WESTVILLE — Guy Goodlove has some advice for spectators planning to attend Friday night’s Vermilion Valley Conference football game between Oakwood and his Westville team at the Tigers’ Memorial Field.
“Get here early to get a seat,” the 28th-year coach said.
Westville (4-1, 1-0 VVC South) is hosting its first true home game since Oct. 26, 2019, when the Comets (1-4, 0-1) come to town for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
The Tigers’ athletic facility has undergone a multi-million-dollar renovation that upgraded Westville’s football, baseball and softball fields as well as the track. A large, multi-purpose building is nearing completion and will house batting cages, locker rooms, wrestling team practice space, a weight room, a concession stand and a ticket office.
“It’s just immaculate,” Goodlove said. “It’s going to be awesome.”
The Tigers’ football team will now practice and compete on an artificial-turf playing surface.
Goodlove said his team briefly got to work out on the field back in early August before spending a little more time away so the surrounding track could be painted.
Goodlove’s players now have spent the last two weeks or so practicing at their swanky new setup.
“If you have Westville on the schedule, I don’t know how you want to make it a home game,” Goodlove said. “You certainly want to travel here and utilize this facility because it’s just amazing.”
Goodlove, who also is Westville High’s principal, described the construction process as “painstakingly slow” at times — certainly not helped by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’d be out on the student lot every day and ... you saw the skeleton of what it could be, and it slowly came together,” Goodlove said. “It’s like being a little kid going to bed Christmas night — Christmas morning can’t get here quick enough, and that’s the way we felt.”
Westville football has played 10 consecutive games away from Memorial Field after beating rival Georgetown-Ridge Farm 35-22 in the Coal Bucket game that concluded both teams’ 2019 seasons.
Goodlove’s squad has compiled a 6-4 record in that stretch. And more incentive for the Tigers on Friday night besides getting the chance to play at their glitzy new facility: Westville can become eligible for the playoffs with a triumph Friday and eliminate Oakwood from playoff contention in the process.
“It’s really not something we talked about, but if we win Friday we’ll certainly mention it,” Goodlove said of the postseason. “But right now, we’re just focused on what we do and making sure that, when we come out Friday, our goal is always trying to play a perfect football game.”
The Tigers actually were supposed to debut their new digs back on Sept. 11 against Dwight.
But the Trojans forfeited the game, and Westville wound up “hosting” Oblong at Salt Fork’s field in Catlin while the Tigers’ facility received its finishing touches.
“We’ve been out (practicing) in right field behind the junior high on their baseball field. We’ve been practicing on a soccer field. We’ve been up at Zamberletti Park practicing,” Goodlove said. “And nobody complained. We just did what we had to do because we had to do it, and our attitudes were good, and we were just thankful to be able to play football.”
That doesn’t mean Westville’s athletes weren’t itching to make use of their revitalized complex, which Goodlove believes “rivals any high school facility in the state, and I’m sure it rivals some small colleges.”
The players made clear just how ready they were for Memorial Field’s re-debut after the Tigers won a 55-26 road game against Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac last Friday night.
“On the bus ride home, our guys started singing ‘Take Me Home, Country Roads,’” Goodlove said. “And there’s a lot of electricity in the school, with the team and in the community. We look for an awesome atmosphere Friday night.”