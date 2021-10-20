WESTVILLE — The storied Coal Bucket football game between Westville and Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman will not occur this fall.
Tigers officials announced Wednesday via Twitter that the Buffaloes have backed out of the matchup, which was slated for 7 p.m. Friday in Georgetown. G-RF/C forfeited its Week 1 game as well and was 0-8 on the season.
Westville athletic director Mike Waters told The News-Gazette he is seeking a replacement Week 9 opponent for the Tigers (6-2), who will participate in the IHSA playoffs beginning next week. They'd be 7-2 if they ultimately accept a forfeit win from the Buffaloes.
Waters noted Westville can't look across the eastern state line for an opponent because Indiana's football postseason starts this week, and all Indiana teams automatically qualify for the playoffs.
Westville football joins Arcola (6-2) and Danville (3-5) in being without a Week 9 contest. The Purple Riders' scheduled opponent, Argenta-Oreana, discontinued its season earlier this month. The Vikings' slated foe, Urbana, ended its varsity campaign back in late August.