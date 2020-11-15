A preseason top-10 ranking at Illinois hasn’t always been a given.
Just eight other teams dating back to the 1962-63 season claimed that honor before this year’s Illini checked in at No. 8 in the Associated Press Top 25 on Monday. The News-Gazette caught up this past week with four former Illinois standouts — Doug Altenberger, Marcus Liberty, Cory Bradford and Dee Brown — to get their perspective on what those rankings mean:
No Illinois team entered a season ranked higher than the 1984-85 squad did as the No. 2 team in the country. That ranking wasn’t exactly a surprise. The Illini finished at No. 6 in the final poll of the previous season after winning the Big Ten, and only a three-point Elite Eight loss to Kentucky (in Lexington, Ky., no less) stopped short what might have been an even more special season. Altenberger returned for his junior season in 1984-85, along with classmates Ken Norman, Bruce Douglas and Efrem Winters and a veteran in the middle in George Montgomery.
Altenberger: Coming back, our expectations were high, both individually and as a team. We came out of the box and were playing well. We had a lot of confidence and were older. We had played in the Big Ten and been in the trenches.
I just remember being an older team, high expectations and everybody thinks you’re going to go through the season and, back then, be 26-4 and win the Big Ten. As a wise man told me a long time ago, nothing is given to you. You’re going to have to work harder than you did last year. Some guys get it, and some guys don’t get it. You’ve got to be mentally prepared every night. It’s a notch on the belt if they beat you. It’s a big deal.
The 1984-85 Illini dropped an early game to UAB at the Great Alaska Shootout and another in late December to Loyola Chicago in Rosemont, but finished the nonconference portion of the schedule 11-2. Then they dropped their first two games in the Big Ten, losing to Minnesota and Iowa. Both on the road. Both by close scores.
Altenberger: What happens is when you’re ranked that high, you go on the road and it’s a whole different environment. Students have been sitting in the stands all day waiting for you. The energy on the road was more intense. Mentally, every game we played we had to be ready to go. That’s the one thing I remember. That one season we were really ranked, everybody we played it was like their national championship game because they wanted to take down a top team in the country.
The way I look at it is, you’re not going to win all your games. You’re going to go through adversity during the season. It’s just the way it is. You can’t get caught up saying, ‘Oh, my expectations, we were going to be this and that.’
Altenberger and Co. were again ranked in the top 10 in 1985-86 at No. 7 but fell off a bit in the meat grinder of the Big Ten and finished the year ranked No. 19. Three years later, though, Illinois was ranked No. 9 ahead of the 1988-89 season. You know, the Marcus Liberty, Nick Anderson, Kenny Battle, Kendall Gill, Stephen Bardo and Lowell Hamilton Flyin’ Illini.
Liberty: The way we looked at it, of course, you’re happy to see your school’s name mentioned in the top 10. You have to be. At the same time, there’s work to be done. It is a target on your back now. Everybody wants a piece of that. I think that’s what a lot of teams did to us. That’s what we wanted, though.
You’ve got to think about it. Everybody wants this. Everybody wants to be ranked. A lot of these high school kids aren’t going to programs and saying, ‘I don’t want my college team to be ranked.’ That’s why you go to these prestigious universities. The University of Illinois hasn’t been ranked in a while — especially in the top 10 — so to get that this year with the guys that they have, it’s looking real good.
The 1988-89 Flyin’ Illini rose to No. 1 by late January after a 17-0 start. They lost three of their next four games by a combined 15 points.
Liberty: When it was time for us to get that No. 1 spot, there was a lot of buzz going around. It happened, but we were only there for a short time because you’re playing in a tough conference. The Big Ten is a tough conference, and we see that year in and year out. Teams get that No. 1 spot and somebody beats them the next week.
With part of its Final Four team back before the 1989-90 season — Hamilton graduated and Anderson and Battle were first-round NBA draft picks — Illinois was still ranked No. 8 in the preseason AP Top 25.
The next such ranking wouldn’t come for more than a decade. Bill Self inherited a talented team ahead of his first season in 2000-01 with a roster built around Peoria natives Frank Williams, Sergio McClain and Marcus Griffin in addition to Cory Bradford and Brian Cook. That group was ranked No. 8 in the preseason AP Top 25, lost to Arizona in the Elite Eight and came back in 2001-02 still with Williams, Bradford and Cook to be ranked No. 3 in the preseason poll.
