Soucie weighs in on possible No. 1 seeds and more
JOLIET — Steve Soucie spends countless hours compiling high school football results. Partially for his full-time job as the Joliet Herald-News sports editor. Partially for his unmatched IHSA bracketology.
Illinois’ playoff pairings for all eight classes will be finalized and announced Saturday night, shortly after the conclusion of Week 9 action. Soucie’s latest bracket projections for all eight classes were released Tuesday afternoon.
Sixteen local programs are included: Centennial (14th seed in Class 6A), Mahomet-Seymour (No. 1 seed in 5A), Unity (No. 1 seed in 3A), Prairie Central (7th seed in 3A), Monticello (8th seed in 3A), Paxton-Buckley-Loda (9th seed in 3A), Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac (11th seed in 3A), St. Joseph-Ogden (14th seed in 3A), Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin (No. 3 seed in 2A), Westville (No. 8 seed in 2A), Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond (13th seed in 2A), Arcola (No. 5 seed in 1A), Iroquois West (No. 7 seed in 1A), Salt Fork (No. 12 seed in 1A), Ridgeview/Lexington (No. 13 seed in 1A) and Villa Grove (No. 15 seed in 1A).
Obviously, there’s a lot to unpack with that list. Let’s start with the three local programs that remain unbeaten through eight weeks: M-S, Unity and BHRA.
“Mahomet’s an interesting team in a lot of ways,” Soucie said. “I don’t want to say they’ve come out of nowhere, but I don’t really know what’s going to happen with them. Their schedule hasn’t told me a lot yet.
“The merits of Unity’s schedule tend to bear out over time. They should be well-prepared for what they’re getting themselves into. ... I like Bismarck a lot, too. The interesting thing for me is it’s really hard to take a guess on them, because they are so close to the projected border line between (Class 2A’s) North and South bracket.”
Then there’s the tier of area squads that are playoff guaranteed but not unbeaten — programs like Monticello (7-1), Arcola (6-2), Iroquois West (6-2), Prairie Central (6-2) and Westville (6-2).
Soucie said he’s keeping a close eye on the one team on that list that started its season 0-2.
“I’m interested in Arcola,” Soucie said. “If you would’ve told me (early in the season) they lost to Reed-Custer, I would’ve said that doesn’t look like a good loss. But now with Reed-Custer at 7-1, it looks like a feather in (Arcola’s) cap that they were able to play a somewhat competitive game with that team.
“Especially in the 1A bracket, I don’t know if there’s a real clear standout team. ... It’s the one that’s hardest to look at and say, ‘These are the two or three or four contenders to play in DeKalb.’”
Soucie projects all of The News-Gazette coverage area’s current 4-4 teams — ALAH, Centennial and Ridgeview/Lexington — to become playoff eligible. Soucie acknowledged the Mustangs in particular, because the Heart of Illinois Conference “has been difficult to sort out.”
“They do have some good teams in there,” Soucie said. “The rigors of that schedule and the fact they should be able to get in makes them at least a little bit intriguing.”
So what about local teams that might finish the regular season with four wins? Earlier bracket projections gave hope to such teams, and Soucie said “I still think we’re going to have some 4-5 teams” in the postseason field.
He pointed to Tuscola in particular. The Warriors are 3-5 ahead a Week 9 showdown with Meridian (5-3) in Tuscola, but the Warriors had to forfeit two games earlier this month because the program went on a COVID-19 pause. Soucie noted Tuscola will not receive playoff points from its forfeits versus St. Teresa and Clinton, because both of those teams found a replacement opponent for the Warriors. Tuscola presently holds 40 playoff points.
“Right now, I have six projected 4-5 teams making the field, and you need 49 points to make that conversation,” Soucie said. “If we have a bunch of 4-4s lose this weekend ... that number changes. It’s a morphing situation.
“When you look at where Tuscola’s at, while I say it’s 49 points, there are only a few teams between the cut line and where Tuscola is. So it’s not dire. If the levers move in certain directions, it’s certainly possible.”
Knights return from bye week looking for massive victory
ARTHUR — Ryan Jefferson’s Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond team is one win away from turning an 0-3 start into a playoff berth.
The Knights (4-4) need to knock off Lincoln Prairie Conference rival Villa Grove (5-3) in Arthur on Friday night to become playoff eligible for the second time in three nine-game seasons under Jefferson.
