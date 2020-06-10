WESTVILLE — Drew Arteaga and Dustin Simpson are known commodities within Westville athletics.
Arteaga was the Tigers’ boys’ basketball coach during the 2017-18 season and 2018-19 season before beginning an Afghanistan-based deployment with the Illinois Army National Guard last September. He returned home a bit earlier than planned in his original nine-month schedule and will resume leading the Tigers’ boys’ basketball program later this year.
Simpson has assisted both Arteaga and Joe Brazas with Westville boys’ basketball and baseball, in addition to working with the local fifth- and sixth-grade intramural hoops team.
So the faces of Arteaga and Simpson aren’t foreign to a majority of Tiger athletes.
What will be different this fall is with which teams they’re operating within.
Arteaga is the new Westville volleyball coach, while Simpson will be in charge of the Tigers’ boys’ and girls’ golf teams. Arteaga replaces Carla Wheeler, who is staying on as an assistant coach, while Simpson steps in for the outgoing Jay Katavich.
Neither Arteaga nor Simpson ever has overseen the specific type of athletic group each man will be coaching.
“This is going to be a first-time thing for me,” Arteaga said. “Before I left (for Afghanistan), the head volleyball position was open and I had shown a bit of interest. ... It’s something to keep me on my toes and something to learn.”
The 2011 St. Joseph-Ogden graduate is taking the reins of a volleyball team that finished 7-16 last season and graduates three seniors.
“Alan Greenlee was an old coach at Westville High School, and I thought he did a really good job,” said Arteaga, referencing a man who guided Tigers volleyball from 1996 through 2012 while also assisting former Westville boys’ basketball coach Jeff Millis. “Any experience where you can say you coached so many different things, I just see it as a new challenge, and I’m always looking to help the school district wherever I can.”
Arteaga has hit the books — or, more specifically, the computer — to gain as much volleyball knowledge as he can during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that has kept him from working directly with his athletes.
“Championship Productions has a lot of online videos, and I’m trying to absorb as much information as I can right now,” Arteaga said. “The best thing you can do as an incoming varsity coach ... is continue to learn.”
Arteaga also described retaining the services of now-assistant Wheeler as a “huge benefit.”
“She knows the game and can help me with the ins and outs that I don’t realize,” Arteaga said. “She’s a great asset for the program.”
Simpson is in a different boat, boasting more of a background in his new sport of coaching choice.
The 2013 Bismarck-Henning alumnus played golf under former longtime Blue Devils leader Terry French before going on to compete with the Illinois College men’s team.
“I am super excited,” Simpson said. “I can’t wait for (the opportunity). I always dreamed of being able to be a golf coach, and now that dream’s come true.”
Although Simpson is a relatively known fixture of Westville sports through his three years at the school, he also is anxiously waiting for the first chance to address his golf squad as a whole.
“I was hoping that I could have a meeting with them in person before the end of the school (year), but then COVID-19 happened,” Simpson said. “Over the summer I’m going to try to connect with each one of them to really get to know them and figure out what they need to work on.”
Simpson draws a lot of his planned golf coaching style from French, who currently helms the Danville Area Community College men’s program.
“The biggest thing is course management,” Simpson said. “I can help fix a swing, but the high school season is such a short season that if you focus too much on swing work, it can hurt a kid for the season.”
The way Simpson sees it, the easiest way to help his athletes in the long term is to get them comfortable with the basics of golf before allowing the kids to grow, develop and work through issues on the links.
A good culture already exists within the team, based upon 2019 Tigers graduate Nick Pinter tying for sixth place as a senior at the 2018 Class 1A state tournament.
Not to mention Simpson is taking over a roster that loses just one senior from 14 participants in the previous campaign.
“I just got off the phone with one of my players (on Tuesday), and she said she’s talking with some of the others, and they said they’re going to go out and play,” Simpson said. “That’ll keep them together, and when I come along it’ll be a pretty easy transition.”