LINCOLN — Geoff Alexander attended his first Final Four in 1991 in Indianapolis.
Saw Duke upset UNLV in the national semifinals and then win its first NCAA championship against Kansas behind the trio of Christian Laettner, Bobby Hurley and Grant Hill.
Alexander was in eighth grade and absolutely hooked. How those top four teams had built a roster, a program and a culture to reach the pinnacle of the sport resonated with the then-Lincoln middle schooler.
The idea of making basketball his life was already percolating for Alexander. He was still a few years away from playing at the Division I level, but passion for the game coursed through his veins.
How could it not? His dad, Neil, was just a couple years into his stint leading the Lincoln boys’ basketball program, but had successful stops at Joy-Westmer, Monmouth-Yorkwood and Bushnell-Prairie City before that. Geoff and his younger brother, Gregg, were constant fixtures at Railsplitters’ practices and were both sure they’d follow in their dad’s footsteps.
Both Geoff and Gregg played for their dad at Lincoln. Geoff turned two seasons at Southeastern (Iowa) Community College into two more at Western Illinois before starting his coaching career as a graduate assistant for the Leathernecks. Gregg was a four-year starter at Illinois State before returning to Lincoln to coach the freshmen team.
“I knew they loved to be in the gym,” Neil said of his sons. “I think they had the same feeling I did. You want to play forever, but if you can’t play you need to do something with it.
“I think both of them had that same mentality. … We just like the game and want to be around it. That’s the way I looked at it when I got done playing. I wanted to stay involved with athletics.”
The Alexander family tree is starting to double as Neil’s coaching tree with branches throughout the state. Geoff is in his first season as an assistant coach at Illinois after spending four years as assistant to the head coach for Brad Underwood. Gregg is getting close to two decades on his dad’s coaching staff at Lincoln. Then there’s grandson Austin Kirby, who is the coach at Blackburn College and led the Beavers to the Division III NCAA tournament this season. His younger brother, Bryson, is a senior on the team and interested in a career in coaching, too.
“We’re a basketball family,” Gregg said. “If it’s not something with our team, we’re following Geoff’s team. If it’s not him, my nephew is the head coach at Blackburn. We’re following those scores. It’s what we do.”
‘His preparation is the same’But it all starts with Neil. His name already adorns the court at Roy S. Anderson Gym. Win No. 900 of his career came in late January, making him just the second coach in IHSA boys’ basketball history to reach that milestone. The hunt is on, then, to catch St. Joseph legend Gene Pingatore and his 1,035 career victories.
Neil shows no signs of slowing down, either. He retired from teaching in 2017 but almost immediately took up the mantle as Lincoln’s athletic director on a part-time basis while still coaching and called it a “pretty good gig.”
At 68 years old, he’s got his eyes set, for the moment, on the 2023-24 school year possibly being his last. At least for his athletic director duties. That’s when Lincoln will leave the Apollo Conference and return to the Central State Eight. By then he’ll have rebuilt all schedules that were scrapped when the Railers left the CS8.
As far as coaching? There’s no real timetable. A full retirement would mean more time to go to Florida with his wife, Denise. They’ll celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary this summer. It would also mean more time to follow Geoff and Gregg’s teams.
For now? It’s double duty as basketball coach and athletic director.
“He enjoys his kids,” Geoff said of his dad. “Those guys keep him young. He has the same passion now that he had 20 years ago. It’s not changed. His preparation is the same. He’s got a great coaching staff. That’s what keeps him going.”
Neil’s jobs collided last week with the Lincoln boys’ team he coaches preparing for their Class 3A regional and the Lincoln girls’ team hosting a Class 3A sectional.
The boys’ practice was moved to the back gym, with Roy S. Anderson Gym reserved for a Lincoln/Decatur MacArthur and Mahomet-Seymour/Rochester girls’ basketball doubleheader.
Neil bounced back and forth between the two, keeping his eye on practice and getting the main gym set up for two games. Most of the instruction in practice fell to Gregg and fellow assistant coaches Eric Ewald and Brandon Farmer. All three played at Lincoln and have spent more than 40 years combined on staff.
“We have guys that have been in the system and know what we’re about,” Ewald said. “We trust each other. We learn from each other. We start each season believing in what we’re already doing, so we don’t have trust issues or anything like that. We keep building on each year. We have successes and we have failures each year, and we try to learn from the things that didn’t work and continue the things that did.”