ALAH actually didn’t play in Week 8. Scheduled opponent Argenta-Oreana has discontinued its season, and the Knights didn’t pick up a new opponent.
So Jefferson and some of his ALAH cohorts made a short trip to Arcola last Friday night to watch the Purple Riders square off with — you guessed it — Villa Grove.
“From film, sometimes you don’t get to see as much as you do in person,” Jefferson said. “You’re not able to see the intensity or intangibles.”
The Blue Devils dropped a 28-0 decision on a rainy, chilly evening.
“The emphasis we’re putting on (the Week 9) game is even though we watched their previous game and they didn’t perform as well,” Jefferson said, “we can’t go in thinking that’s the team we’re going to see.”
ALAH’s season has been plagued with key injuries.
But two big names have become healthy over the last two weeks.
Senior running back/linebacker Max Allen suffered an injury all the way back in Week 1 against Tri-Valley. He returned to action in Week 7 against Sangamon Valley.
Max’s brother, junior Mason Allen, also is out of concussion protocol.
Junior lineman Tanner Beckmier and sophomore lineman Trevor Duzan now are dealing with injuries instead.
But Jefferson said “we still feel good about where we’re at.”
A reasonable assessment with junior and Division I prospect Kaden Feagin growing increasingly comfortable at quarterback and sophomores Jayce Parsons and Landon Waldrop adding confidence while filling in for the Allens.
“Early on, we just weren’t playing well on either side of the ball,” Jefferson said. “We got that first win against Tri-County (in Week 4), and our defense really stepped up from there. ... A playoff berth would be phenomenal.”
Mustangs chasing first playoff involvement since 2012
COLFAX — Hal Chiodo’s Ridgeview/Lexington squad is atop the Heart of Illinois Conference Small division at 3-0 entering a Week 9 home game with LeRoy (3-5).
But the Mustangs (4-4) aren’t playoff eligible just yet. A victory versus the Panthers would push them to that plateau.
Could Chiodo have anticipated this in his first year running the cooperative program?
“I’ll be honest with you: no,” said the 2017 Illinois High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame inductee. “I thought maybe it’d be a couple years until we’d be able to get something together. Both schools, both senior classes have just been outstanding, and they’re just a very fun group of guys to work with.”
The Mustangs haven’t been to the playoffs since 2012. But they’ve been close — on multiple occasions — to booking their postseason ticket much sooner than Week 9 this year.
They fell to 6-2 Deer Creek-Mackinaw 20-12 in Week 1. They lost 28-27 to 5-3 El Paso-Gridley in Week 5. And then lost 43-42 in double overtime to Eureka in Week 7 after leading 28-6 against the Hornets (5-3).
“We’ve had some really, really heartbreaking, close losses,” said Chiodo, who previously led a pre-cooperative Lexington team to a state runner-up effort in the 1994 Class 1A playoffs. “The kids have taken it hard, especially the Eureka game. ... We’ve been right there. I do believe we’re getting better every day.”
The Mustangs proved that with their Week 8 response, a 43-0 thrashing of Heyworth. If they can earn their fourth HOIC Small win in as many tries when they welcome LeRoy to town, they’ll almost certainly be part of the Class 1A postseason field.
“None of (the players) even know what the playoffs are all about,” Chiodo said. “They’ve asked a lot of elementary questions about, ‘How does this work? Where do we play? When do we play?’ They’re excited about it.”
First they need to get past a group of Panthers that is coming off a 28-0 win over Fisher in Week 8 and a one-point loss to Dee-Mack the week before that.
Junior Kaden Farrell plays a large role in Ridgeview/Lexington averaging 30 points per game, rushing for right around 1,300 yards thus far. His efforts have been important during the injury absence of junior quarterback Alec Thomas, who suffered a broken collarbone in Week 1.
But Thomas returned for a handful of plays last week.
“Alec is an outstanding thrower,” Chiodo said. “The running game has just developed and helps us on the play-action passing, so we’ve made quite a few big plays out of play-action passes.”
Senior Evan Antonio and juniors Jacob Whitehill and Tyler Atkins — all linebackers — key a defense that allows an average of 17.5 points per week.
“We’re just going to do what we do and treat it as another game,” Chiodo said, “just as we will in the playoffs if we’re fortunate enough to get there.”