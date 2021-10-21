Monticello’s Jacob Tackett, left, and Paxton-Buckley-Loda’s Kayden Snelling will be among those keeping a close eye on Saturday night’s IHSA football playoff pairings reveal. The Sages currently sit at 7-1 and will participate in the playoffs, while the Panthers hold a 5-3 record and hope to guarantee a postseason spot with a win Friday night when they host St. Joseph-Ogden.