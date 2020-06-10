How do you assess your 2019 golf season?
I think I did pretty well. It was my first year. I started kind of late (in my high school career) because I played volleyball my freshman and sophomore years. It was pretty successful. I wanted to try different things, so I looked at other activities, and I decided golf would probably be the one I could try. My mom played golf in high school, and my grandpa was really excited when I was thinking about playing golf.
Was there a moment where you started to feel at home on the golf team?
We had our fall preview at our high school. We all meet on the football field, all the fall sports teams, and they announce our names and we walk onto the football field. I kind of realized at that point, “Golf is something I really enjoy,” and it’s probably something I’ll keep playing later on, even after I graduate.
What are you doing to prepare for the upcoming season amid the ongoing pandemic?
We used to play a game with our (former) coach, Mr. (Jay) Katavich. He had us set up a bucket a general distance away, and we would have to practice chipping into the bucket to see how accurate we could get. That’s what I’ve been doing in my backyard. I was actually kind of nervous if we were even going to actually have a season. Since they had canceled my softball season (in the spring), I was like, “Well, if they canceled one thing, then they aren’t scared to cancel something else.” I prepared myself for the worst, but I was hoping for the best.
What has it meant to represent Westville through athletics?
There’s so many words and emotions that it means to be a Tiger. Even if you’re in golf and it’s totally the opposite of tackle football or baseball or wrestling, you think about different species of Tiger. There’s so many different things, but they’re so alike at the same time. You’re still a Westville Tiger.