CHAMPAIGN — Adam Miller considers himself an eater. One that could rival teammate Kofi Cockburn.
“I love eating,” Miller said. “I go out to eat and get me a fat steak. I eat like Kofi. Me and Kofi try to out eat each other. It’s crazy, but it’s true. … Whatever it is we’re eating it, we’re going to eat something good every day.”
Andre Curbelo has found out in the four-plus months he’s lived in Champaign that he’s had to become more of an eater. It’s not uncommon, he said, that he loses two or three pounds during the course of regular three-hour practices for the Illinois men's basketball team.
“It’s been rough because I have to eat a lot more,” Curbelo said. “I have to put in extra work as well, which I’m not mad about. I’m in love with the weight room nowadays.”
Miller and Curbelo have both seen their bodies change since they showed up on campus this summer. The 6-foot-3 Miller arrived at 178 pounds and now tips the scales at 195. An easier process, perhaps, because his appetite rivals that of his 7-foot, 285-pound teammate in Cockburn.
The 6-foot-1 Curbelo checked in at just 159 pounds when he made it to Champaign. It wasn’t where he wanted to be. Four-plus months with Illinois strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher, though, and the freshman point guard is at his target weight of 180 pounds.
“I think my body has changed a little bit,” Curbelo said of his 21-pound weight gain. “I can see it. Puerto Ricans aren’t really like super strong and super tall and athletic. I think my body’s not going to be really defined.
“The numbers are there. I’m really happy with the place I’m at right now. I’m just going to continue to work on that side of the process in the weight room so I can be as ready as possible for the season.”
Curbelo is seeing the benefits of getting bigger and stronger on the court. He can absorb contact better. He also said he’s able to play faster and doesn’t tire as easily. Those benefits have him embracing his work with Fletcher, which wouldn’t necessarily have been the case four years ago before he moved to New York from Puerto Rico.
"I used to be a really, really lazy guy back home,” Curbelo said. “Fletch is one of the best — if not the best — in the country. I love his work. I love how he motivates every single one of us. As long as you’re working hard, he’s always going to keep motivating you and pushing you to be the best you can be.”
Miller has always considered himself a weight room guy. He enjoys his time in the weight room and understood early on the benefits he could reap by committing to it.
“I’ve always loved the weight room,” Miller said. “The weight room is just good vibes — lifting and playing hard music. It comes second nature to me because I like being in there. … Things happen in there just like great things happen in the gym. It just works. I’ve put in the effort in the weight room, changed my body and I’m not done yet.”
Even with that mindset Miller, had to get back in the swing of things both in the weight room and on the court when he arrived in Champaign. The COVID-19 pandemic made for a challenging spring and early summer.
“Just siting on my butt playing video games (and) getting back and tying to find my rhythm,” Miller said was the most difficult aspect of his continued body transformation.
Curbelo had a similar experience. He didn’t make it to Champaign at 180 pounds because he got sick in January, lost weight and then didn’t have a real chance to gain it back during the early days of the pandemic.
“I got sick in January before COVID was a thing,” Curbelo said. “Shoot, maybe I even started COVID. I don’t know. I got sick in January when I was in a good spot. I got sick for two weeks — didn’t really eat anything — so I lost a lot of my weight and because of COVID, really couldn’t get into weight rooms and gain all that weight back.”
Curbelo knew he wouldn’t be able to compete like he wanted at 159 pounds. That doesn’t fly in the Big Ten. He has visions of hitting 200 pounds in the next couple years — a body transformation similar to the one Illinois junior standout guard Ayo Dosunmu made the last three years.
“When I got here I knew that being at that weight — 180, 190, 195 or 200 in the following years — would be really key just because of how physical the Big Ten is,” Curbelo said. “It’s been a rough process, but I’m still here and still going to put a lot of work in and get as strong as possible for the season. That way I can be ready to get contact and bump whoever I have to bump.”