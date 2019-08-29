Want to know what Week 1 games are worthwhile? Here’s the scoop from sports copy editor Joe Vozzelli:
TODAY’S GAME
South Dakota State at Minnesota, 8 p.m., Fox Sports 1
Pick: Minnesota, 38-13. Some see the Gophers as a darkhorse pick to win Big Ten West. Not yours truly. Feel free to write me in December if I’m wrong.
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Tulsa at No. 18 Michigan State, 6 p.m., Fox Sports 1
Pick: Michigan State, 30-17. The Spartans have plenty of talent back on defense, but it’s their super-secret offense that will determine their success in 2019
No. 19 Wisconsin at South Florida, 6 p.m., ESPN
Pick: Wisconsin 27-19. The Badgers — yours truly’s pick to win the Big Ten West — should ride Jonathan Taylor all the way to Indianapolis.
Massachusetts at Rutgers, 6:15 p.m., BTN
Pick: Rutgers 23-16. If Chris Ash loses this game, he might not have a job on Sunday. All kidding aside, it’s a make-or-break year for Ash.
Purdue at Nevada, 8:30 p.m. CBS Sports Network
Pick: Purdue 31-23. Can the Wolfpack contain Rondale Moore? Not if their 2018 numbers are any indication, with Nevada allowing 243.1 passing ypg last season.
SATURDAY’S GAMES
Florida Atlantic at No. 5 Ohio State, 11 a.m., FOX
Pick: Ohio State 48-24. Lane Kiffin begins his third season in Boca Raton, Fla. Who saw that coming?
South Alabama at No. 24 Nebraska, 11 a.m., ESPN
Pick: Nebraska, 49-21. The Cornhuskers were ranked as high as No. 12 in one AP preseason poll. Pump the brakes people.
Howard at Maryland, 11 a.m., BTN
Pick: Maryland 38-9. The Mike Locksley era, part II, begins with a comfortable win.
Akron at Illinois, 11 a.m., BTN
Pick: Illinois, 31-20. Remember when the Illini allowed 453 yards to Mid-American Conference foe Kent State in 2018? ...
Indiana vs. Ball State, 11 a.m., CBS Sports Network
Pick: Indiana 30-16. This game makes sense for in-state appeal. Not much else.
Idaho at No. 15 Penn State, 2:30 p.m., BTN
Pick: Penn State 41-7. Sean Clifford has big shoes to fill at quarterback with Trace McSorley now in the NFL with the Baltimore Ravens.
Northwestern at No. 25 Stanford, 3 p.m., FOX
Pick: Stanford 30-27. In the IQ bowl, give me the Cardinal in Palo Alto, Calif.
Middle Tennessee at No. 7 Michigan, 6:30 p.m., BTN
Pick: Michigan 31-10. The Blue Raiders are collecting a $1.6 million payday for playing the Wolverines.
Miami (Ohio) at No. 20 Iowa, Fox Sports 1, 6:30 p.m.
Pick: Iowa 30-17. Death. Taxes. And Iowa winning eight games. That’s been the Kirk Ferentz era in a nutshell in Iowa City.
Award watch
How sports copy editor Joe Vozzelli views the races for top honors in 2019:
BIG TEN MVP
PLAYER, TEAM POS.
1. Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin RB
2. A.J. Epenesa, Iowa DE
3. Justin Fields, Ohio State QB
4. J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State RB
5. Adrian Martinez, Nebraska QB
Joe’s take: Tempted as yours truly was to pick Justin Fields, since he’s on the team most likely to win the Big Ten title, the dual-threat Buckeyes quarterback, and former No. 2 recruit in the nation, is too unproven at the college level. For now. Jonathan Taylor’s the safer pick, sure, but give me the guy who’s rushed for 4,171 yards and 29 touchdowns in two college seasons in Madison.
ILLINI MVP
PLAYER POS.
1. Reggie Corbin RB
2. Brandon Peters QB
3. Jake Hansen LB
4. Blake Hayes P
5. Rod Smith Off. coordinator
Joe’s take: OK, yes, Reggie Corbin is the obvious pick, but there’s a reason: He’s a good fit for Rod Smith’s offense, and with an experienced offensive line to run behind, Corbin will have a chance to go over 1,000 yards for the second straight season. Peters’ success is tougher to predict. He was clearly on the outs in Ann Arbor, Mich. Now, it’s a matter of tapping into the potential that made him a highly-touted recruit out of high school.
BIG TEN COACH OF THE YEAR
COACH TEAM
1. Ryan Day Ohio State
2. Paul Chryst Wisconsin
3. James Franklin Penn State
4. Kirk Ferentz Iowa
5. Jim Harbaugh Michigan
Joe’s take: Ryan Day has been handed the keys to a Ferrari. Clearly. The Buckeyes’ program is firing at all cylinders right now, and now it’s up to the 40-year-old Day to satisfy an insatiable fanbase where every season is College Football Playoff or bust. Win a national title this season and he’ll escape Urban Meyer’s large shadow. No pressure, right?
BIG TEN BOWL OUTLOOK
BOWL TEAM
Playoff Ohio State
Rose Wisconsin
Citrus Michigan
Outback Penn State
Gator Iowa
Holiday Nebraska
Armed Forces Michigan State
Music City Northwestern
Pinstripe Purdue
Redbox Minnesota
Quick Lane Indiana
Joe’s take: The middle tier of the Big Ten will be interesting this season. One team looking to rejoin the top tier is Mark Dantonio’s Spartans. The highs have been high for Dantonio (six 10-plus win seasons), but Michigan State has averaged 6.7 wins the past three seasons. Will the trend continue?