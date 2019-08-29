Minnesota Illinois Football

Illinois running back Reggie Corbin (2) breaks away to the end zone in the second half of a NCAA college football game against Minnesota, Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, in Champaign, Ill. 

 Holly Hart/AP
Want to know what Week 1 games are worthwhile? Here’s the scoop from sports copy editor Joe Vozzelli:

TODAY’S GAME

South Dakota State at Minnesota, 8 p.m., Fox Sports 1

Pick: Minnesota, 38-13. Some see the Gophers as a darkhorse pick to win Big Ten West. Not yours truly. Feel free to write me in December if I’m wrong.

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Tulsa at No. 18 Michigan State, 6 p.m., Fox Sports 1

Pick: Michigan State, 30-17. The Spartans have plenty of talent back on defense, but it’s their super-secret offense that will determine their success in 2019

APTOPIX Pinstripe Bowl Football

Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor (23) is tackled by Miami defensive back Sheldrick Redwine (22) during the second half of the Pinstripe Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, in New York. Wisconsin defeated Miami 35-3. 

No. 19 Wisconsin at South Florida, 6 p.m., ESPN

Pick: Wisconsin 27-19. The Badgers — yours truly’s pick to win the Big Ten West — should ride Jonathan Taylor all the way to Indianapolis.

Massachusetts at Rutgers, 6:15 p.m., BTN

Pick: Rutgers 23-16. If Chris Ash loses this game, he might not have a job on Sunday. All kidding aside, it’s a make-or-break year for Ash.

Purdue at Nevada, 8:30 p.m. CBS Sports Network

Pick: Purdue 31-23. Can the Wolfpack contain Rondale Moore? Not if their 2018 numbers are any indication, with Nevada allowing 243.1 passing ypg last season.

SATURDAY’S GAMES

Florida Atlantic at No. 5 Ohio State, 11 a.m., FOX

Pick: Ohio State 48-24. Lane Kiffin begins his third season in Boca Raton, Fla. Who saw that coming?

South Alabama at No. 24 Nebraska, 11 a.m., ESPN

Pick: Nebraska, 49-21. The Cornhuskers were ranked as high as No. 12 in one AP preseason poll. Pump the brakes people.

Howard at Maryland, 11 a.m., BTN

Pick: Maryland 38-9. The Mike Locksley era, part II, begins with a comfortable win.

Akron at Illinois, 11 a.m., BTN

Pick: Illinois, 31-20. Remember when the Illini allowed 453 yards to Mid-American Conference foe Kent State in 2018? ...

Indiana vs. Ball State, 11 a.m., CBS Sports Network

Pick: Indiana 30-16. This game makes sense for in-state appeal. Not much else.

Idaho at No. 15 Penn State, 2:30 p.m., BTN

Pick: Penn State 41-7. Sean Clifford has big shoes to fill at quarterback with Trace McSorley now in the NFL with the Baltimore Ravens.

Northwestern at No. 25 Stanford, 3 p.m., FOX

Pick: Stanford 30-27. In the IQ bowl, give me the Cardinal in Palo Alto, Calif.

Middle Tennessee at No. 7 Michigan, 6:30 p.m., BTN

Pick: Michigan 31-10. The Blue Raiders are collecting a $1.6 million payday for playing the Wolverines.

Miami (Ohio) at No. 20 Iowa, Fox Sports 1, 6:30 p.m.

Pick: Iowa 30-17. Death. Taxes. And Iowa winning eight games. That’s been the Kirk Ferentz era in a nutshell in Iowa City.

Award watch

How sports copy editor Joe Vozzelli views the races for top honors in 2019:

BIG TEN MVP

PLAYER, TEAM POS.

1. Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin RB

2. A.J. Epenesa, Iowa DE

3. Justin Fields, Ohio State QB

4. J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State RB

5. Adrian Martinez, Nebraska QB

Joe’s take: Tempted as yours truly was to pick Justin Fields, since he’s on the team most likely to win the Big Ten title, the dual-threat Buckeyes quarterback, and former No. 2 recruit in the nation, is too unproven at the college level. For now. Jonathan Taylor’s the safer pick, sure, but give me the guy who’s rushed for 4,171 yards and 29 touchdowns in two college seasons in Madison.

ILLINI MVP

PLAYER POS.

1. Reggie Corbin RB

2. Brandon Peters QB

3. Jake Hansen LB

4. Blake Hayes P

5. Rod Smith Off. coordinator

Joe’s take: OK, yes, Reggie Corbin is the obvious pick, but there’s a reason: He’s a good fit for Rod Smith’s offense, and with an experienced offensive line to run behind, Corbin will have a chance to go over 1,000 yards for the second straight season. Peters’ success is tougher to predict. He was clearly on the outs in Ann Arbor, Mich. Now, it’s a matter of tapping into the potential that made him a highly-touted recruit out of high school.

BIG TEN COACH OF THE YEAR

COACH TEAM

1. Ryan Day Ohio State

2. Paul Chryst Wisconsin

3. James Franklin Penn State

4. Kirk Ferentz Iowa

5. Jim Harbaugh Michigan

Joe’s take: Ryan Day has been handed the keys to a Ferrari. Clearly. The Buckeyes’ program is firing at all cylinders right now, and now it’s up to the 40-year-old Day to satisfy an insatiable fanbase where every season is College Football Playoff or bust. Win a national title this season and he’ll escape Urban Meyer’s large shadow. No pressure, right?

Wisconsin Purdue Football

Purdue wide receiver Rondale Moore (4) makes a catch in front of Wisconsin cornerback Rachad Wildgoose (5) on his way to a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. Wisconsin defeated Purdue 47-44 in overtime. 

BIG TEN BOWL OUTLOOK

BOWL TEAM

Playoff Ohio State

Rose Wisconsin

Citrus Michigan

Outback Penn State

Gator Iowa

Holiday Nebraska

Armed Forces Michigan State

Music City Northwestern

Pinstripe Purdue

Redbox Minnesota

Quick Lane Indiana

Joe’s take: The middle tier of the Big Ten will be interesting this season. One team looking to rejoin the top tier is Mark Dantonio’s Spartans. The highs have been high for Dantonio (six 10-plus win seasons), but Michigan State has averaged 6.7 wins the past three seasons. Will the trend continue?

News-Gazette

Sports Copy Editor

Joe Vozzelli Jr. is a sports copy editor at The News-Gazette. His email is jvozzelli@news-gazette.com.