1 PAXTON — The end goal for Paxton-Buckley-Loda isn’t just a Sangamon Valley Conference championship. A long playoff run into November would suit first-year Panthers coach Josh Pritchard just fine.PBL (4-1) steps out of SVC play for the final time this season when the Panthers play at Salt Fork (4-1) at 7 p.m. Friday. But the significance of Friday’s game in Catlin isn’t lost on Pritchard.
“We’re one step from being playoff eligible,” Pritchard said, “but we have bigger plans than just becoming eligible.”
PBL hasn’t lost since a Week 1 setback at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, the two-time defending Class 2A state champion. The Panthers — who are seeking their sixth straight playoff appearance — have relied on contributions from a number of players.
Senior quarterback Gunner Belt (44 of 75 for 711 passing yards, 12 touchdowns), senior running back/linebacker Hunter Anderson (379 rushing yards, four TDs on 40 carries; 41 tackles), senior linebacker Dalton Busboom (46 tackles), junior defensive back Jarred Gronsky (two interception returns for TDs) and junior defensive back Drew Diesburg (three interceptions) are a few key Panthers.
“We’ve really spread the ball out a lot, and our kids really enjoy playing in our system,” Pritchard said. “It’s been an amazing time here in Paxton, and I’m so happy that I got this job.”
PBL fans probably feel the same way. Especially with the Panthers in the thick of the SVC race, along with Watseka (5-0) and Clifton Central (5-0).
“I can’t tell you how many people have come up to me and said, ‘The boys are playing hard,’” Pritchard said. “That’s positive to hear because I feel like I’m doing the right things then.”
2 URBANA — The losing streak is at 14 games for Urbana. And there’s nothing more the Tigers (0-5, 0-4 Big 12) would like than to end the skid this Friday at conference and cross-town rival Centennial (0-5, 0-5).“Once you step onto the field, you represent our school, you represent your family and you represent your team, so you want to do well,” Urbana coach Ordell Walker said. “But I understand this game has a little more significance.”
The Crosstown Classic Trophy is at stake at Tommy Stewart Field for both teams, who are already out of playoff contention. The Chargers, who will miss the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season, will try to end an eight-game losing streak. Their last win happened at Urbana last season in Week 6.
Urbana starting quarterback Ellijah Rodgers suffered an injury during the Tigers’ 32-6 home loss to Champaign Central in Week 4. The senior didn’t play in last Friday’s 58-6 loss at Bloomington.
“He’s day-to-day,” Walker said. “He was our emergency quarterback last week, but we just didn’t feel like it was worth the risk. I expect if he has a good week of practice and no problems, he’ll play.”
Senior La’Voye Young, normally one of the Tigers’ running backs, was Urbana’s quarterback against Bloomington.
“He had some bright spots, but certainly after playing running back most of the year, having to play pretty much the whole game at QB was a different world for him,” Walker said. “He threw a touchdown for us and got us in the right calls, but we didn’t protect the ball the way we needed to. Anytime you’re playing with a backup quarterback, the other guys have to find a way to elevate their game, and that didn’t happen.”
The Tigers are assured of their seventh straight losing season since the 2012 team won the Big 12 regular-season championship. Since that year, which also saw Urbana win its first and only playoff game in school history, the Tigers are just 6-53, including 4-44 in the Big 12.
Trying to create momentum into 2020 during their final four games is the goal now.
“This is definitely not a position for a mentally weak coach, but at the same time, I consider myself a teacher,” said Walker, in his third season leading Urbana. “Our kids have to learn how to play through adversity because that’s what they’re going to see in their lives. The same way you handle trying to do well in football is really the same way you handle how to do well in school or with family issues. You try to learn from every loss and work to keep showing up. That’s what I want those guys to do with their lives.”
3 CATLIN — Big moments await Salt Fork football. Like Friday night’s home game against Paxton-Buckley-Loda (4-1). And a Week 8 Vermilion Valley Conference game at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin (5-0). And a Week 9 home game against defending VVC champion Oakwood (4-1).
But big moments have happened in the past for some of Salt Fork’s top players. Senior linebacker Payton Taylor (team-high 52 tackles), senior quarterback Kieler Bennett (226 passing yards, 77 rushing yards, five total touchdowns) and senior receiver Jacob McGee (team-best six catches for 98 yards) are among a slew of football athletes who also played on Salt Fork’s baseball team that won a Class 1A sectional title last May.
Taylor, who has added 116 rushing yards and two TDs, and junior running back Tate Johnson (558 rushing yards, nine TDs) were part of Salt Fork’s boys’ track and field team that won a 1A state title last May.
“It doesn’t matter to me what sport you’re talking about, but if a kid has been in a competitive situation before,” first-year Salt Fork coach Joe Hageman said, “that skill translates to football.”
Salt Fork (4-1) will aim for its fourth straight win on Friday as the program vies for its fifth consecutive playoff berth. Hageman knows it won’t be easy.
“When I look at PBL, they’re a big, physical team,” he said. “It’s going to be a good test for us.”
Much like the rest of the regular season. Playing PBL, BHRA and Oakwood lets Salt Fork know where it stands late in the season.
“We’re playing a very good PBL team, that’s in 3A, and the last two VVC champs to finish out the year,” Hageman said. “It’s definitely a challenging schedule, but it’ll make sure we are prepared for what hopefully awaits.”