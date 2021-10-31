Could the Illini run a platoon rotation?
Odds are Illinois coach Brad Underwood will ultimately pare his rotation to seven or eight players by the time the team gets into the thick of Big Ten play. Before that? There’s enough depth — more than Underwood’s had and more than John Groce could have ever imagined in his tenure — that Illinois could run a five-and-five platoon. Don’t be surprised to see the rotation stretch to double-digit player participation early in the season. Two exhibitions and a handful of home games against low major teams provides the opportunity to try multiple looks.
Who will fill Ayo Dosunmu’s role as closer?
The simple answer is Andre Curbelo. The ball was in his hand last season when Dosunmu wasn’t on the court in late-game situations like the overtime win at Indiana and the road win at Wisconsin when Dosunmu was injured. Curbelo’s ability as a playmaker both for himself and his teammates means his closing ability could come from a multi-faceted approach. But the sophomore guard isn’t the only option. Trent Frazier is capable and just as confident in himself in big moments.
How much might the three freshmen play?
Illinois is in a unique situation in regards to its freshmen — at least in the Underwood era — given the fact the Illini won’t have to rely heavily on a first-year player in 2021-22. That’s a departure from the previous four seasons and statement about the stability of the program. That said, there’s always an opportunity. Luke Goode is the most physically ready of the three and would give Illinois size and shooting on the wing. The fact Underwood has been getting Brandin Podziemski time at point guard opens another door for him. And if R.J. Melendez can harness his athleticism at the defensive end, his chances go up, too.