MONTICELLO — The flyer includes six images with the words “#Let Us Play Rally” in large, white block type plastered over top of the photos.
Five high school sports — football, girls’ volleyball, boys’ soccer, cheerleading and dance — are pictured along with a snapshot of a student band playing.
Saturday’s corresponding events in Chicago and Springfield under the aforementioned #LetUsPlay banner have largely put a spotlight on athletes, coaches and parents trying to regain the 2020 IHSA fall football season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
But while Monticello football coach Cully Welter of course wants his Sages back under the Friday night lights, he also recognizes this pair of gatherings is about more than just one sport.
“The definite goal is we would like to see football started as soon as possible,” said Welter, who guided Monticello football to a Class 3A state championship in 2018. “In the process, we think that would be a better fit for the kids, and it would also allow spring sports to have their normal season, and hopefully the winter sports as well.
“It would be, in our minds, a win-win for all athletics assuming there’s enough support in the state for this to happen.”
The first half of the “#LetUsPlay Rally” will commence at 10 a.m. from the James A. Thompson Center in Chicago and last one hour. A same-length second rally will occur in Springfield, specifically at the Lincoln Statue on S. 2nd St., beginning at 1 p.m.
Welter plans to attend the show of support in Springfield for bringing back currently-postponed fall prep sports, which include football, volleyball and boys’ soccer. The IHSA presently plans to contest those contact sports between February and May, with the hope the pandemic will be better under control at that time.
“One of the things the football coaches really want to emphasize is we want to follow precautions,” Welter said. “We’re not saying there isn’t a real threat out there. We’re going to wear masks. We’re going to do what we can to follow the rules. And the other thing we want to make sure (of) is this isn’t just about football. It’s about all the sports.”
Welter, also the Sages’ track and field coach, said he was a participant in some original Zoom conference calls when the “#LetUsPlay Rally” was being organized.
“I’m pretty familiar with what they’re trying to accomplish,” Welter said. “I feel like the coaches who are involved at the forefront of putting this together have really taken their time and done a good job of trying to put the word out and just let everyone know that, ‘Hey, we think this is something we can do.’”
Welter feels a big reason this movement has gained steam since it fully hit social media last weekend is because all of Illinois’ neighbors are at least playing fall football.
Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Missouri, Ohio and Wisconsin all have let kids don helmets and pads for varying lengths of time, while Michigan started doing so Friday. The only other Midwest state in Illinois’ shoes is Minnesota, but its state high school association officials on Monday will discuss a reversal of course on football and volleyball.
“That’s a huge part in the conversation,” Welter said. “If the surrounding states were not doing this right now and seemingly pulling it off, I don’t think we’d be having this discussion. But because it seems like they’re handling things well, that there hasn’t been any major issues ... it’s kind of hard for us to sit over here and not be playing.”
During two press conferences earlier this week, Gov. J.B. Pritzker indicated he doesn’t plan to alter his viewpoint on keeping those delayed prep events on the sideline, saying “under no circumstances will I put children and their families at risk.”
IHSA executive director Craig Anderson last week said in a press release that he’s sent a letter to Pritzker and Deputy Gov. Jesse Ruiz requesting the IHSA regain control of making decisions about its return to play guidelines.
Though Welter said he was discouraged by Pritzker’s stance, he’s hopeful something positive can come from the two rallies on Saturday.
If they do eventually lead to a return of fall football, Welter knows his Monticello athletes will face a new pandemic-related decision. And he’s supportive of whichever choice they make.
“You always want to mitigate the risk,” Welter said. “I’m all for going ahead and playing, but if I have players that are uncomfortable or families that are uncomfortable, I completely respect their decision. I think that’s an individual decision everyone has to make.”