Bradford: To this day we always say that junior year was our year. We knew we were going to win it. We wanted it so bad. Obviously, bad luck hit us that Arizona game. It’s still sour. It’s still a nasty taste in my mouth, man. We didn’t just want to make it to the Final Four. We wanted to take it all the way, man, and we just knew we had the best team in the nation that year.
One thing about that team I do remember was our mindset. We didn’t really buy into the preseason stuff. We saw it as a compliment, and at the same time not a surprise. We knew we were going to be a pretty good team. We knew we were going to have a target on our back.
Obviously, it’s the outcome of the season that matters the most. It’s holding up that reputation. A lot of people expected a lot of things out of us. Not only ourselves, but with the people that rank you and fans expecting so much. I just think we had such a mature mindset that we pretty much held our own and did pretty good those two seasons staying in the top 10.
Illinois was back in position in the top 10 of the preseason poll three years later ahead of the 2004-05 season. It was a similar path to the top. The Illini returned essentially their entire team from the previous season that won 26 games and made it to the Sweet 16. Second-year coach Bruce Weber had quite the roster headlined by Dee Brown, Deron Williams, Luther Head, James Augustine and Roger Powell, and that group had Illinois ranked No. 5 before the season started.
Brown: The year before we lost to Duke in the Sweet 16, and we knew we were going to be the best team in the country. We felt we weren’t going to lose that next year. We always talked about it.
It didn’t take Illinois long to reach the top. An absolute thrashing of then-No. 1 Wake Forest in Champaign catapulted the Illini to a No. 1 spot they’d hold for 15 weeks. The only losses that year came on a Matt Sylvester dagger in the regular-season finale at Ohio State and in the NCAA championship game to North Carolina.
Brown: You get what you work for. We worked so hard and felt like, of course, we were one of the best teams. That just came through the work. Confidence comes in the work you put in. We put in a lot of work. Every day brought that attitude of we must work and we must be a team.
It’s more of a mentality. It’s more of a workman’s mentality. We were going to go out here and out-gritty people and outwork people. That was our identity the whole time. You just can’t talk about it. You’ve got to come out and really be about it.
The current Illinois team will start the 2020-21 season in the top 10 but behind two of its Big Ten rivals with Iowa at No. 5 and Wisconsin at No. 7. The Illini will also get two cracks at top 10 teams early in the season — a Dec. 2 date with No. 2 Baylor and a Dec. 8 showdown at No. 9 Duke in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.
It’s uncharted territory for these Illini and fourth-year coach Brad Underwood. They spent eight total weeks ranked last season, peaked at No. 19 and finished the year at No. 21. Expectations for a veteran squad, led by Ayo Dosunmu, this season are considerably higher.
Liberty: You have to know what you’re really trying to do. What is your main goal? Is your main goal just to be ranked, or is your main goal to win a national championship? There’s 25 teams that can be ranked, but not all 25 of them can win a national championship. What is your goal and how can you get to your goal each game that you play?
Altenberger: I know older teams, and it was the same thing with us. If they’re going to get nicked it’s usually at the beginning of the season or at the beginning of Big Ten play. But as you get toward the end of the season, older teams play a lot better.
Fans have to be patient and can’t say, ‘Oh God, we lost to Indiana and lost to a few teams.’ All of a sudden you go from eight to 17. That’s where leadership is really important. That’s the one thing with an older team. You’ve got guys who have been around, and the leadership is great. It’s not like Brad’s got to start yelling and screaming. These guys know what’s expected of them, and they’re knowledgeable enough about the game and where they need to be and when and how to make adjustments.
Brown: If you allow people to sit online and talk about you, it’s going to be a long season for you. Once you go on the road, you’ve got to be so unified and so tight that you’re not worrying about the outside noise. If you’re worrying about what the outside noise is saying, you’re in the wrong business. There’s ups and downs to this business. It’s more about the family, more about the team and more about the people you put in work with every day and what they have to say.
Bradford: It’s not how you start. It’s how you finish. There’s a lot of teams that, hell, were ranked top five and end up losing five straight and you don’t hear from them the rest of the season. We both know those rankings can change.
Once they have a good start, their confidence builds. The sky’s the limit from there as long as they’re committed to it and not just interested in the process. They definitely have the tools and the weapons to really do well this season.