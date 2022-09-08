CHAMPAIGN — The 2022-23 Big Ten schedule release presented a welcome change for Illinois men's basketball fans with the Illini set to play more than one-third of its conference games on weekend dates.
The Illini have six Saturday games and two Sunday games this coming season. Four of the six Saturday games and both Sunday games, however, are on the road. The only weekend games at State Farm Center are Jan. 7 against Wisconsin and Feb. 11 against Rutgers.
Illinois will open Big Ten play Dec. 2 at Maryland, return to the East coast four days later to play Texas in the Jimmy V Classic in New York and wrap up early conference action Dec. 10 at home against Penn State. The Illini resume Big Ten play Jan. 4 at Northwestern.
The Illini won a share of the Big Ten title in 2021-22 and finished the season with a 23-10 record. A new-look team will tackle the 2022-23 slate, with junior forward Coleman Hawkins the only regular rotation player returning along with sophomore guards RJ Melendez and Luke Goode.
2022-23 Illinois men's basketball schedule
Oct. 28 vs. Quincy#
Nov. 7 vs. Eastern illinois
Nov. 11 vs. Kansas City
Nov. 14 vs. Monmouth
Nov. 18 vs. UCLA^
Nov. 20 vs. Baylor/Virginia
Nov. 25 vs. Lindenwood
Nov. 29 vs. Syracuse
Dec. 2 at Maryland*
Dec. 6 vs. Texas&
Dec. 10 vs. Penn State*
Dec. 17 vs. Alabama A&M
Dec. 22 vs. Missouri%
Dec. 29 vs. Bethune-Cookman
Jan. 4 at Northwestern*
Jan. 7 vs. Wisconsin*
Jan. 10 at Nebraska*
Jan. 13 vs. Michigan State*
Jan. 16 at Minnesota*
Jan. 19 vs. Indiana*
Jan. 24 vs. Ohio State*
Jan. 28 at Wisconsin*
Jan. 31 vs. Nebraska*
Feb. 4 at Iowa*
Feb. 7 vs. Minnesota*
Feb. 11 vs. Rutgers*
Feb. 14 at Penn State*
Feb. 18 at Indiana*
Feb. 23 vs. Northwestern
Feb. 26 at Ohio State*
March 2 vs. Michigan*
March 5 at Purdue*
# - Exhibition
^ - Continental Tire Main Event; Las Vegas
& - Jimmy V Classic; New York City
* - Big Ten Conference game