Neil never imagined he’d be at Lincoln more than 30 years after taking the job. His goal then was to continue what Duncan Reid, Loren Wallace (his coach at Nokomis) and Cal Hubbard did in the 25 years before he got the job.
“It’s turned out to be a great place to raise my family,” Neil said. “The basketball has been good. I love being around the kids. They make you stay up to date, keep you informed.
“I’ve followed a lot of good coaches here. When I took the job 32 years ago, I was 35 years old and scared to death because of the people that had been here and the foundation that had been built. I wanted to come in and just try to maintain what we were doing. I believe we’ve done that.”
‘These are deep relationships’Neil also left a path for his sons to follow as coaches in their own right. The actual basketball piece and all his success is only a small part of that. Both his sons view the relationships they’ve seen their dad build in a career that’s nearing a half century on the sideline as the most important piece.
“The relationships he develops with the kids, he tells them all the time he’s going to push them hard and teach them the right way to play, but he cares more about what they are off the court,” Gregg said. “What they’re doing in the classroom. How they are in the community. What type of person they become. He still has players from all these different years always come back to see him. You can just see that bond and that connection.”
The value of forging real relationships is the side of coaching Geoff said he took from his dad. It was Neil that connected Geoff to Underwood at Western Illinois and started his oldest son down a path that took him from Macomb to Daytona Beach, Fla., to Moscow, Idaho, and now to Champaign as a Big Ten assistant.
“I use a lot of things that he instilled,” Geoff said. “Just the way you reach your guys, your kids. The relationships. Strong, strong relationships. My dad has relationships with his players from 30 years ago. It’s never transactional. It’s real. It’s personal. These are deep relationships.”
‘He’s ready to be a head coach’Geoff and Gregg might have had similar ideas about a career in basketball, but they branched off in different directions. The 1991 Final Four cemented Geoff’s ideas about his basketball future. Gregg said he was a bit more indecisive, but the opportunity to return home and coach for his dad was the push he needed to realize his passion was at the high school level.
“When Gregg graduated, he looked at Geoff and said, ‘I don’t want any part of that,’” Neil said. “Even when Geoff’s around, he’s got his phone to his ear. You can’t even sit and have a conversation. Gregg just said, ‘I don’t want any of that.’ Gregg’s like me. I don’t like to talk on the phone. My wife gets mad at me because I don’t talk.”
A college basketball coaching career might not have been Gregg’s choice, but he’s enjoyed seeing his brother rise up the ranks. Geoff’s schedule means their communication is mostly texts and phone calls, but Gregg is following along with everything Illinois is doing.
“He loves what he’s doing,” Gregg said. “That’s been a goal for him, and it’s cool to see them meet some of their goals. Hopefully it’s just getting started for him. It’s something he’s wanted to do and always talked about. To see the energy he puts in it and the effort gives me motivation to come do what I do.”
Neil sees a head coaching job in both of his sons’ futures. There was no talk of a succession plan at Lincoln, but the makeup of the Railers’ staff seems primed for continuity.
“I get a lot of phone calls every spring if Gregg would be interested; I don’t tell him,” Neil said with a small smile. “He’s ready. He’s been here (17 years). He’s ready to be a head coach.”
‘Proud to say we’re from Lincoln’Becoming a college head coach is also Geoff’s long-term plan. A plan he’s willing to have some patience with now that he’s reached the sport’s highest level as an assistant at a power conference program.
“I’m in a situation now, and I truly feel like this, we’re playing for national championships and Final Fours,” Geoff said. “I’m really proud of where Brad and we have gotten this program. I want to be a head coach, but at the same time there’s really big things going on here. I enjoy working every day with Brad and our entire staff. There will be a time for it.”
The roots of the Alexander boys’ basketball careers, though, are firmly planted in Lincoln. It’s a basketball town with state history. Reid coached the Railers to the state tournament in 1973, Wallace had a fourth-place team in 1980 and Neil has had four state teams so far with a runner-up finish in 2014.
“The community really rallies around basketball,” Gregg said. “The history that was here well before we were — before he was — he always says he just wanted to maintain it. He’s worked hard to do that. The amount of time he spends, whether it’s booster club or anything in this program, it’s a lot. A lot more goes into it than just game night.”
“The standard he has set, the role model and type of guy he is, he’ll do anything for anybody,” Geoff added. “I just think as a community that’s been very important to him. Proud of what he’s done. The relationships we have there, we’re proud to say we’re from Lincoln. That’s who we are. That’s our home.”