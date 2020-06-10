VILLA GROVE — Noreen Acton knows a thing or two about devising a gym schedule for a multitude of sports teams to each use winter.
The veteran athletic director for the Villa Grove School District also knows she won’t make every coach who leads a Blue Devils’ program, both at the high school and junior high level, necessarily enthusiastic when such a schedule is made.
“Creating the gym schedule each month is like putting together a puzzle and sometimes the pieces just don’t fit, especially in November and January when we are busting at the seams,” Acton said. “The gym space has been a frustration for many of my coaches. They are each passionate about their programs and want the best space and practice times for their teams. It is definitely one part of my job where I’m just not going to make everybody happy.”
Acton won’t have to worry about those problems this fall anymore, granted school resumes and sports return to the Douglas County community, two key aspects that have not happened in the last three months amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Villa Grove is set to unveil a new gymnasium to the northwest portion of the K-12 school in October once construction is complete, part of a $6 million project approved last fall by the board of education. Sales tax revenue will cover the costs of the project, according to board president Jim Clark.
This will give the Blue Devils additional space to use for its high school and junior high sports teams.
“The new gym is an additional gym which can be used for competition,” Acton said. “Prior to the build, we had one main gym for competition and what we refer to as our little gym, or elementary gym, which we utilize for practices.”
In addition to having a second option to host games and practices, two locker rooms, two coaches offices, additional storage areas and a stage are also part of the new gym project.
Acton said the new gym will also provide welcome benefits for physical education classes, too.
“As a pre-K through 12th-grade building, we have scheduled all of those students between two spaces,” Acton said. “This will allow for more scheduling options for our P.E. and conditioning classes. Our conditioning classes will now have a space to use for agility drills besides the hallways.”
Villa Grove co-ops with Heritage for several high school sports, including both boys’ and girls’ basketball. Villa Grove is the host school for girls’ basketball, meaning the majority of home games the Blue Devils play are in Villa Grove. Heritage is the host school for boys’ basketball games, with Broadlands the main site for those games involving the Hawks.
Because gym space opened up in the winter during the early stages of the co-op between Villa Grove and Heritage, it allowed Villa Grove to add a junior high volleyball program. This, in turn, has helped recently strengthen the Blue Devils’ high school volleyball program, which had struggled for years.
“Kids were coming in as freshman having never touched a volleyball with the exception of P.E.,” Acton said.
But still, finding time to use Villa Grove’s gym for all school-sponsored athletic programs and local recreation programs, along with dance teams for both the high school and junior high, was cumbersome.
“With the addition of junior high volleyball and dance, our gym space was again very limited,” Acton said. “We often use the cafeteria and the study hall for practice space. Our elementary gym does not have sleeves in the floor for volleyball poles, which limited what our volleyball team could do when assigned to that gym.”
Along with the new gym currently under construction, Villa Grove has also invested in its softball field. The Blue Devils, who advanced to a Class 1A super-sectional game in 2019 and were a strong contender to reach the state tournament in 2020 before COVID-19 canceled the season, were supposed to play this spring at Richman Park on the south edge of town because of construction on the school’s new gym. A scoreboard was added, with the village chipping in to make other necessary improvements at Richman Park.
“It was in great shape and game ready for our softball team to use,” Acton said. “Unfortunately, we never had the chance to use it.”
Whenever the Blue Devils do play softball again in the 2021 season, they’ll do so back at the field near the high school with new dugouts and fence upgrades, along with a slight change in bleacher seating.
“We are still working on the details and timeline, but hope to upgrade our backstop fence and add netting for safety as the ball comes off the modern bats differently than over 20-plus years ago when these fences were first installed,” Acton said. “It will also prevent softballs from hitting the building since the new gym is very close to our softball field, although the roof is sloped with this in mind. The visitor side bleachers will be moved to the east of the visitor dugout due to the building addition, so we hope to angle the fences for a better view of home plate and upgrade the dugouts.”
In addition to the school construction projects, Villa Grove is also set to build a new community center, which will help the town with its youth sports programs.
Even at a small school — Villa Grove High School had just under 200 students this past school year — Acton doesn’t mince words what these various projects will mean for the future of Villa Grove sports.
“It is a game-changer for athletics,” she said. “We have amazing community support, which enabled us to add many new programs over the past five years. The key to building successful athletic programs at the high-school level begins with providing spaces where our elementary age children are able to participate in recreation programs run by those with knowledge of the sport and a focus on teaching basic skills. You have to have the space to provide these opportunities. I am excited about the opportunities these new spaces will provide the students of Villa Grove.”