Sports editor Matt Daniels looks around the area before opening kickoff on Friday night:
MAHOMET — A new era of football kicks off at Mahomet-Seymour on Friday night. The Bulldogs, led by first-year coach Jon Adkins, host Marion at 7:30 p.m. in their season opener at Frank Dutton Field.
Adkins, who previously served as head coach at Peoria Heights and Jerseyville, replaces Keith Pogue at the historically proud program. The Bulldogs finished 3-6 last season, only the second time since 2002 that M-S missed out on the postseason.
“These kids are not used to losing, not even just as players, but kids growing up here watching football,” Adkins said. “I know it gave them a sour taste in their mouth. I expect big things from us this year.”
Adkins is one of nine new coaches in the area, joining Kyle Jackson at Centennial, Ted Myhre at Judah Christian, Josh Pritchard at Paxton-Buckley-Loda, Joe Hageman at Salt Fork, Matt Blurton at Schlarman, Matthew Leskis at Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac, Nathan Becker at Sullivan/Okaw Valley and Andrew Quain at Prairie Central in that group.
Adkins spent last season as a defensive coordinator in Florida at Cape Coral High School. But for the Charleston native, a chance to return closer to home and coach a program like one that has the tradition M-S has, was too much of an opportunity to pass up.
And a year after the Bulldogs struggled in Apollo Conference play en route to not qualifying for the playoffs, Adkins is optimistic heading into the season.
“All the right pieces are there,” he said. “These kids just continue to improve on a daily basis in every facet of the game. We’re always striving to improve, and so far, we’ve done that. I know we’re going to continue to do that.”
The Eastern Illinois University graduate is relatively young at only 32 years old, but has spent the last decade coaching at the high school ranks. That experience has the energetic Adkins ready for the Friday night lights.
“My wife says that I’ve just got Mountain Dew in me at all times,” Adkins said with a laugh. “I love to portray my positive energy, not only to the kids, but the community members and all the other faculty. I think that can go a long way. In the case of football, that can change a lot of things and keep kids positive in a bad situation.”
Wienke back working with Warriors
TUSCOLA — Stan Wienke sat on a golf cart at a recent Tuscola football practice, observing the Warriors go through the early stages of a workout.
The former Tuscola coach has returned to help the Warriors this fall, assisting the quarterbacks in coach Andy Romine’s program.
Wienke compiled a 136-28 record from 1994 to 2007 at Tuscola. After coming back to coach at Shelbyville in 2011 and 2012, where he led the Rams to a 7-11 record, he coached one season at Villa Grove/Heritage, guiding the Blue Devils to a 9-2 record in 2015 before stepping aside.
Ironically, Tuscola hosts Villa Grove/Heritage at 7 p.m. Friday in the season opener, with senior Logan Tabeling and sophomore Jalen Quinn expected to both see time under center at quarterback for the Warriors.
“I love having him back,” Romine said. “He’s with our quarterbacks all the time. It frees me up a lot, and his knowledge base is on a stupid-good level.”
Illini Prairie teams off and running
CHAMPAIGN — Only one area conference can lay claim to every game counting in the conference standings.
The Illini Prairie Conference, entering its third season, kicks off with five games — Bloomington Central Catholic at Pontiac, Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central at Unity, Monticello at Olympia, Rantoul at Prairie Central and St. Thomas More at St. Joseph-Ogden — on Friday night. And will have five games each of the subsequent eight weeks since every league member in the 10-team conference plays nine conference games.
Unity, Bloomington Central Catholic and Monticello all finished 8-1 during 2017’s debut season before the Sages rolled through last regular season with a perfect 9-0 mark en route to winning the Class 3A state championship.
“When I took the job, man, I was anticipating the schedule they played,” said Nathan Watson, STM’s third-year coach who is trying to get the Sabers back into the playoffs for the first time since 2016. “You’ve got to bring it week in and week out. There are no bad teams in the Illini Prairie Conference. It’s hard work. You’ve got to fight for everything, but that’s what makes the game great.”