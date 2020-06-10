Jasmyn Meeker | Class of 2022, volleyball
She is most looking forward to ... getting back in the gym, working hard with my team and becoming a team with the girls this year.
Representing Westville through athletics ... means so much to me because I just love everything about this community. Everyone’s school spirit is so supportive, and I love that I’m a part of it.
The ongoing pandemic ... has been a bummer for most, but I have been using it to work hard individually. It will definitely be a challenge to get everything back in motion, but I’m excited to see what this season has in store.
Ty Williamson | Class of 2023, boys’ golf
He is most looking forward to ... learning more about the game, getting better at the game and just meeting more people in general.
In his time with Westville athletics ... it’s meant a lot to me to represent the school’s team. I’ve made a lot of friends and made some really good memories.
In preparation for the 2020 season ... I’m more focused on recovering from an injury to get back to the game than the ongoing pandemic.