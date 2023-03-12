CHAMPAIGN — There was very little reaction from the Illinois women's basketball players sitting in the front row when the ESPN broadcast of Sunday night's Selection Show briefly revealed all 16 teams in top overall seed South Carolina's region of the NCAA tournament.
Watching the ESPN selection show on the jumbotron from the Traditions Club patio inside State Farm Center, the players briefly saw "Illinois" show up on the screen before it disappeared and host Elle Duncan went through the matchups one-by-one.
Once Duncan reached the bottom half of the draw, No. 6 seed Creighton was revealed before the first-four game between No. 11 seeds Illinois and Mississippi State was shown on the jumbotron screen.
That's when first-year Illini coach Shauna Green, who was sitting behind the players, smiled and started clapping her hands. Then the players joined their coach in celebrating with Makira Cook waving an orange and blue palm-palm above her head, Jada Peebles — who was wearing a Yankees cap — clapping her hands loudly and Adalia McKenzie grinning from ear-to-ear.
The news was out: Illinois was back in the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2003. The Illini (22-9) will face the Bulldogs (20-10) in a play-in game at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Ind. on ESPNU. The winner will face No. 6 seed Creighton (22-8) in Friday's first round.
The reaction from Illinois — one of the last four teams to make the field of 68 alongside Mississippi State, Purdue and St. John's — was one of mixed emotions when they met with the media about 15 minutes later.
"I was excited just to go to the tournament after not having those expectations at the beginning. How far we've came over the year," junior Genesis Bryant said. "I was a little disappointed we didn't get to show our excitement. It was kind of just it was up there instead of us being hyped hearing our name called. You know it was cool. Just get back to work and take it 1-0."
Green felt the same way Bryant did.
"It's unfortunate and it's kind of sad for our kids because the whole thing was kind of ruined," the Illinois coach said. "It's about your name coming up and they dropped the whole bracket. And our kids didn't even react. I was like, 'Do they see it?'
"That's unfortunate. I've been through it. It's not about me. It's unfortunate for them, for all those teams that had to see that. That can't happen. Personally, again, I just said I wanted to be in the tournament, but I think that we did enough work to not have to be in the play-in game, but I also know we were in the play-in game last year (at Dayton), and we felt the same way."
Green's final Dayton team lost in the championship game in the Atlantic 10 tournament to Massachusetts. The Flyers received an at-large bid and won their First Four game, defeating 11-seed DePaul 88-57 before a 70-54 first-round loss to 6-seed Georgia that ended Dayton's season at 26-6.
Green said Sunday she planned to use the fact the Illini felt slighted by the selection committee as a motivational tool.
Illinois, which had a NET ranking of 41, did only have one win over an NCAA tournament team this season, a 90-86 win against Iowa on New Year's Day at State Farm Center. The Illini's overall strength of schedule checked in at 73.
"Who knows what goes into everything with the seeding and what they took into consideration, but the fact of the matter is Illinois women's basketball is playing in the NCAA tournament and I can't sit here and now be greedy when I would have given anything in my first year to be in the NCAA tournament," Green said. "We'll use it as motivation. We'll use it. I'm good at that. We'll flip it and we'll have a really fun message I'm sure — internal message — that we'll go out there and try to prove people wrong.
"I always love (playing with a chip on your shoulder). I will have fun with this, yes."
Bryant and Green both used the word "perspective" to describe the balance between the clear disappointment in Sunday night not exactly being the triumphant moment Illinois was hoping it would be and the opportunity that awaits the Illini this week.
For Bryant, Illinois has been a fresh start to her college start after two seasons at North Carolina State, where the Wolfpack won an ACC regular-season title and two conference tournament titles and made it to the Sweet 16 in 2021 and Elite Eight in 2022, but the Jonesboro, Ga., native averaged only 7.7 minutes per game in Raleigh, N.C. Bryant has thrived at Illinois with the All-Big Ten Second Team guard averaging 15.1 points.
But no one knows the ups and downs of the Illini women's basketball program quite like Peebles.
The longest-tenured Illini player, the 22-year-old endured three seasons when Illinois went a combined 23-57 and watched as teammates like Kennedi Myles (Marquette), Jeanae Terry (Purdue) and Aaliyah Nye (Alabama) left the program for greener pastures.
It's been a whole different story during Peebles' senior season.
"Honestly, nothing really," Peebles said when asked went through her head when she realized Illinois was in the NCAA tournament for the first time in two decades. "It was just so surreal to be in that position and to be prepared and have those seats that were on the TV and the cameras in front of us just to be in that position to see our name up there it's just so surreal."