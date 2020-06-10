Are your athletes back to strength and conditioning yet, under the new IHSA guidelines?
Not yet. We’re waiting for the go-ahead from our superintendent. We want to make sure we dot our Is and cross our Ts before we bring kids in, and make sure that everybody’s safe when they do come. We are in the planning stage right now, but it won’t be long before everyone’s coming in and lifting and doing summer conditioning. It’ll be different, but it’s like anything else. You’ve got to adapt. You do the best you can. Kids are eager to get in here. I’ve had several calls from athletes saying, “Coach, when can we get in? When’s it going to start?” And they’re excited. It’ll be nice to see those athletes again, and I’m just excited that they’re excited about coming back.
What did last year’s 4-5 campaign do to prepare the returning athletes for 2020?
We’ve got a lot of experience. A lot of these kids that are coming back have been starting varsity since they were freshmen, and now they’re juniors. So we’re very excited about the possibilities.
We only lost four starters. We did lose our kicker, which is big. We return seven starters on both sides of the ball, so that’s exciting for us.
Kids know what the expectations are. They know their job. They know their role and look forward to that.
Who are some of the guys you’re especially looking forward to seeing?
I’m really excited about our offensive linemen. Bryce Burnett, Devin Richards, Chance Warner, Augie Balsamello. Rylee Edwards has even played some on the offensive line, and he’ll hop back and play some H-back for us. Most of those kids, especially Bryce and Rylee, have played since they were freshmen (and) started since they were freshmen.
Our question mark will be who’s in the backfield. Who’s running the ball? Who’s going to fill those offensive backfield slots? We have an idea. Zion Zimmerman, we lost him early in the year due to a torn ACL. Hopefully he’ll be back at running back or tailback. We return a good core of receivers — Caden Hilligoss, Dalton High are just a couple of them that made big plays for us last year, so we’re excited about them.
How do you feel about the addition of Iroquois West and Watseka to Vermilion Valley Conference football beginning in 2021?
I’ve been involved in this Vermilion Valley Conference as a principal since it was created, and back in the day, we originally invited Iroquois West and Watseka. At the time, they declined and went a different direction, so I was glad, very happy to see them come back because that was the original game plan.
I’m excited because you have trouble finding football-playing schools, and it’s nice to add two more football-playing schools to the conference. And of course they bring all sports with them, so they’re going to make a great addition. They’re very competitive.