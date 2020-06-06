CHAMPAIGN — This past week is one Jonathan Wells will remember.
For some time.
The 24-year-old is a six-time All-American during his track and field career at Illinois.
His 2020 outdoor season with the Illini, however, was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. The NCAA, though, granted all spring sport athletes an extra season of eligibility in late March.
Almost two months later, Wells reached a decision he was comfortable with. He’ll compete again for the Illini next spring and finish up his master’s degree in business administration.
“I took several weeks to evaluate my options,” said Wells, one of the most decorated high jumpers in Illinois history. “I was caught in the middle a little bit about what I should. I ended up coming to a decision this past weekend. I will be attending Illinois next year for my education, which is of priority to me, and I think I can really help our team, not just on the track. We’re building a championship program and culture, and I’d love to be able to help with that. With my experience and leadership, that’s what I look forward to doing.”
His leadership took on another course away from the high jump pit during the past seven days, too. Wells marched in two protests against police brutality within the past week, doing so last Sunday in Bloomington and this past Monday at the one that started at the Champaign County Courthouse in Urbana and wound up at the Champaign Police Department.
All in a way to take a stand against the murder of George Floyd, a black man, at the hands of a white Minneapolis police officer on Memorial Day.
For Wells, a black man, the two protests produced two seminal moments.
The one in Bloomington was disrupted when a 21-year-old Bloomington man, Marshall Blanchard, was charged with hate crimes and other felonies after he was accused of riding his motorcycle into the rally and striking two people.
“That came out of the blue,” Wells said. “Now it went from a peaceful protest to everyone being riled up and angry and frustrated again. The actions of one person can really change hundreds of people’s emotions in one second.”
That opened Wells’ eyes before he arrived in Urbana for Monday afternoon’s protest.
“I didn’t know what was going to happen,” he said.
No disruptions happened during the protest in Urbana and Champaign, with the event actually lasting a few hours longer than originally anticipated. For Wells, it was a moment that fills him with pride and joy after he’s spent the better part of the last five years of his life in C-U.
“I haven’t had any conflicts with police in Champaign or Urbana in my time here,” Wells said, “but I feel like there’s more of a divide within Champaign between people of color and with the college campus combined with the community outside. Just seeing everyone come together from Urbana to Champaign was great to see, though. You don’t see that often, and to see that unity was amazing.”
Wells has spent the better part of the past 12 weeks in his hometown of Fox Lake, a suburb of Chicago. Spending a few days this week in central Illinois was a direct result of the protests surrounding Floyd’s death.
“I was itching for opportunities to support the movement and the justice that we’re demanding,” Wells said. “I was seeking to be a part of the process, so I was looking for places to go.”
Wells knows what it’s like to stand out from the crowd based on the color of his skin. His family moved from Gary, Ind., when he was 7 years old to Fox Lake. He attended Grant High School, where 4.4 percent of the student population is black, according to the latest data from the school’s report card for the 2018-19 school year via the Illinois State Board of Education.
“My family gave me more of an opportunity to succeed and more opportunities as we moved to the suburbs of Chicago,” Wells said. “Being in Gary, an impoverished community and seeing the lack of opportunities, to the suburbs, where it’s predominantly white people, was eye-opening. I was one of the only African-Americans in my high school graduating class. But still, the difference is noticeable.”
Wells said he has had two interactions with police officers when he was a teenager. He said he was never arrested, but the implications of the encounters still sticks with him.
“When I was about 14, I was in summer school and going to class. The bus usually picks me up,” Wells said. “At my bus stop, the cop pulled me over and just asked me a couple questions, thinking I was someone else. He ended up making me late to school as the bus rolled by. That situation really pained me at that age.”
The other situation happened when he was on vacation in Florida.
“I was by myself and the cop pulled me to the side and said some things that weren’t very appropriate,” Wells said. “I don’t have post-traumatic stress from those situations, but it does help me relate to what’s going on in the country.”
Despite those two situations, Wells said he has had good experiences with the police.
“There are many police who do the right thing, but the bad apples are the bad apples,” Wells said. “It kind of ruins the whole system.”
Hearing about Floyd’s death, Wells was cautious before he viewed the video of Floyd’s murder that was widely circulated on social media.
Seeing it, in his own eyes, the day after the murder left Wells shaken.
“When I watched it, it was hard to process at first,” Wells said. “It was something you watch and you’re trying to understand the situation and what is going on there. It just doesn’t make sense for anyone to be treated like that. As a human being, it’s hard to comprehend. As you start to think about it and really start to put yourself in that position, you start to feel the panic surrounding George Floyd. If any other individual hung around and watched somebody be murdered, there would be an issue with that. Just making sure, whether you’re the president or a police officer or no matter what position you’re in, you don’t have the freedom to just do whatever you want. I felt the pain watching it.”
And that pain is what prompted Wells to peacefully march in the two protests in central Illinois recently. Wells also understands it’s not just enough to march in those protests or voice their opinion about racial injustices. But it’s a start.
“It’s beautiful to see people of every color coming out and speaking out on this subject,” he said. “It’s overdue, but it is never too late. That’s the goal here, right, to create an atmosphere for my future kids and grandchildren to not have to go through this and to not be profiled. Everyone is understanding that. Let’s start with that.”
But once the public statements and conversations in this country shift to another topic, Wells said more changes need to take place. Racism in the U.S. just doesn’t go away after a week of people making the subject a public conversation.
“The next stage of this is to really understand policies and reforms,” Wells said. “We really need to be a part of that and affect change. For my race, the system was built around slavery. You’re trying to unwind what was built for people. I’m not saying we can’t move forward from that, but continuous improvement in our system needs to happen.”