Akron_Illinois_Football_55852.

Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters (18) scrambles away from Akron's Eric Bentley (99) in the first half of a NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Holly Hart)Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters (18) scrambles away from Akron's Eric Bentley (99) in the first half of a NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Holly Hart)

 Holly Hart
Want to know what Week 2 games are worthwhile? Here’s the scoop from sports copy editor Joe Vozzelli:

SATURDAY’S GAMES

Cincinnati at No. 5 Ohio State, 11 a.m., ABC

Pick: Ohio State, 34-10. A 28-0 first quarter was enough to top FAU last week. The Bearcats should offer more resistance.

Army at No. 7 Michigan, 11 a.m., FOX

Pick: Michigan, 24-7. If you’re thinking upset, the Black Knights almost lost to Rice last week in West Point.

Rutgers at No. 20 Iowa, 11 a.m., Fox Sports 1

Pick: Iowa, 31-6. No chance the Scarlet Knights start the season 2-0. None.

No. 21 Syracuse at Maryland, 11 a.m., ESPN

Pick: Syracuse 30-24. Not enough respect for Dino Babers’ ranked Orange. Terps only a two-point home underdog.

Vanderbilt at Purdue, 11 a.m., BTN

Pick: Purdue, 35-28. One of these teams will start the season 0-2. It won’t be the Boilermakers.

Central Michigan at No. 17 Wisconsin, 2:30 p.m., BTN

Pick: Wisconsin, 34-13. Jonathan Taylor will see to it that “On, Wisconsin!” is playing a lot this season.

No. 25 Nebraska at Colorado, 2:30 p.m., FOX

Pick: Nebraska, 33-30. Will the Buffaloes make it two wins in a row against the rival Cornhuskers? Not this time.

Illinois at UConn, 2:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network

Pick: Illinois, 34-21. Not too long ago, this would have been a good hoops matchup.

Eastern Illinois at Indiana, 2:30 p.m., BTN

Pick: Indiana, 27-9. No. 5 Ohio State waits next week for the Hoosiers.

Buffalo at No. 15 Penn State, 6:30 p.m., FOX

Pick: Penn State, 38-17. Ex-Buffalo star, and now Chicago Bears linebacker, Khalil Mack isn’t walking through that door.

W. Michigan at No. 19 Michigan State, 6:30 p.m., BTN

Pick: Michigan State, 35-10. No doubt the Spartans’ defense is for real.

Minnesota at Fresno State, 9:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network

Pick: Fresno State, 26-23. Give me the “upset.” Don’t trust the Gophers.

Award watch

How sports copy editor Joe Vozzelli views the races for top honors in 2019:

BIG TEN MVP

PLAYER, TEAM POS.

1. Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin RB

2. Justin Fields, Ohio State QB

3. A.J. Epenesa, Iowa DE

4. J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State RB

5. Rondale Moore, Purdue WR

Joe’s take: Justin Fields engineered touchdown drives on each of the Buckeyes’ first four offensive series, showing why the much-ballyhooed Georgia transfer deserved such hype despite a star-crossed one-year stint with the Bulldogs. But his Ohio State debut was against Florida Atlantic so we’ll pump the brakes on the Dwayne Haskins comparisons for at least another few weeks.

ILLINI MVP

PLAYER POS.

1. Brandon Peters QB

2. Jake Hansen LB

3. Reggie Corbin RB

4. Oluwole Betiku Jr. DE

5. Ricky Smalling WR

Joe’s take: Brandon Peters showed why he won the starting job out of training camp. But, it was also clear he has things to work on after only completing 61 percent of his passes. Still, as the Michigan grad transfer develops chemistry with the Illini’s wide receivers in the coming weeks, the offense will continue to become more balanced, which will help take some pressure off a banged-up running back corps.

BIG TEN COACH OF THE YEAR

COACH TEAM

1. Ryan Day Ohio State

2. Paul Chryst Wisconsin

3. James Franklin Penn State

4. Jim Harbaugh Michigan

5. Kirk Ferentz Iowa

Joe’s take: Wisconsin might want to be careful not to look too far ahead. After a 49-0 drubbing of South Florida in Tampa, the Badgers play host to overmatched Central Michigan this week. Guess which team is looming next? That would be No. 7 Michigan, with Wisconsin set to host the Wolverines in Madison a week from this Saturday.

BIG TEN BOWL OUTLOOK

BOWL TEAM

Playoff Ohio State

Rose Wisconsin

Citrus Michigan

Outback Penn State

Gator Nebraska

Holiday Michigan State

Armed Forces Iowa

Music City Minnesota

Pinstripe Maryland

Redbox Purdue

Quick Lane Northwestern

Joe’s take: Will Penn State challenge the likes of Michigan, Wisconsin and Ohio State this season? Time will tell. James Franklin has been nothing but consistent in Happy Valley, averaging nine wins across his five seasons. This might not be the season the Nittany Lions raise their game, but Franklin has assembled the talent to win another Big Ten title in the future.

News-Gazette

Sports Copy Editor

Joe Vozzelli Jr. is a sports copy editor at The News-Gazette. His email is jvozzelli@news-gazette.com.