Each week during the 2022 Illinois football season beat writer Scott Richey will deliver items of note from Bret Bielema’s weekly press conference:
Heisman hopes
Chase Brown's 149-yard rushing effort in Saturday's win at Nebraska kept the Illinois running back at the No. 1 spot among the nation's rushing leaders. Brown now has 1,208 yards and holds a 62-yard advantage on UAB's DeWayne McBride. Brown leads his closest Big Ten competitor, Michigan's Blake Corum, by 130 yards. Brown is still something of a Heisman Trophy long shot, but two touchdowns against the Cornhuskers upped his profile in the 24 hours after that game, according to Bielema.
"ESPN and other groups that promote and organize that award were reaching out for information, footage, verbiage," Bielema said. "It's a positive sign in the right direction. Chase Brown for Heisman and every other award. I'd scream it as loud as I can. I think he's playing at an extreme high level."
Teachable moment
Bielema was aware of what was happening in Ann Arbor, Mich., on Saturday night with multiple Michigan State players brawling with a couple players from Michigan. It bared watching given the Spartans are the next opponent on Illinois' schedule and the Illini have a pending trip to play the Wolverines (with their suddenly controversial single tunnel) in just shy of three weeks.
"I was not oblivious to what was starting to get reported on Saturday night, and knew it would have a huge effect on my team," Bielema said. "You kind of sit back and observe. Definitely, as a teaching moment, we go to Michigan in (two-plus) weeks. There's things I'm filing away right now that I'll bring up that week when that moment comes."
'Third summer'
Illinois has played some of its best football this season in the second half of games. Especially defensively where the Illini have shut out five teams in the second half and allowed just 17 total points in eight games. Bielema credits the work the team did in the eight-week winter and summer periods with strength and conditioning coach Tank Wright and his staff. The emphasis was on running and increasing conditioning speed, and it's paid off.
Bowl eligibility means Illinois can incorporate a "third summer" into its workout plan. The Illini's developmental roster — mostly younger players not in the still unpublished two-deep — started their eight-week training period Sunday.
"The summer is usually when you have your most gains," Bielema said. "This year, because we're afforded the luxury of playing postseason competition, we added a third summer into our calendar. It takes our focus on our devo guys on a heavy emphasis on developmental lifts on Sunday, Wednesday and Friday. They can really focus on physical development in the weight room."