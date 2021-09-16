Welcome to C-U
It’s another significant weekend for the Illini on the recruiting front. Beat writer Scott Richey spotlights three prospects Brad Underwood and his coaching staff want to impress during their upcoming trip to town:
Sencire Harris
Harris only needed an unofficial visit in June to solidify his decision that Illinois was going to be his college basketball home. The four-star guard committed in early July and will now take an official visit to get a sense of what C-U is like with students on campus. That the St. Vincent-St. Mary (Ohio) standout can serve as a bonus recruiter for Brad Underwood and Co. might not hurt either with a couple other priority targets on campus this weekend.
Ty Rodgers
While Illinois is still in the mix for Class of 2022 wing Cam Whitmore, the newly minted five-star recruit will be on campus at Villanova this weekend and is trending toward the Wildcats at the moment. That’s why the Illini have made a late push for Rodgers. The Grand Blanc, Mich., native is a consensus four-star recruit and can match good size (6-foot-7, 195 pounds) with solid production (17.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.3 steals last season).
Jeremy Fears Jr.
That Fears is making his second unofficial visit to Illinois since June is a good sign for the Illini’s early chances for the Class of 2023 point guard. The Joliet native and La Lumiere School (Ind.) standout is also a consensus four-star recruit and is ranked as high as No. 20 nationally in his class. Fears already has multiple high-major offers, and his stock got a boost this summer after he helped the U.S. win gold at the FIBA Americas U16 Championship.
