losses for Iowa, Minnesota and Purdue. While the Illinois coach discussed it with his team as part of a bigger rundown of the world of college football, his narrowed focus remains Saturday's game at Nebraska.
"I think the outside world always pays attention — not to say as a head coach you don't look at things as they lay," Bielema said. "We literally started Sunday's meeting just as we would any other week just looking at the world of college football around you. It's fun to be in that position. A year ago, I didn't do that. We started doing that this year even before we became someone that got talked about because I wanted them to understand what was coming."