CHAMPAIGN — Urbana and Champaign Central boys’ soccer contested a memorable match when they met for the first time this season.
The Urbana Tournament’s final game pitted the host Tigers against the Maroons back on Sept. 4. Each team produced four regulation goals before Urbana won a grueling penalty kicks series 11-10.
There would be no penalty kicks ending Tuesday’s Big 12 Conference matchup between the squads at Central’s Franklin Field.
That’s just how non-tournament play works during the IHSA regular season.
But the Tigers and Maroons would have needed them in a different circumstance.
Because, after another 80 minutes of furiously-paced action, the sides wound up in a 3-all tie on a chilly and occasionally rainy evening.
It marks the third consecutive match in which these rivals have been unable to decide a regulation winner.
They played to a 1-1 draw during the 2021 spring season, as well.
“We’d like to finish a game without PKs, where one team wins. I think both of us aren’t pleased with the result,” Central coach Nick Clegg said. “So, ultimately, we’re in a stalemate where everyone is not happy.”
The Urbana side expressed a little extra displeasure following the latest outcome between the Tigers (8-0-1, 3-0-1 Big 12) and Maroons (8-4-1, 3-1-1).
“It’s unbelievable, if you go and watch the tape, the way the refereeing works against this team,” Urbana coach James Barkley said. “It’s getting really tiresome. ... When you win but you come away with a tie, it just leaves a sour taste in your mouth.”
Significant backtracking is required to understand how the teams reached this point in their latest battle.
The Tigers produced three shots on goal to the Maroons’ one during the match’s first 20 minutes. But then, Central senior Kyle Johnson abruptly received a beautiful through-ball that he smashed past Urbana senior keeper Chase Mandra.
Except Johnson was ruled offsides, and the goal was waved off with about 18 minutes remaining before intermission.
The Maroons responded less than a minute later with a seemingly innocuous play that paid huge dividends.
Junior Garrett McNeilly fired a long, lofting ball into the box that Mandra called for. Instead, Johnson got a piece and allowed junior Cooper Carson to tip the ball past Mandra for a 1-0 Central advantage.
That ledger doubled to 2-0 with six minutes remaining in the period.
Sophomore Matthew Winterbottom threaded a short pass to junior Tim Ngugi, who sent the ball back across his body from just above the goal line and beat Mandra far side.
Despite Urbana outshooting Central 8-4 in the first half, it was the Maroons who led on the scoreboard through 40 minutes.
And things only got better for Central when Johnson charged at three Urbana defenders before flicking a pass to Carson in the box. Carson converted an on-the-run tap-in, and the Maroons put themselves ahead 3-0 just five minutes into the second half.
“Not surprised. We have some explosive players,” Clegg said. “These guys continue to amaze me. They’re just a super-talented group of kids that try super hard.”
The Tigers, however, also possess explosive players. And they carried the knowledge that they overcame a 4-3 Central lead in the final minute of that aforementioned tournament game to force penalty kicks.
Urbana wasted no time — less than one minute, in fact — starting its rally Tuesday after the Maroons scored their third goal.
Senior Noah Barkley launched a free kick toward a busy box from just inside midfield, and senior Willem Alleyne managed to knock the ball past Central junior keeper Gabe Seeber.
This scoring play completely flipped momentum in the Tigers’ favor. And they controlled possession accordingly for large chunks of the final 34 minutes.
“We’re a better team,” James Barkley said. “We talked about it at halftime, how we’re going to win, and they did everything they could to win.”
Urbana further chipped away at its deficit with about 18 minutes left. Senior Grant Koplinski booted a low, hard line drive toward the net, and a Central defender attempting to clear the ball accidentally redirected it past a sprawling Seeber.
Then the Tigers found the equalizer with under six minutes on the clock. A series of pretty passes that began with junior William Arana and senior Jackson Kirkland ended with Barkley again feeding Alleyne in the box and Alleyne beating Seeber.
After all of this, there still was one more wild twist for both teams to experience.
As James Barkley encouraged his kids that they were playing for a win and not a tie, Urbana executed a free kick that found the head of lunging senior Jordan Perez.
Perez knocked the ball over top of Seeber and across the goal line, but an official immediately waved off the tally because of a foul.
“Maybe there’s a history of physical play ... but we cannot get a referee to make an even-called game,” James Barkley said. “(The Tigers) deserve to win — they won — but the referees took it away from us. That happened last time (versus Central), but we had to go to PKs to beat them, because the referees couldn’t stick us with the tie. It’s awful to experience this when you’re a much better team.”
Despite both Mandra and Seeber being charged with three goals allowed, the two performed admirably in the face of frenetic pressure.
Mandra was credited with nine keeper saves, and Seeber notched 13 stops. Mandra is a defending News-Gazette All-Area first-teamer, but Seeber has been playing in a goaltender rotation with senior Amar Koric.
“(Seeber) had some great saves,” Clegg said. “He was getting too much action in the second half. ... He kept a level head, had some big saves in clutch moments and ultimately kept us from losing the game.”
All the Tigers could think about in the match’s immediate aftermath was their frustration with the three-man officiating crew.
“When you’re playing 11-v-14, it’s not an even playing field,” James Barkley said. “These guys deserve the better result for the work they put in.”in Likas is the preps coordinator at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at clikas@news-gazette.com, or on Twitter at @clikasNG.