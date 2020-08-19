CHAMPAIGN — St. Thomas More’s athletic director position is changing hands for the fourth time in five academic years, as Thomas Welte filed his resignation and had it accepted Wednesday. STM assistant AD and girls’ basketball coach Jon Marston will be elevated to the AD position.
Welte, Marston and Sabers principal Sister M Bridget Martin all confirmed the changes to The News-Gazette, with Martin saying in an e-mail “we wish (Welte) nothing but the best as he moves forward.”
“It was nothing crazy or scandalous or anything,” the 28-year-old Welte said. “There’s no hard feelings or anything. We had a really positive talk the other day. ... There’s some overlap in terms of responsibility and time commitment that were really just not manageable.”
Welte was brought on as STM’s AD in July 2019 after co-ADs Josh and Krista Hinkley stepped aside following the 2018-19 school year. The husband-wife duo in 2017 replaced Ben Sankey, who was the Sabers’ AD for the 2016-17 academic year after longtime AD and football coach Dan Hennessey retired.
Welte was a first-time AD, previously involved at Cunningham Children’s Home and Community Action Partnership of Central Illinois. He won’t be staying with the Sabers in any role, saying he’s “considering my options, exploring some things and taking some time to kind of reset with my family and figure out what’s next.”
“I love that school,” Welte said. “They welcomed me in, and the staff there, the coaches there, the students there are really good people from top to bottom, and I’m very thankful I got to spend time with them.”
Welte’s lone school year as the Sabers’ AD was cut short by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, with the 2020 IHSA spring sports state series being canceled in May. Even so, he oversaw STM girls’ golf record a fifth-place finish at the Class 1A state tournament.
Welte said the pandemic did not affect his decision to step away, though both he and Marston indicated Welte wouldn’t be the Sabers’ AD for a great deal longer regardless. Marston said he expected he “was going to get transitioned into the AD (role) in one more year, but it happened a little quicker than we thought.”
“That department’s in really good hands,” Welte said. “Working with Jon, that was some of the most fun I’ve had. He’s got a lot of wisdom, and he’s been around high schools a long time.”
Marston, 56, will be a first-time high school AD. He was the first-year STM girls’ basketball coach in 2019-2020, guiding the Sabers to a 9-15 record, and will continue leading that team. He previously served as Murphysboro Middle School’s AD.
“I’m real excited,” Marston said. “Taking this over quick, just a week into school, there’s a lot of things that are going to be on my plate at this time. I’m trying to catch up, but I have a goal to get it done soon and kind of even things out a little bit.”
Welte said Marston already was handling significant scheduling duties as the assistant AD, so that element will not be foreign to him in his new position. Other aspects of the job — some drummed up by the pandemic — will require a quick learning curve.
“It’s a very unique time,” Marston said. “We’ve just got to keep moving forward and planning that we’re going to play, and hopefully we’re going to play and the kids can play. That’s going to be very important down the road.”
Marston said he’s learned many ins and outs of being an AD from both Welte and current Murphysboro AD Len Novara, whom Marston helped as a teacher’s assistant while in that district. Marston’s experience of more than 30 years serving as some sort of coach also adds to the knowledge he will carry into his new responsibilities.
“This is just something I know how to do,” Marston said. “It’s come somewhat natural, a little bit, and I enjoy it. All the people I’ve worked with have been very vital for me.”
STM’s 2020-21 school year began last Wednesday, as the school was the first locally to reopen its doors since the pandemic began in mid-March. The Sabers offer boys’ and girls’ golf, boys’ and girls’ cross-country, girls’ tennis and girls’ swimming and diving this fall as part of an IHSA calendar revised in response to the pandemic.